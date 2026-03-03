2026 NFL offseason tracker: Signings, trades and cuts for all 32 teams

After a whirlwind 2025 NFL season, a busy offseason is upon us.
From splash free-agent signings to unexpected trade swings to big-name cuts and more, stay up to date with the latest NFL transactions. Each maneuver is accompanied by a player's overall PFF grade from 2025.
Editor's note: The 2026 free-agency period officially begins on March 11 at 4 p.m. ET. However, teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents during the legal tampering period, which starts on March 9 at 12 p.m. ET. Any moves noted in this tracker will not become official until the new league year begins, but they have been reported by NFL media.
TOP FREE AGENTS BY POSITION
Quarterback
- Malik Willis:
- Aaron Rodgers:
- Daniel Jones:
- Russell Wilson:
- Marcus Mariota:
- Tyler Huntley:
- Tyrod Taylor:
- Kenny Pickett:
- Jimmy Garoppolo:
- Gardner Minshew:
- Sam Howell:
Running Back
- Kenneth Walker III:
- Breece Hall: Franchise-tagged by New York Jets (1 year, $14.3 million)
- Travis Etienne Jr.:
- Rico Dowdle:
- Tyler Allgeier:
- Javonte Williams: Re-signed with Dallas Cowboys (3 years, $24 million)
- Najee Harris:
- J.K. Dobbins:
- Rachaad White:
- Kenneth Gainwell:
- Brian Robinson:
- Isiah Pacheco:
- Jeremy McNichols:
- Kareem Hunt:
- Raheem Mostert:
- Nick Chubb:
Wide Receiver
- George Pickens: Franchise-tagged by Dallas Cowboys (1 year, $27.3 million)
- Alec Pierce:
- Mike Evans:
- Tyreek Hill:
- Deebo Samuel:
- Jauan Jennings:
- Rashid Shaheed:
- Romeo Doubs:
- Wan'Dale Robinson:
- Christian Kirk:
- Keenan Allen:
- DeAndre Hopkins:
- Jalen Nailor:
- Tyquan Thornton:
- Calvin Austin III:
- Marquise Brown:
- Brandin Cooks:
- Olamide Zaccheaus:
- Kendrick Bourne:
- Tim Patrick:
- Jalen Tolbert:
- Tutu Atwell:
Tight End
- Kyle Pitts: Franchise-tagged by Atlanta Falcons (1 year, $15.04 million)
- Dallas Goedert:
- Travis Kelce:
- Isaiah Likely:
- David Njoku:
- Chigoziem Okonkwo:
- Charlie Kolar:
- Darren Waller:
- Austin Hooper:
- Cade Otton:
- Marcedes Lewis:
- Chris Manhertz:
Tackle
- Rasheed Walker:
- Jermaine Eluemunor:
- Braxton Jones:
- Braden Smith:
- Trent Brown:
- Elijah Wilkinson:
- Jack Conklin:
- Jonah Williams:
- Kendall Lamm:
- Justin Skule:
Guard
- Isaac Seumalo:
- David Edwards:
- Alijah Vera-Tucker:
- Joel Bitonio:
- Kevin Zeitler:
- Greg Van Roten:
- Dalton Risner: Re-signed with Cincinnati Bengals (1 year, $5 million)
- Dylan Parham:
- Ed Ingram:
- Wyatt Teller:
- John Simpson:
- Zion Johnson:
- Daniel Faalele:
- Teven Jenkins:
- Dillon Radunz:
- Andrew Wylie: Re-signed with Washington Commanders (2 years, $7.5 million)
- Daniel Brunskill:
- Chris Paul:
- Austin Corbett:
Center
Edge Defender
- Trey Hendrickson:
- Odafe Oweh:
- Jaelan Phillips:
- Boye Mafe:
- Joey Bosa:
- Khalil Mack:
- Jadeveon Clowney:
- Dre'Mont Jones:
- Arnold Ebiketie:
- Cameron Jordan:
- Brandon Graham:
- K'Lavon Chaisson:
- Kwity Paye:
- Dante Fowler Jr.:
- Derek Barnett:
- Samson Ebukam:
- Von Miller:
- Malcolm Koonce:
- Arden Key:
- Bradley Chubb:
- Preston Smith:
- Joshua Uche:
- Kyle Van Noy:
- A.J. Epenesa:
Interior Defender
- D.J. Reader:
- Calais Campbell:
- David Onyemata:
- DaQuan Jones:
- John Franklin-Myers:
- Sebastian Joseph-Day:
- Sheldon Rankins:
- Da'Shawn Hand:
- Christian Wilkins:
- Shelby Harris:
- Khyiris Tonga:
Linebacker
- Devin Lloyd:
- Devin Bush:
- Nakobe Dean:
- Leo Chenal:
- Bobby Wagner:
- Demario Davis:
- Alex Anzalone:
- Kaden Elliss:
- Germaine Pratt:
- Justin Strnad:
- Willie Gay:
- Eric Kendricks:
- Dennis Gardeck:
- Matt Milano:
- Quincy Williams:
- Quay Walker:
- Alex Singleton:
- Elandon Roberts:
- Shaq Thompson:
- Lavonte David:
- Cole Holcomb:
Cornerback
- Jamel Dean:
- Jaylen Watson:
- Tariq Woolen:
- Mike Hilton:
- Asante Samuel Jr.:
