NFL Week 10: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

• RB Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders — over 25.5 receiving yards (-113 on FanDuel): Pittsburgh gave up a few big receptions to Breece Hall several weeks ago, and this is a spot where Washington may need to attack through the air.
• QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans — over 230.5 passing yards (-114 on FanDuel): The Detroit Lions are one of three defenses that face a pass on more than 68% of their defensive snaps, as offenses typically have to turn to the air to keep up with a Detroit offense on the other side that is putting up points seemingly at will.
Key Insights were developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football.
We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below.
|WEEK
|WINS
|LOSSES
|WIN %
|1
|8
|19
|30%
|2
|25
|19
|57%
|3
|19
|28
|40%
|4
|20
|13
|61%
|5
|16
|16
|50%
|6
|28
|27
|51%
|7
|31
|20
|61%
|8
|32
|21
|60%
|9
|44
|30
|59%
|TOTAL
|179
|163
|52%
After a few tough weeks early in the season, the insights have performed nicely once we switched to 2024 data and had a three-game sample to work from. Since Week 4, they’ve hit 57% of the time, averaging a 60% hit rate over the past three weeks.
We’ll look to carry over the momentum from a winning slate on the four featured bets in Week 9 (3-1), but the full list of key insights is included at the end of this article for you to browse if you prefer a different angle. All Key Insights can also now be found on PFF’s Player Profiles for players who have an associated insight.
- Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 223-193 (53%)
- Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 171-127 (57%)
RB AUSTIN EKELER, WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: OVER 25.5 RECEIVING YARDS (-113 on FanDuel)
KEY INSIGHT: “Austin Ekeler is a key receiving threat, and Pittsburgh has struggled with pass-catching RBs.”
Brian Robinson Jr. has already been ruled out for this contest with the hamstring injury that kept him out of Washington’s Week 9 victory over the New York Giants. In two games that Robinson hasn’t played, Ekeler has served as the lead running back and played 60% of the offensive snaps.
