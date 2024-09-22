NFL Week 3: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

• Alvin Kamara is due for another strong week: The Eagles' porous run defense is a prime matchup for the Saints' star running back to go over his 67.5-yard rushing prop.

• Bet on Trey McBride to have his “boom” game: McBride hasn’t had a monster game yet, but he’s been the top target for Kyler Murray (15 targets through two weeks).

This offseason, we worked on developing “Key Insights,” a new data-driven tool that should help provide betting guidance throughout the year. Those insights look for strength-on-weakness matchups that could be meaningful through a player prop lens and should begin populating on PFF player pages as the season progresses.

To give a peak behind the curtain at the kind of information those insights provide, here are four of my favorite Week 3 player prop bets stemming from the first run of our Key Insights tool.

2024 Key Insight Prop Bet Record: 5-3