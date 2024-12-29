NFL Week 17: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

PFF's Key Insights were developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football. This week, we’ve added injury insights to provide some analysis around which players might benefit from increased opportunities due to injuries to players above them on the depth chart.

We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below.

WEEK WINS LOSSES WIN % 1 8 19 30% 2 25 19 57% 3 19 28 40% 4 20 13 61% 5 16 16 50% 6 28 27 51% 7 31 20 61% 8 32 21 60% 9 44 30 59% 10 30 35 46% 11 29 32 48% 12 27 39 41% 13 37 36 51% 14 45 36 56% 15 41 46 47% 16 55 33 63% TOTAL 487 450 52%

Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 487-450 (51%)

487-450 (51%) Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 435 -384 (53%)

RB JAHMYR GIBBS, DETROIT LIONS: 100+ RUSH YARDS (+115 on ESPN Bet)

Gibbs handled a season-high 23 carries last week against the Bears in a game that Detroit controlled throughout. That increase in usage was expected with David Montgomery sidelined, but it’s still a reassuring signal that the Lions will lean heavily on Gibbs until they’re, hopefully, able to get Montgomery back in the postseason.