2025 College Football Playoff Preview: Clemson Tigers

As we gear up for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, we’ll provide an in-depth breakdown of each contender, recapping their journey to this point and highlighting what makes them tick.

From their biggest strengths and glaring weaknesses to the path they’ll need to navigate to claim a national championship, we’ll give you everything you need to know to get ready for this new format.

Record: 10-3 (ACC Champion)

First Playoff Opponent: Texas

Season Summary

Clemson’s turbulent ride has brought it back to the playoff for the first time since 2020. The Tigers needed some help from Syracuse just to have a chance to win the ACC, but they got the job done against a tough SMU team. The Tigers have had streaks of explosiveness on offense and boast a talented young defense. The question is whether or not they will string together four good quarters against an elite team.