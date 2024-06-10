NFL Betting 2024: Market-implied power rankings, strength of schedule and more

• The Chiefs dynasty isn't going anywhere: PFF simulations give the Kansas City Chiefs a 75.08% chance of making the playoffs.

• There's still an uphill climb for Carolina: In 10,000 simulations, the Carolina Panthers win just 6.3 games on average in 2024, the lowest mark among teams.

The 2024 NFL schedule release set off a chain of events, culminating in sportsbooks offering spreads for every 2024 NFL regular-season game.

The power rankings below provide relatively clear tiers on the market assessment of each NFL team’s outlook in 2024, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the below information and more can be found in PFF's power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

Key

PFF Power Rankings: The relative quality of each team as defined by point spread team ratings.

Point spread team ratings: The number of points each team would be a favorite or underdog to an average team on a neutral field.

Point spread QB ratings: The number of points each QB contributes to the point spread team rating.

Strength of Schedule: The relative difficulty of each team's schedule based on point spread team ratings of opponents — 1 is hardest, 32 is easiest.

Projections: probabilities based on 10,000 season simulations given team point spread ratings, strength of schedule and team records.

