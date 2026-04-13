2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys trade up for David Bailey, Chiefs nab Avieon Terrell

The Cowboys make a splash for David Bailey: Holding multiple first-round picks in each of the next two years, Dallas comes up to get its in-state star edge rusher.

The Rams go with Jordyn Tyson: Los Angeles acquires the explosive receiver, forming a star-studded trio out wide.

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The 2026 NFL Draft is only 10 days away, and real uncertainty still shrouds most of the first round. Concerns about what’s perceived as a weaker crop mean there are few guaranteed selections, with teams throughout the top 10 entertaining multiple contributors.

Nevertheless, organizations’ top-30 visits, offseason moves and collective buzz help give at least some idea which way a team could sway on April 23. Below is a predictive measure of how the first round may go, powered by PFF’s signature tools — including the Mock Draft Simulator, Big Board Builder and Scouting Assistant.

The Raiders' signing of Kirk Cousins does mitigate their immediate urgency under center, but his effective one-year deal, combined with the team’s draft positioning, doesn’t change how this pick will shake out. Mendoza’s accuracy, toughness and ability to rise to the moment — posting a 93.2 PFF passing grade throughout the Hoosiers’ postseason — have made him the clear favorite to be the premier selection all along. This seems to be the lone lock of the first round.

Lots of chatter has arisen surrounding the Jets’ interest in edge rusher David Bailey at this spot. Although New York could very well opt for Bailey over Reese, I’m not sure the conversation is more than a smokescreen. Reese’s multifaceted skill set — having earned an 86.5 PFF run-defense grade with a 72.3 PFF pass-rushing mark — gives Aaron Glenn a versatile, young chess piece. Plus, taking the hybrid Reese aligns more with Glenn’s “regardless of positional value” comments.

With Bailey still available, multiple teams seem likely to try to move up the board to nab him. Arguably, no franchise is better-positioned than Dallas, with the chance to dangle extra first-round picks in both 2026 and 2027. The Cowboys did trade for Rashan Gary and have Donovan Ezeiruaku returning, but Bailey’s 21.6% pass-rush win rate provides the team with a game-changing presence at the position.

New head coach Robert Saleh could bang the drum for a defensive playmaker like Rueben Bain Jr., but Love’s all-around talent — with a 93.7 PFF rushing and 72.6 PFF receiving grades — is too much to pass up. The blue-chip weapon offers Cameron Ward more firepower in his second campaign, especially after Tony Pollard ranked 25th among qualified rushers in rushing grade in 2025. Tennessee makes the most sense for Love based on both the team’s draft slot and roster profile, considering general manager Mike Borgonzi’s defensive investments this spring.

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With Love off the board, the Giants’ selection will likely come down to former Buckeye teammates Styles and Caleb Downs. The team’s need at linebacker feels greater: Even after adding Tremaine Edmunds, New York must improve a room that placed 25th in overall PFF grade last season. Plus, New York can probably add a guard later in the draft, considering it signed Daniel Faalele and Lucas Patrick as potential starters.

With two first-round picks in tow, the Browns are expected to select a receiver and a tackle. The question becomes in what order, and I’d lean receiver ever so slightly, given Cleveland’s existing trench work. Tate’s sure-handedness and efficient game (91.5-plus PFF receiving grade in the short, intermediate and deep areas in 2025) would be a major boost for a team with the second-worst receiving corps by receiving grade in 2025.

The Commanders could be tempted to trade down given that they only possess one other pick in the top 146, but Downs is simply too tantalizing to pass up. Having secured a 91.0-plus PFF run-defense and coverage grade throughout his decorated three-year career, Downs accelerates Washington’s defensive rebuild and fits wonderfully next to free-agent signing Nick Cross.

The Saints have been connected to picks ranging from receiver to edge defender and cornerback, but the former continues to make the most sense. As New Orleans looks to keep building around burgeoning gunslinger Tyler Shough, adding a wideout next to Chris Olave remains paramount. Questions have lingered surrounding Lemon’s pre-draft interviews, but his productivity (91.4 PFF receiving grade, 2.5% drop rate) is too great to see the Biletnikoff Award winner fall far.

Even with a run on defenders throughout the initial part of the first round, this is nearly a dream scenario for the Chiefs. Kansas City’s defensive line needs reinforcement after slotting 23rd in overall PFF grade a year ago, and Bain’s dominance and versatility against both the pass and run are ideal. The Hurricanes star could fall due to both his shorter arm length and a reckless driving citation, but his talent is too immense for some team not to take a shot — and the Chiefs have done so on players with questions before.

