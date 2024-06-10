All
NFL Betting 2024: Market-implied power rankings, strength of schedule and more

2T8C597 San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is congratulated by offensive tackle Trent Williams after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

By PFF.com

• The Chiefs dynasty isn't going anywhere: PFF simulations give the Kansas City Chiefs a 75.08% chance of making the playoffs.

• There's still an uphill climb for Carolina: In 10,000 simulations, the Carolina Panthers win just 6.3 games on average in 2024, the lowest mark among teams.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to prepare for your live draft!

The 2024 NFL schedule release set off a chain of events, culminating in sportsbooks offering spreads for every 2024 NFL regular-season game.

The power rankings below provide relatively clear tiers on the market assessment of each NFL team’s outlook in 2024, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the below information and more can be found in PFF's power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

Key

PFF Power Rankings: The relative quality of each team as defined by point spread team ratings.

Point spread team ratings: The number of points each team would be a favorite or underdog to an average team on a neutral field.

Point spread QB ratings: The number of points each QB contributes to the point spread team rating.

Strength of Schedule: The relative difficulty of each team's schedule based on point spread team ratings of opponents — 1 is hardest, 32 is easiest.

Projections: probabilities based on 10,000 season simulations given team point spread ratings, strength of schedule and team records.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

1. San Francisco 49ers

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Baltimore Ravens

4. Buffalo Bills

