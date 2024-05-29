UFL Week 9: PFF Team of the Week and Player Awards

• Markel Roby dominates in all facets: He recorded a pass breakup, an interception and three tackles resulting in a defensive stop in Week 9.

• Panthers guard Cohl Cabral stays clean in pass protection: He didn't allow any quarterback pressures across 25 pass-blocking snaps this past week.

Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes

QB: Luis Perez, Arlington Renegades

RB: Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks

WR: Jonathan Adams Jr., Memphis Showboats

WR: Siaosi Mariner, Michigan Panthers

TE: Jace Sternberger, Birmingham Stallions

Flex: WR Justin Hall, Houston Roughnecks

LT: Yasir Durant, D.C. Defenders

LG: Cohl Cabral, Michigan Panthers

C: Jake Lacina, Arlington Renegades

RG: Liam Fornadel, D.C. Defenders

RT: Julie’n Davenport, San Antonio Brahmas

EDGE: Delontae Scott, San Antonio Brahmas

EDGE: Derick Roberson, D.C. Defenders

DI: Austin Faoliu, St. Louis Battlehawks

DI: Prince Emili, San Antonio Brahmas

LB: Momo Sanogo, D.C. Defenders

LB: Mike Rose, St. Louis Battlehawks

CB: Steven Jones Jr., Arlington Renegades

CB: Nate Brooks, Michigan Panthers

S: Montae Nicholson, D.C. Defenders

S: Markel Roby, Houston Roughnecks

Flex: DB Chris Jackson, Birmingham Stallions

K: Jonathan Garibay, Arlington Renegades

P: Colby Wadman, Birmingham Stallions

K/PR: Chris Rowland, D.C. Defenders

ST: Chris Garrett, St. Louis Battlehawks

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB LUIS PEREZ, ARLINGTON RENEGADES

Perez was stellar again this week, going 24-of-36 for 259 yards and leading all quarterbacks in big-time throws (three).

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: S MARKEL ROBY, HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS

With a pass breakup, an interception and three tackles resulting in a defensive stop, Roby put together the best performance of any defensive player in the UFL in Week 9.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: D.C. DEFENDERS

The Defenders allowed eight combined quarterback pressures, but five were charged to left guard John Yarbrough and two to running back Darius Hagans. The rest of the offensive line held up well.