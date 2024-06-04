All - current
UFL Week 10: PFF Team of the Week and Player Awards

2X9MMB1 ST. LOUIS, MO - JUN 01: San Antonio Brahmas wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (13) runs with the ball after making a catch during a game between the San Antonio Brahmas and the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday June 01, 2024, at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis MO (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Gordon McGuinness

• Dondrea Tillman stuffs the stat sheet: The Stallions edge rusher totaled nine quarterback pressures and two stops in Week 10.

• Siaosi Mariner crosses the century mark to close the regular season: Mariner led the UFL with 3.33 yards per route run in Week 10, turning 33 receiving snaps into seven receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.

• Looking for more UFL grades and data? Subscribe to PFF Premium Stats to access UFL numbers all season long.

Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes

QB: Josh Love, Memphis Showboats
RB: C.J. Marable, Birmingham Stallions
WR: Siaosi Mariner, Michigan Panthers
WR: Jontre Kirklin, San Antonio Brahmas
TE: Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades
Flex: WR Tyler Vaughns, Arlington Renegades
LT: Yasir Durant, D.C. Defenders
LG: Steven Gonzalez, St. Louis Battlehawks
C: Alec Lindstrom, Memphis Showboats
RG: Cohl Cabral, Michigan Panthers
RT: Armani Taylor-Prioleau, Birmingham Stallions

EDGE: Dondrea Tillman, Birmingham Stallions
EDGE: Malik Fisher, D.C. Defenders
DI: Walter Palmore, Michigan Panthers
DI: Josiah Bronson, Memphis Showboats
LB: Anthony Hines III, D.C. Defenders
LB: Momo Sanogo, D.C. Defenders
CB: Jimmy Moreland, Houston Roughnecks
CB: Darius Phillips, San Antonio Brahmas
S: Montae Nicholson, D.C. Defenders
S: Scott Nelson, San Antonio Brahmas
Flex: CB Chris Payton-Jones, St. Louis Battlehawks

K: Jonathan Garibay, Arlington Renegades
P: Brad Wing, San Antonio Brahmas
K/PR: Chris Rowland, D.C. Defenders
ST: Kemari Averett, St. Louis Battlehawks

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR SIAOSI MARINER, MICHIGAN PANTHERS

Mariner led the UFL with 3.33 yards per route run in Week 10, turning 33 receiving snaps into seven receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE DONDREA TILLMAN, BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

Tillman racked up nine quarterback pressures, including one hit, from 34 pass-rushing snaps in Week 10. He also finished with a pair of tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS

While they struggled in the run game, the Roughnecks held up well in pass protection, allowing just four quarterback pressures from 43 pass-blocking snaps.

