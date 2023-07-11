2023 NFL Offseason Report: All 32 Teams

2023 NFL Season
In these reports, PFF’s Josh Liskiewitz delves into the offseason activities of all 32 NFL teams, analyzing their roster moves, coaching changes, and draft selections. From blockbuster trades to free agency signings, we break down the impact of each team's offseason maneuvers and provide insights into their outlook for the upcoming season.
Offseason Report
AFC North
Cincinnati Bengals
- Free agency recap: The Bengals aren’t generally known for spending big in free agency. However, they did so this year by signing offensive tackle Orlando Brown.
- Best move of the offseason: Tackle has been a consistent issue for the Bengals since drafting QB Joe Burrow first overall in 2020, but they finally have a franchise-caliber blocker to protect Burrow’s blind side.
- Outlook for 2023: As long as Joe Burrow and his elite weapons are on the roster, the Bengals will be perennial contenders.
Cleveland Browns
- Free agency recap: The Browns made it a point to improve the interior defensive line this offseason, starting with the addition of Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency.
- Best move of the offseason: In addition to the DL-focused moves made in the draft and free agency, the team also traded two future late-round picks to Minnesota for edge defender Za’Darius Smith, who racked up 84 total pressures last year for the Vikings.
- Outlook for 2023: Similar to the Ravens, the Browns have the pieces on both sides of the ball to make a championship run as long as their quarterback returns to top form.
Baltimore Ravens
- Free agency recap: Out is the oft-injured cornerback Marcus Peters, replaced by Rock Ya-Sin and Trayvon Mullen, who each surrendered just one touchdown into their coverage last season.
- Best move of the offseason: The biggest story of the offseason was the contract drama between the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson, but after all the posturing on both sides, the 2019 MVP ultimately got his long-term deal to stay in Baltimore.
- Outlook for 2023: Barring attrition due to injury, this roster has the look of a competitor. The receiving corps is easily the deepest and most talented it has been during Jackson’s Ravens career, and the starting offensive line should also be a strong unit.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Free agency recap: Cameron Sutton was a tough loss, but if newly signed Patrick Peterson can replicate his level of play from last season, the secondary should remain solid.
- Best move of the offseason: Past foot injuries dropped Darnell Washington to the 93rd pick, but he is a supreme blocking talent with impressive receiving chops to match.
- Outlook for 2023: The Steelers are a tough team to get behind on paper heading into the 2023 season, even though the franchise always seems to find a way to maximize its pool of talent.
AFC South
Indianapolis Colts
- Free agency recap: The Colts weren’t big spenders this offseason, but they still have over $23 million in cap space and a projected $78 million for next year, so the franchise is positioned well going forward.
- Best move of the offseason: Considering how much elite quarterback play dominates the NFL game, particularly in the loaded AFC, taking a shot on Anthony Richardson is worth it.
- Outlook for 2023: Regardless of whether Richardson plays immediately, the Colts appear to be too thin on defense — particularly in the secondary — to be able to contend in the AFC South.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Free agency recap: Arguably the biggest move the Jaguars made in free agency was re-signing tight end Evan Engram, who was an effective weapon down the stretch last season.
- Best move of the offseason: Travis Etienne was not effective in short-yardage or goal-line situations last year, so the team is likely to see an immediate improvement in these categories this year with the addition of Tank Bigsby.
- Outlook for 2023: The Jaguars likely exceeded expectations last year by not only winning the South but also their wild-card playoff game, which should be the baseline expectation in 2023.
Houston Texans
- Free agency recap: Houston added significant veteran experience to both sides of the ball without overspending for the top names.
- Best move of the offseason: Jimmie Ward will bring sorely needed veteran leadership and stability to the Texans’ secondary.
- Outlook for 2023: Success for the 2023 season should be measured more on the advancement of this young group of core players than by actual wins and losses.
AFC East
AFC West
Denver Broncos
- Free agency recap: The Broncos signed two of the top available free agents in offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers. McGlinchey was PFF's 11th-ranked free agent, while Powers ranked 15th among guards in PFF WAR in 2022.
