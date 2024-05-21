UFL Week 8: PFF Team of the Week and Player Awards

• Cody Latimer posts an elite PFF grade: The Brahmas receiver earned a 90.6 mark for his six-catch, 116-yard performance in Week 8.
• Jonathan Garvin shines as a pass rusher: The Stallions edge rusher won 36.8% of his pass-rush snaps in Week 8 despite recording only two pressures.
• Looking for more UFL grades and data? Subscribe to PFF Premium Stats to access UFL numbers all season long.
Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes
QB: Luis Perez, Arlington Renegades
RB: Mark Thompson, Houston Roughnecks
WR: Cody Latimer, San Antonio Brahmas
WR: Justin Hall, Houston Roughnecks
TE: Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades
Flex: WR Daewood Davis, Memphis Showboats
LT: Jaryd Jones-Smith, St. Louis Battlehawks
LG: Steven Gonzalez, St. Louis Battlehawks
C: Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks
RG: Rashaad Coward, San Antonio Brahmas
RT: Chuck Filiaga, San Antonio Brahmas
EDGE: Jonathan Garvin, Birmingham Stallions
EDGE: Kenny Willekes, Michigan Panthers
DI: Walter Palmore, Michigan Panthers
DI: DaVonte Lambert, Arlington Renegades
LB: Kyahva Tezino, Birmingham Stallions
LB: Momo Sanogo, D.C. Defenders
CB: Nevelle Clarke, Birmingham Stallions
CB: Corey Mayfield Jr., San Antonio Brahmas
S: A.J. Thomas, Birmingham Stallions
S: Donald Rutledge Jr., Houston Roughnecks
Flex: CB DeAndre Baker, D.C. Defenders
K: Matt Coghlin, Memphis Showboats
P: Matt White, Memphis Showboats
K/PR: Pooka Williams Jr., San Antonio Brahmas
ST: Jordan Thomas, Birmingham Stallions
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR CODY LATIMER, SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS
Latimer averaged 5.27 yards per route run this past week in what was his most productive game of the season. He earned a 90.7 PFF receiving grade for his efforts.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE JONATHAN GARVIN, BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS
Garvin tallied a pair of quarterback pressures from 22 pass-rushing snaps and recorded two tackles resulting in a defensive stop in Week 8.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS
The Brahmas' offensive line allowed just four quarterback pressures in Week 8, although two were sacks.