All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 16: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

2YXDPBA Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

By Ben Linsey

PFF's Key Insights were developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football. This week, we’ve added injury insights to provide some analysis around which players might benefit from increased opportunities due to injuries to players above them on the depth chart. 

We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below. 

WEEKWINSLOSSESWIN %
181930%
2251957%
3192840%
4201361%
5161650%
6282751%
7312061%
8322160%
9443059%
10303546%
11293248%
12273941%
13373651%
14453656%
15414647%
TOTAL43241751%

All Key Insights can be found on PFF’s Player Profiles for players with an associated insight. 

  • Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 432-417 (51%)
  • Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 380 -351 (52%)

QB GENO SMITH, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: OVER 225.5 PASS YARDS (-113 on FanDuel)

Smith trails only Jared Goff and Joe Burrow in passing yards this season, as he’s carried much of the offensive burden for the Seahawks this season. The Vikings' defense has also tended to funnel teams toward attacking them through the air, ranking in the top five in pass rate faced and total passing yards allowed. Given that we should see plenty of volume from Smith and that there are several favorable matchup angles (success vs. blitz and success vs. two-high coverages), this is one of my favorite passing props of the week. 

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.