- Best move of the offseason: With the two big free-agent signings, the Broncos should now have a formidable starting offensive line.
- Outlook for 2023: If head coach Sean Payton can get Russell Wilson playing at a level reminiscent of his Seattle days, Denver could be a surprise playoff team in 2023.
Los Angeles Chargers
- Free agency recap: The Chargers opted not to make any big splashes in free agency, with veteran LB Eric Kendricks headlining their class.
- Best move of the offseason: Look for Quentin Johnston to make a quick impact in an effort to inject youth and athleticism into the skill positions.
- Outlook for 2023: The Chargers made up for an uninspiring free-agent class with a solid draft and will need big outputs from a number of rookies in order to go forward.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Free agency recap: The Chiefs’ biggest move in free agency was to let Orlando Brown sign with the Bengals and opt to bring in Jawaan Taylor.
- Best move of the offseason: Cutting Frank Clark in favor of bolstering the pass rush via the draft was a logical decision for the Chiefs to make. In four seasons in Kansas City, Clark failed to grade above 64.1.
- Outlook for 2023: Kansas City should again be considered among the favorites to win the Super Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders
- Free agency recap: The Raiders traded long-time QB Derek Carr to the Saints, replacing him with free-agent signing Jimmy Garoppolo.
- Best move of the offseason: Edge defender Tyree Wilson could have been selected as high as No. 2 or No. 3 overall if not for concerns over his foot injury, so the Raiders were lucky to get strong value with their first selection.
- Outlook for 2023: The Raiders do have a deep and diverse group of offensive skill players, and if the pass-rush talent plays up to their capabilities, this team is capable of stealing more games than one would think.
NFC North
Chicago Bears
- Free agency recap: Tremaine Edmunds received a four-year deal with $41.8 million in guarantees and an average of $18 million per year. Edmunds, a former first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, leading all off-ball linebackers in coverage grade (90.0).
- Best move of the offseason: Darnell Wright should be a solid starter and at a position of significant need for the Bears, but the real prizes of the deal are D.J. Moore and the future first-round pick.
- Outlook for 2023: With two potentially high first-round picks in 2024, the 2023 season for the Bears is all about coming to a definitive decision as to whether Justin Fields is the right QB for the long haul.
Detroit Lions
- Free agency recap: This offseason, the Lions went to work on fixing their secondary, long a glaring weakness for the franchise.
- Best move of the offseason: Before tearing his ACL at Tennessee last year, Hendon Hooker had the Volunteers in the mix for a national title run and almost certainly would have been a Heisman Trophy finalist had he remained healthy.
- Outlook for 2023: With a weak NFC North division and a thin conference as a whole, Detroit belongs in the discussion of top teams in the NFC.
Green Bay Packers
- Free agency recap: The Packers stayed quiet in free agency, losing far more players than they signed.
- Best move of the offseason: It was a hefty 2023 draft class for Green Bay, and sixth-round interior defender Karl Brooks was their best selection.
- Outlook for 2023: With uncertainty at quarterback and less talent overall, the Packers could struggle this season.
Minnesota Vikings
- Free agency recap: The Vikings improved their secondary by signing cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., but it's a unit with plenty of question marks remaining.
- Best move of the offseason: Minnesota drafted USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon in the third round, and he could be an immediate contributor.
- Outlook for 2023: The Vikings are due to regress after overachieving in 2022 — and especially so with the Lions and Bears significantly improving this offseason.
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Free agency recap: In a bit of a surprise, Tampa Bay was able to re-sign CB Jamel Dean, who entered free agency as the No. 5 player on PFF's 2023 free agent rankings.
- Best move of the offseason: Calijah Kancey has a chance to be one of the true stars of the draft class, and putting him next to the 6-foot-4, 347-pound Vita Vea should free him up for one-on-one blocks.
- Outlook for 2023: The 2023 Bucs could be in for a very long season if they don’t get competent play from the quarterback position, but the roster is filled with enough talent at every level to compete in the NFC South.
