aaf News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

UFL Week 8: PFF Team of the Week and Player Awards

2X3YHN9 ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 27:San Antonio Brahmas tight end Cody Latimer (3) catches a pass during warmups before a UFL game between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Arlington Renegades on April 27, 2024 at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Gordon McGuinness

• Cody Latimer posts an elite PFF grade: The Brahmas receiver earned a 90.6 mark for his six-catch, 116-yard performance in Week 8.

• Jonathan Garvin shines as a pass rusher: The Stallions edge rusher won 36.8% of his pass-rush snaps in Week 8 despite recording only two pressures.

• Looking for more UFL grades and data? Subscribe to PFF Premium Stats to access UFL numbers all season long.

Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes

QB: Luis Perez, Arlington Renegades
RB: Mark Thompson, Houston Roughnecks
WR: Cody Latimer, San Antonio Brahmas
WR: Justin Hall, Houston Roughnecks
TE: Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades
Flex: WR Daewood Davis, Memphis Showboats
LT: Jaryd Jones-Smith, St. Louis Battlehawks
LG: Steven Gonzalez, St. Louis Battlehawks
C: Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks
RG: Rashaad Coward, San Antonio Brahmas
RT: Chuck Filiaga, San Antonio Brahmas

EDGE: Jonathan Garvin, Birmingham Stallions
EDGE: Kenny Willekes, Michigan Panthers
DI: Walter Palmore, Michigan Panthers
DI: DaVonte Lambert, Arlington Renegades
LB: Kyahva Tezino, Birmingham Stallions
LB: Momo Sanogo, D.C. Defenders
CB: Nevelle Clarke, Birmingham Stallions
CB: Corey Mayfield Jr., San Antonio Brahmas
S: A.J. Thomas, Birmingham Stallions
S: Donald Rutledge Jr., Houston Roughnecks
Flex: CB DeAndre Baker, D.C. Defenders

K: Matt Coghlin, Memphis Showboats
P: Matt White, Memphis Showboats
K/PR: Pooka Williams Jr., San Antonio Brahmas
ST: Jordan Thomas, Birmingham Stallions

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR CODY LATIMER, SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS

Latimer averaged 5.27 yards per route run this past week in what was his most productive game of the season. He earned a 90.7 PFF receiving grade for his efforts.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE JONATHAN GARVIN, BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

Garvin tallied a pair of quarterback pressures from 22 pass-rushing snaps and recorded two tackles resulting in a defensive stop in Week 8.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS

The Brahmas' offensive line allowed just four quarterback pressures in Week 8, although two were sacks.

AAF Featured Tools
  • AAF Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.