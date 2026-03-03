Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
2026 NFL offseason tracker: Signings, trades and cuts for all 32 teams

By PFF.com

After a whirlwind 2025 NFL season, a busy offseason is upon us.

From splash free-agent signings to unexpected trade swings to big-name cuts and more, stay up to date with the latest NFL transactions. Each maneuver is accompanied by a player's overall PFF grade from 2025.

Editor's note: The 2026 free-agency period officially begins on March 11 at 4 p.m. ET. However, teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents during the legal tampering period, which starts on March 9 at 12 p.m. ET. Any moves noted in this tracker will not become official until the new league year begins, but they have been reported by NFL media.

Choose your view

Top Free Agents by Position | Roster Moves by Team

TOP FREE AGENTS BY POSITION

Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Tackle

Guard

Center

Edge Defender

Interior Defender

Linebacker

Cornerback

Safety

Roster Moves by Team

Click here to jump to a team:

ARZ | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WAS

Arizona Cardinals

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Atlanta Falcons

Additions/Retentions
  • Franchise-tagged: TE Kyle Pitts (73.6; 1 year, $15.04 million)
Releases/Departures

Baltimore Ravens

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Buffalo Bills

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Carolina Panthers

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Chicago Bears

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Cincinnati Bengals

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Cleveland Browns

Additions/Retentions
  • Traded for: OL Tytus Howard (62.3)
  • Extended: OL Tytus Howard (3 years, $63 million)
Releases/Departures

Dallas Cowboys

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Denver Broncos

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Detroit Lions

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures
  • Traded: RB David Montgomery (75.3)
  • Released: IOL Graham Glasgow (56.8)

Green Bay Packers

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Houston Texans

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Indianapolis Colts

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Jacksonville Jaguars

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Kansas City Chiefs

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Las Vegas Raiders

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Los Angeles Chargers

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Los Angeles Rams

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Miami Dolphins

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Minnesota Vikings

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

New England Patriots

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

New Orleans Saints

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

New York Giants

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

New York Jets

Additions/Retentions
  • Franchise-tagged: RB Breece Hall (83.5; 1 year, $14.3 million)
Releases/Departures

Philadelphia Eagles

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Pittsburgh Steelers

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

San Francisco 49ers

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Seattle Seahawks

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Tennessee Titans

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

Washington Commanders

Additions/Retentions
Releases/Departures