The Bengals are poised to maintain their offseason defensive focus with this selection. The team’s need along its front is tremendous after losing Trey Hendrickson, but signing Boye Mafe after drafting Shemar Stewart last year could feel too steep for Cincinnati’s front office to dip into the well again. Secondary is another area of worry for the Bengals after placing 24th in PFF coverage grade, and Delane (90.7 coverage grade) would form a lockdown tandem with D.J. Turner II and free-agent addition Bryan Cook.

Nearby tackle standout Francis Mauigoa would tempt the Dolphins in this hypothetical, but the team’s woes in the secondary are too dire to pass up McCoy. Even after missing all of 2025 while recovering from a torn ACL, McCoy’s stupendous coverage skills (89.6 PFF coverage grade, 53.6 passer rating allowed in 2024) give Jeff Hafley a long-term star at cornerback.

12. *TRADE* Arizona Cardinals: T Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL)

The Cardinals take the best available tackle after moving back, and if it happens to be Mauigoa, they’d be ecstatic. Mauigoa’s future out wide is somewhat up in the air given his 33 ¼-inch arms, but his mauling run-blocking and independent hand usage — culminating in an 82.6 overall PFF grade last season — should make him a cornerstone wherever he suits up. His fit at right tackle is wonderful in the desert.

Tyson’s draft slot feels difficult to pinpoint, even at this stage in the cycle. Although injuries could cause a fall, his twitchy releases, wide catch radius and clutch playmaking will attract a slew of teams. The Rams seem likely to add another dynamic playmaker in what could be Matthew Stafford’s final season, and Tyson would assemble a ludicrous trio next to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Every year, it feels as though the Ravens come away with outstanding players who fall into their laps. The same would be said about Ioane, the consensus top guard in this class after producing an 80.0 overall PFF grade in his final season at Penn State. Baltimore needs multiple instant starters along its depleted interior offensive line, and Ioane is a bedrock.

Faulk has been a polarizing player throughout the pre-draft evaluation cycle, but he’s still only 20 and a high-level run defender — having secured at least an 83.4 PFF run-defense grade in both 2024 and 2025. Tampa Bay continues to need consistent playmakers along its defensive front seven, and Todd Bowles could take a swing at a developmental piece in Faulk. The former Tiger feels like a player who could hear his name called earlier than anticipated.

16. *TRADE* Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Boasting a league-high 12 selections this year, the Steelers are a team to monitor regarding a trade-up in either the first or second round — and the transaction-minded Jets could oblige. Pittsburgh will need possibly two starting-caliber offensive linemen, but new head coach Mike McCarthy may elect to round out his receiving corps instead. Cooper’s skill after the catch (career 6.6 yards after the catch per reception) and run-blocking acumen complement D.K. Metcalf and newcomer Michael Pittman Jr. very well.

Detroit has a sneakily big need along its offensive line after cutting veteran Taylor Decker, plus experiencing an underwhelming season from Christian Mahogany. Whether playing on the perimeter or inside, Fano and his great run-blocking (13.6% impact run-block rate) are perfect for Dan Campbell’s bunch.

Thieneman to Minnesota has been one of the more consistent picks across the mock draft sphere, and for good reason. The Vikings have a hole at safety, given that Harrison Smith remains unsigned. Thieneman’s ability to tackle, cover, fill the alley, and even blitz is seamless for defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Minnesota could also consider an interior defender or cornerback here, but Thieneman might be perceived as a steal by this point.

It’s difficult to gauge exactly what the Panthers will do in the first round, particularly after they signed both Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd in free agency. The team’s tight end room could use more juice after slotting 31st in PFF receiving grade, and Sadiq (career 1.72 yards per route run) presents more explosiveness for Dave Canales as Bryce Young undergoes a key season.

If the Cowboys retain their second first-round selection, I’d expect Dallas to stay on defense — and turn its attention to the secondary. Despite playing in the MAC, McNeil-Warren assembled a first-round profile with a 94.2 overall PFF grade since 2023. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker helped coach former Toledo standout Quinyon Mitchell with the Eagles, and he could guide the next great pro Rocket in McNeil-Warren.

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21. *TRADE* New York Jets: WR Denzel Boston

The run on first-round receivers continues with the Jets’ second selection. New York could opt for either Boston or KC Concepcion, but Boston’s size, separation and contested catch prowess (76.9% in 2025) would work well with star Garrett Wilson. The Jets continue to lay a strong foundation for whenever they decide to select their quarterback of the future.