- Rasul Douglas:
- Joshua Williams:
- Chidobe Awuzie:
- Roger McCreary:
- Nahshon Wright:
- Montaric Brown:
- Trevon Diggs:
- Darius Slay:
- Eric Stokes:
- James Pierre:
- Cobie Durant:
- Fabian Moreau:
- Kader Kohou:
- Jonathan Jones:
- Noah Igbinoghene:
- Marshon Lattimore:
- Shaquill Griffin:
- Arthur Maulet:
- Greg Newsome II:
- Cam Taylor-Britt:
- Tre'Davious White:
Safety
- Bryan Cook:
- Kamren Curl:
- Kevin Byard:
- Jabrill Peppers:
- Jalen Thompson:
- Coby Bryant:
- Reed Blankenship:
- Jaylinn Hawkins:
- Harrison Smith:
- Jaquan Brisker:
- Ar'Darius Washington:
- Alohi Gilman:
- Nick Cross:
- Andre Cisco
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson:
- Chuck Clark:
- Donovan Wilson:
- Jordan Poyer:
- Geno Stone:
- Nick Scott:
- Andrew Wingard:
- Tony Jefferson:
- Dane Belton:
- Kyle Dugger:
- Jonathan Owens:
Roster Moves by Team
Click here to jump to a team:
ARZ | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WAS
Arizona Cardinals
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
Atlanta Falcons
Additions/Retentions
- Franchise-tagged: TE Kyle Pitts (73.6; 1 year, $15.04 million)
Releases/Departures
Baltimore Ravens
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
Buffalo Bills
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
Carolina Panthers
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
Chicago Bears
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
Cincinnati Bengals
Additions/Retentions
- Re-signed: G Dalton Risner (69.4; 1 year, $5 million)
Releases/Departures
Cleveland Browns
Additions/Retentions
- Traded for: OL Tytus Howard (62.3)
- Extended: OL Tytus Howard (3 years, $63 million)
Releases/Departures
Dallas Cowboys
Additions/Retentions
- Franchise-tagged: WR George Pickens (85.9; 1 year, $27.3 million)
Releases/Departures
Denver Broncos
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
Detroit Lions
Additions/Retentions
- Traded for: OL Juice Scruggs (45.0)
Releases/Departures
- Traded: RB David Montgomery (75.3)
- Released: IOL Graham Glasgow (56.8)
Green Bay Packers
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
Houston Texans
Additions/Retentions
- Traded for: RB David Montgomery (75.3)
Releases/Departures
- Traded: OL Tytus Howard (62.3)
Indianapolis Colts
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
Jacksonville Jaguars
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
Kansas City Chiefs
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
- Released: T Jawaan Taylor (53.3)
Las Vegas Raiders
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
Los Angeles Chargers
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
- Retired: C Bradley Bozeman (49.8)
Los Angeles Rams
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
- Retired: T Rob Havenstein (56.4)
Miami Dolphins
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
- Released: WR Tyreek Hill (82.1)
- Released: EDGE Bradley Chubb (54.5)
- Released: OL Liam Eichenberg (53.1 in 2024)
Minnesota Vikings
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
New England Patriots
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
New Orleans Saints
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
New York Giants
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
New York Jets
Additions/Retentions
- Franchise-tagged: RB Breece Hall (83.5; 1 year, $14.3 million)
Releases/Departures
Philadelphia Eagles
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
Pittsburgh Steelers
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
San Francisco 49ers
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
Seattle Seahawks
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
Tennessee Titans
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
Washington Commanders
Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
- Released: CB Marshon Lattimore (52.1)