All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 17: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

2S00JBE Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

By Ben Linsey

PFF's Key Insights were developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football. This week, we’ve added injury insights to provide some analysis around which players might benefit from increased opportunities due to injuries to players above them on the depth chart.

We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below. 

WEEKWINSLOSSESWIN %
181930%
2251957%
3192840%
4201361%
5161650%
6282751%
7312061%
8322160%
9443059%
10303546%
11293248%
12273941%
13373651%
14453656%
15414647%
16553363%
TOTAL48745052%

All Key Insights can be found on PFF’s Player Profiles for players with an associated insight. 

  • Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 487-450 (51%)
  • Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 435 -384 (53%)

RB JAHMYR GIBBS, DETROIT LIONS: 100+ RUSH YARDS (+115 on ESPN Bet)

Gibbs handled a season-high 23 carries last week against the Bears in a game that Detroit controlled throughout. That increase in usage was expected with David Montgomery sidelined, but it’s still a reassuring signal that the Lions will lean heavily on Gibbs until they’re, hopefully, able to get Montgomery back in the postseason.

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.