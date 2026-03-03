2026 NFL offseason tracker: Signings, trades and cuts for all 32 teams

After a whirlwind 2025 NFL season, a busy offseason is upon us.

From splash free-agent signings to unexpected trade swings to big-name cuts and more, stay up to date with the latest NFL transactions. Each maneuver is accompanied by a player's overall PFF grade from 2025.

Editor's note: The 2026 free-agency period officially begins on March 11 at 4 p.m. ET. However, teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents during the legal tampering period, which starts on March 9 at 12 p.m. ET. Any moves noted in this tracker will not become official until the new league year begins, but they have been reported by NFL media.

Franchise-tagged: TE Kyle Pitts (73.6; 1 year, $15.04 million)

Additions/Retentions

Re-signed: G Dalton Risner (69.4; 1 year, $5 million)

Traded for: OL Tytus Howard (62.3)

OL Tytus Howard (62.3) Extended: OL Tytus Howard (3 years, $63 million)

Franchise-tagged: WR George Pickens (85.9; 1 year, $27.3 million)

Traded for: OL Juice Scruggs (45.0)

Traded: RB David Montgomery (75.3)

RB David Montgomery (75.3) Released: IOL Graham Glasgow (56.8)

Traded for: RB David Montgomery (75.3)

Traded: OL Tytus Howard (62.3)

Released: T Jawaan Taylor (53.3)

Retired: C Bradley Bozeman (49.8)

Retired: T Rob Havenstein (56.4)

Franchise-tagged: RB Breece Hall (83.5; 1 year, $14.3 million)