An abundance of offensive linemen still on the board would thrill the Chargers’ brass, given the team’s pursuit of more talent up the middle. Proctor could potentially stick on the perimeter, but his issues against power and moments getting locked out would be mitigated at guard, which would be perfect for Los Angeles. Regardless, Proctor’s 86.1 overall PFF grade should cement him as a bona fide first-rounder, with the potential to be taken much higher than this.

The Eagles’ largest vacancy is currently at safety, but with Thieneman and McNeil-Warren already gone, offensive line is a natural pivot point. With Lane Johnson’s status beyond 2026 uncertain — and with the standout playing just 449 snaps last season — Philadelphia may look to find a long-term tackle. Freeling is a rawer prospect who could use refinement, but his length, strength and physicality are appealing to the Eagles, who have taken similar linemen before.

Three tackles in a row? It could happen with the needs of the three teams currently picking here. After already securing a star receiver in Tate, the Browns add Miller’s 83.5 PFF pass-blocking mark next to offensive line additions Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson. That’s a much more stable group that has to play the likes of T.J. Watt, Trey Hendrickson, Cameron Heyward and Mafe twice a year.

Even in a less heralded interior defensive lineman crop, McDonald is an impressive prospect after leading the position in both PFF run-defense grade (91.2) and run stop rate (13.8%) in 2025. After fielding the 21st-ranked run defense a year ago, the Bears would be wise to add McDonald up the middle in tandem with new linebacker Devin Bush and safety Coby Bryant.

The Dolphins, boasting 11 picks, including four in the third round, are another strong team poised to move up in Round 1. Meanwhile, the Bills, who hold just two top-100 selections, could move back and recoup more capital.

Miami could attack several positions with this pick, but its edge-rushing room is currently problematic after ranking 29th in pass-rush win rate. Enter Mesidor, whose 92.5 PFF pass-rush grade is intriguing enough to offset concerns about his age.

The 49ers will likely consider either a receiver or edge rusher here, and with Mesidor gone, it figures to leave Concepcion as the pick. Concepcion’s career 9.3% drop rate is somewhat alarming, but his natural separation and excellence on horizontal routes would be compelling for Kyle Shanahan. With Brandon Aiyuk not a 49er for much longer and Ricky Pearsall struggling with injury, Concepcion creates a buffer in the team’s new-look receiving corps.

Perhaps the first pick in this mock that might be a surprise. Most predictions expect the Texans to continue investing in their offensive line, and while that remains a possibility, the team re-signing Ed Ingram while simultaneously adding Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller puts the unit in better shape. Meanwhile, both Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oto’o will be free agents after this year. Rodriguez (93.0 overall PFF grade) is a sleeper to hear his name called on Day 1 following a magnificent campaign and better-than-anticipated athletic testing.

The Chiefs already took a prospect with some worries at No. 9, and they do so again in Terrell. Terrell’s tape and analytical profile (76.9-plus PFF coverage and run-defense grades) could make him a first-round pick, but anguish about a hamstring injury may see a slide. Kansas City would be a ready benefactor after trading away Trent McDuffie and losing Jaylen Watson, with Terrell’s 74.9 zone coverage mark fitting in nicely with Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme.

It feels like the Bills could take many avenues if they stay in the first round, including linebacker, receiver or defensive line. But interior offensive line is a sneaky position considering the departure of David Edwards, plus the impending free agency of O’Cyrus Torrence. Pregnon (86.7 overall PFF grade) and his versatile skill-set would compete to start the bat next to new Bill Austin Corbett.

The Patriots have been a popular spot for an offensive lineman or a wide receiver in the first round. But New England also could use more at edge rusher after the team finished 29th in PFF pass-rush grade at the position during its run to Super Bowl 60. Howell’s arm length may knock him to the second round, but his explosive pass-rushing ability (90.3-plus pass-rush grade in each of the last three years) makes the Patriots unquestionably better.

32. *TRADE* Arizona Cardinals: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

The Seahawks could retain their first-round slot given their needs at cornerback, edge rusher and running back. But John Schneider has made at least eight picks in each of the last four years — and Seattle currently owns just four.

Here, the Seahawks move down a pair of spots to enable their NFC West rival to select Simpson ahead of the Jets at No. 33. Simpson’s limited starting experience and size very well may drop him until Round 2, but Mike LaFleur and Arizona could like his intermediate precision and work from a clean pocket.