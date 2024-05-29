UFL Week 9: PFF Team of the Week and Player Awards

• Markel Roby dominates in all facets: He recorded a pass breakup, an interception and three tackles resulting in a defensive stop in Week 9.
• Panthers guard Cohl Cabral stays clean in pass protection: He didn't allow any quarterback pressures across 25 pass-blocking snaps this past week.
Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes
QB: Luis Perez, Arlington Renegades
RB: Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks
WR: Jonathan Adams Jr., Memphis Showboats
WR: Siaosi Mariner, Michigan Panthers
TE: Jace Sternberger, Birmingham Stallions
Flex: WR Justin Hall, Houston Roughnecks
LT: Yasir Durant, D.C. Defenders
LG: Cohl Cabral, Michigan Panthers
C: Jake Lacina, Arlington Renegades
RG: Liam Fornadel, D.C. Defenders
RT: Julie’n Davenport, San Antonio Brahmas
EDGE: Delontae Scott, San Antonio Brahmas
EDGE: Derick Roberson, D.C. Defenders
DI: Austin Faoliu, St. Louis Battlehawks
DI: Prince Emili, San Antonio Brahmas
LB: Momo Sanogo, D.C. Defenders
LB: Mike Rose, St. Louis Battlehawks
CB: Steven Jones Jr., Arlington Renegades
CB: Nate Brooks, Michigan Panthers
S: Montae Nicholson, D.C. Defenders
S: Markel Roby, Houston Roughnecks
Flex: DB Chris Jackson, Birmingham Stallions
K: Jonathan Garibay, Arlington Renegades
P: Colby Wadman, Birmingham Stallions
K/PR: Chris Rowland, D.C. Defenders
ST: Chris Garrett, St. Louis Battlehawks
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB LUIS PEREZ, ARLINGTON RENEGADES
Perez was stellar again this week, going 24-of-36 for 259 yards and leading all quarterbacks in big-time throws (three).
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: S MARKEL ROBY, HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS
With a pass breakup, an interception and three tackles resulting in a defensive stop, Roby put together the best performance of any defensive player in the UFL in Week 9.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: D.C. DEFENDERS
The Defenders allowed eight combined quarterback pressures, but five were charged to left guard John Yarbrough and two to running back Darius Hagans. The rest of the offensive line held up well.