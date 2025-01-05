NFL Week 18: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

PFF's “Key Insights” were developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football.

We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below.

WEEK WINS LOSSES WIN % 1 8 19 30% 2 25 19 57% 3 19 28 40% 4 20 13 61% 5 16 16 50% 6 28 27 51% 7 31 20 61% 8 32 21 60% 9 44 30 59% 10 30 35 46% 11 29 32 48% 12 27 39 41% 13 37 36 51% 14 45 36 56% 15 41 46 47% 16 55 33 63% 17 36 34 51% TOTAL 523 484 52%

Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 523-484 (52%)

523-484 (52%) Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 471 -418 (53%)

QB JAYDEN DANIELS, WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: 50+ RUSH YARDS (+105 on DraftKings)

Daniels has looked healthier in recent weeks after playing through injury over the middle part of the season, and his rushing production has picked back up as a result. Daniels carried the ball a season-high 16 times last week against the Atlanta Falcons for 127 rushing yards. He has tucked the ball to run at least nine times in each of the past four weeks.