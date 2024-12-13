All
2025 College Football Playoff Preview: SMU Mustangs

2YW60K0 CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 07: SMU Mustangs running back Brashard Smith (1) during the ACC championship football game between the SMU Mustangs and the Clemson Tigers on December 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Dalton Wasserman

As we gear up for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, we’ll provide an in-depth breakdown of each contender, recapping their journey to this point and highlighting what makes them tick.

From their biggest strengths and glaring weaknesses to the path they’ll need to navigate to claim a national championship, we’ll give you everything you need to know to get ready for this new format.

For more information about these programs and their players, subscribe to PFF+ and dive into the College Football Premium Stats database!

Subscribe to PFF+ today!

SMU Mustangs

Record: 11-2 (ACC Runner-up)

First Playoff Opponent: Penn State

Season Summary

SMU’s first season at the Power Four level was a rousing success, as the team finished the regular season 11-1 with an undefeated record in ACC play. The Mustangs won six of their eight conference games by double digits. While their playoff hopes appeared to be in danger after falling behind Clemson early in the ACC title game, Kevin Jennings led a late comeback before the Tigers hit a walk-off field goal to win it. That perseverance earned the Mustangs the final at-large playoff bid.



