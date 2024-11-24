All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 12: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

2YJF4GB Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is introduced prior to a game against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

By Ben Linsey

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos — Over 1.5 Passing TDs (+120 on DraftKings): Nix has done a better job of playing in structure recently, and his PFF passing grade reflects that, rising from 57.1 over the first six weeks of the season (28th among qualifying quarterbacks) to 78.1 since Week 7 (12th).

• TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs — Anytime TD (+125 on FanDuel): This is a get-right spot for Kansas City's offense against a Panthers defense allowing a touchdown on 31% of their drives this season.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 17 minutes

Key Insights were developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football.

We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below.

WEEK WINS LOSSES WIN %
1 8 19 30%
2 25 19 57%
3 19 28 40%
4 20 13 61%
5 16 16 50%
6 28 27 51%
7 31 20 61%
8 32 21 60%
9 44 30 59%
10 30 35 46%
11 29 32 48%
TOTAL 282 260 52%

Back-to-back losing weeks bring the season total to 52%, but that hit rate sits slightly higher at 54% when looking at insights since Week 4, when we’ve had three weeks of 2024 data to work with.

As has been the case the past few weeks, all Key Insights can be found on PFF’s Player Profiles for players with an associated insight.

  • Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 282-260 (52%)
  • Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 230-194 (54%)

QB BO NIX, DENVER BRONCOS: OVER 1.5 PASSING TDs (+120 on DraftKings)

KEY INSIGHT: “Nix is primed to capitalize on the Raiders' weak red-zone defense.”

Nix has done a better job of playing in structure recently, and his PFF passing grade reflects that, rising from 57.1 over the first six weeks of the season (28th among qualifying quarterbacks) to 78.1 since Week 7 (12th).

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.