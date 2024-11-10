All
NFL Week 10: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

2Y8WGA1 Landover, MD. USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs with the ball during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday,

By Ben Linsey

RB Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders — over 25.5 receiving yards (-113 on FanDuel): Pittsburgh gave up a few big receptions to Breece Hall several weeks ago, and this is a spot where Washington may need to attack through the air.

QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans over 230.5 passing yards (-114 on FanDuel): The Detroit Lions are one of three defenses that face a pass on more than 68% of their defensive snaps, as offenses typically have to turn to the air to keep up with a Detroit offense on the other side that is putting up points seemingly at will.

Estimated Reading Time: 16 minutes

Key Insights were developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football.

We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below.

WEEK WINS LOSSES WIN %
1 8 19 30%
2 25 19 57%
3 19 28 40%
4 20 13 61%
5 16 16 50%
6 28 27 51%
7 31 20 61%
8 32 21 60%
9 44 30 59%
TOTAL 179 163 52%

After a few tough weeks early in the season, the insights have performed nicely once we switched to 2024 data and had a three-game sample to work from. Since Week 4, they’ve hit 57% of the time, averaging a 60% hit rate over the past three weeks.

We’ll look to carry over the momentum from a winning slate on the four featured bets in Week 9 (3-1), but the full list of key insights is included at the end of this article for you to browse if you prefer a different angle. All Key Insights can also now be found on PFF’s Player Profiles for players who have an associated insight.

  • Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 223-193 (53%)
  • Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 171-127 (57%)

RB AUSTIN EKELER, WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: OVER 25.5 RECEIVING YARDS (-113 on FanDuel)

KEY INSIGHT: “Austin Ekeler is a key receiving threat, and Pittsburgh has struggled with pass-catching RBs.”

Brian Robinson Jr. has already been ruled out for this contest with the hamstring injury that kept him out of Washington’s Week 9 victory over the New York Giants. In two games that Robinson hasn’t played, Ekeler has served as the lead running back and played 60% of the offensive snaps.