Atlanta Falcons
- Free agency recap: Entering free agency, the Falcons ranked second to only the Bears in available cap space, and they capitalized with a number of strong signings on defense.
- Best move of the offseason: Matthew Bergeron will likely start immediately at left guard and could transition out to tackle in the future. He surrendered just 24 combined pressures in the last two seasons for Syracuse.
- Outlook for 2023: The key for the Falcons will be second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, who will look to improve upon his 55.9 overall grade as a rookie in 2022. If he can elevate his play in his first full season as the starting signal-caller, Atlanta could win the division.
Carolina Panthers
- Free agency recap: Wide receivers D.J. Chark and Adam Thielen have both struggled through injuries in recent years but will be critical to the development of Carolina’s new signal-caller if they can stay on the field.
- Best move of the offseason: The Panthers made the boldest move of the draft, trading a bounty of picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to Chicago in exchange for the first overall pick.
- Outlook for 2023: Like Atlanta, Carolina may be working in a young quarterback, but there is enough talent on the roster to compete within their division.
New Orleans Saints
- Free agency recap: This free-agent season meant turnover for the defensive front seven, with edge defender Marcus Davenport, linebacker Kaden Elliss and interior defenders David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle all signing elsewhere, and Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd joining the team as new faces for the defensive interior.
- Best move of the offseason: A.T. Perry entered the draft with a third-round grade, so New Orleans did well to select him in the middle of Day 3.
- Outlook for 2023: New Orleans has big-name players on both sides of the ball, but several have started to show the wear and tear of the years. In the last two seasons, the team on paper heading into August simply hasn’t looked anything like the team that makes it to January.
NFC East
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
- Free agency recap: The Cardinals did little to upgrade their roster via free agency, opting to let their top two free agents — DI Zach Allen and CB Byron Murphy Jr. — sign elsewhere.
- Best move of the offseason: Instead of standing pat and taking Paris Johnson Jr. with the third overall pick, they first traded back to 12th overall, acquiring the 33rd overall pick and Houston’s first- and third-round pick in 2024, before giving up the 33rd pick to move back up to No. 6 for Johnson.
- Outlook for 2023: The most interesting aspect of the Cardinals' season is likely to be how they handle Murray’s return. They don’t appear to have a roster ready to win now and could be in a significant hole by the time he is ready to return to action.
San Francisco 49ers
- Free agency recap: The 49ers' defense will be a work in progress to start the season, as it lost five players who cracked the top 10 in PFF's free agency rankings.
- Best move of the offseason: Considering the other key losses on defense, bringing in Javon Hargrave, an elite pass-rusher, was paramount to the future success of a team aiming to win it all in 2023.
- Outlook for 2023: San Francisco ranks third in our power rankings, but questions at QB, offensive line and defense deserve significant attention.
Los Angeles Rams
- Free agency recap: With an aging corps and little room under the cap ($1.76 million in space as of this writing), the Rams essentially sat out the free agency process.
- Best move of the offseason: Considering the age and recent injuries to the team's two most important players — DI Aaron Donald and QB Matthew Stafford — restructuring all the big deals in an effort to sign high-priced free agents and put further stress on their cap figures would have been folly.
- Outlook for 2023: The Rams’ elite corps of veterans can beat just about anyone in football, but without any of the three, the 2023 season could quickly become a reboot of 2022.
Seattle Seahawks
- Free agency recap: The Seahawks spent like a team poised to make a run — a wise move, considering the general weakness of the NFC.
- Best move of the offseason: The Seahawks have a unique WR tandem in the overpowering D.K. Metcalf and veteran technician Tyler Lockett, but Lockett has battled several injuries in recent years and will turn 31 in September. Enter Smith-Njigba, who is an outstanding route-runner ready to impact the field immediately
- Outlook for 2023: This year is all about Geno Smith. The pieces are there on both sides of the ball to make a significant run in a division with two weak teams and a conference with only one clear elite all-around roster.