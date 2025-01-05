All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 18: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

2YPE2E5 Kansas City, MO, USA. 29th Nov, 2024. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch for a first down during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM/Alamy Live News

By Ben Linsey

PFF's “Key Insights” were developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football.

We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below. 

WEEKWINSLOSSESWIN %
181930%
2251957%
3192840%
4201361%
5161650%
6282751%
7312061%
8322160%
9443059%
10303546%
11293248%
12273941%
13373651%
14453656%
15414647%
16553363%
17363451%
TOTAL52348452%
  • Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 523-484 (52%)
  • Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 471 -418 (53%)

QB JAYDEN DANIELS, WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: 50+ RUSH YARDS (+105 on DraftKings)

Daniels has looked healthier in recent weeks after playing through injury over the middle part of the season, and his rushing production has picked back up as a result. Daniels carried the ball a season-high 16 times last week against the Atlanta Falcons for 127 rushing yards. He has tucked the ball to run at least nine times in each of the past four weeks.

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.