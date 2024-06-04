UFL Week 10: PFF Team of the Week and Player Awards

• Dondrea Tillman stuffs the stat sheet: The Stallions edge rusher totaled nine quarterback pressures and two stops in Week 10.

• Siaosi Mariner crosses the century mark to close the regular season: Mariner led the UFL with 3.33 yards per route run in Week 10, turning 33 receiving snaps into seven receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.

QB: Josh Love, Memphis Showboats

RB: C.J. Marable, Birmingham Stallions

WR: Siaosi Mariner, Michigan Panthers

WR: Jontre Kirklin, San Antonio Brahmas

TE: Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades

Flex: WR Tyler Vaughns, Arlington Renegades

LT: Yasir Durant, D.C. Defenders

LG: Steven Gonzalez, St. Louis Battlehawks

C: Alec Lindstrom, Memphis Showboats

RG: Cohl Cabral, Michigan Panthers

RT: Armani Taylor-Prioleau, Birmingham Stallions

EDGE: Dondrea Tillman, Birmingham Stallions

EDGE: Malik Fisher, D.C. Defenders

DI: Walter Palmore, Michigan Panthers

DI: Josiah Bronson, Memphis Showboats

LB: Anthony Hines III, D.C. Defenders

LB: Momo Sanogo, D.C. Defenders

CB: Jimmy Moreland, Houston Roughnecks

CB: Darius Phillips, San Antonio Brahmas

S: Montae Nicholson, D.C. Defenders

S: Scott Nelson, San Antonio Brahmas

Flex: CB Chris Payton-Jones, St. Louis Battlehawks

K: Jonathan Garibay, Arlington Renegades

P: Brad Wing, San Antonio Brahmas

K/PR: Chris Rowland, D.C. Defenders

ST: Kemari Averett, St. Louis Battlehawks

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR SIAOSI MARINER, MICHIGAN PANTHERS

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE DONDREA TILLMAN, BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS

While they struggled in the run game, the Roughnecks held up well in pass protection, allowing just four quarterback pressures from 43 pass-blocking snaps.