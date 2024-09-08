NFL Week 1: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

• Chase the high end of C.J. Stroud's potential outcomes: Bet the over on his alt line of 325-plus passing yards in a matchup with a Colts team that may struggle to generate pressure.

• Expect plenty of targets for Amon-Ra St. Brown: Take the over on his 7.5 receptions line, as St. Brown excels against zone and the Rams are expected to play a lot of it.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

This offseason, we worked on developing”Key Insights,” a new data-driven tool that should help provide betting guidance throughout the year. Those insights look for strength-on-weakness matchups that could be meaningful through a player prop lens and should begin populating on PFF player pages as the season progresses.

To give a peak behind the curtain at the kind of information those insights provide, here are four of my favorite Week 1 player prop bets stemming from the first run of our Key Insights tool.

Note: For the first few weeks of the NFL season, we will use a weighted average of prior-season metrics since there is no 2024 data to work with.