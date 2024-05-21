UFL Week 8: PFF Team of the Week and Player Awards

• Cody Latimer posts an elite PFF grade: The Brahmas receiver earned a 90.6 mark for his six-catch, 116-yard performance in Week 8.

• Jonathan Garvin shines as a pass rusher: The Stallions edge rusher won 36.8% of his pass-rush snaps in Week 8 despite recording only two pressures.

QB: Luis Perez, Arlington Renegades

RB: Mark Thompson, Houston Roughnecks

WR: Cody Latimer, San Antonio Brahmas

WR: Justin Hall, Houston Roughnecks

TE: Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades

Flex: WR Daewood Davis, Memphis Showboats

LT: Jaryd Jones-Smith, St. Louis Battlehawks

LG: Steven Gonzalez, St. Louis Battlehawks

C: Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks

RG: Rashaad Coward, San Antonio Brahmas

RT: Chuck Filiaga, San Antonio Brahmas

EDGE: Jonathan Garvin, Birmingham Stallions

EDGE: Kenny Willekes, Michigan Panthers

DI: Walter Palmore, Michigan Panthers

DI: DaVonte Lambert, Arlington Renegades

LB: Kyahva Tezino, Birmingham Stallions

LB: Momo Sanogo, D.C. Defenders

CB: Nevelle Clarke, Birmingham Stallions

CB: Corey Mayfield Jr., San Antonio Brahmas

S: A.J. Thomas, Birmingham Stallions

S: Donald Rutledge Jr., Houston Roughnecks

Flex: CB DeAndre Baker, D.C. Defenders

K: Matt Coghlin, Memphis Showboats

P: Matt White, Memphis Showboats

K/PR: Pooka Williams Jr., San Antonio Brahmas

ST: Jordan Thomas, Birmingham Stallions

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR CODY LATIMER, SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS

Latimer averaged 5.27 yards per route run this past week in what was his most productive game of the season. He earned a 90.7 PFF receiving grade for his efforts.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE JONATHAN GARVIN, BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

Garvin tallied a pair of quarterback pressures from 22 pass-rushing snaps and recorded two tackles resulting in a defensive stop in Week 8.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS

The Brahmas' offensive line allowed just four quarterback pressures in Week 8, although two were sacks.