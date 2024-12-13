2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 15

• Puka Nacua powers the Rams to victory: The second-year star amassed a whopping 12 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown, climbing up to No. 2 in receiving grade on the year.

• Jordan Addison goes off against the Falcons: The second-year wideout tallied eight catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns in an explosive day for Minnesota.

Buffalo had no answer for Nacua as he caught 12 of 14 targets for 162 yards. He had six gains of 15-plus yards, including a 19-yard touchdown late in the game to extend the Rams’ lead. He gained eight first downs on the afternoon and averaged 6.00 yards per route run.

Nacua is up to 708 yards receiving and has scored three touchdowns in his last four games. He ranks second in receiving yards in that span (458) while slotting first in first-down gains (24) and explosive gains (14).