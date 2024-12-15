NFL Week 15: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

PFF's Key Insights were developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football.

We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below.

WEEK WINS LOSSES WIN % 1 8 19 30% 2 25 19 57% 3 19 28 40% 4 20 13 61% 5 16 16 50% 6 28 27 51% 7 31 20 61% 8 32 21 60% 9 44 30 59% 10 30 35 46% 11 29 32 48% 12 27 39 41% 13 37 36 51% 14 45 36 56% TOTAL 391 371 51%

All Key Insights can be found on PFF’s Player Profiles for players with an associated insight.

• Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 391-371 (51%)

• Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 339 -305 (53%)

RB DAVID MONTGOMERY, DETROIT LIONS: OVER 2.5 RECEPTIONS (+140 on ESPN BET)

The Bills have given up the most receiving production of any defense in the NFL against running backs this season. They lead the league in targets (93) and receptions (74) and fall just 1 yard short of the Jacksonville Jaguars in receiving yards (579) allowed to running backs this season.