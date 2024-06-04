UFL Week 10: PFF Team of the Week and Player Awards

• Dondrea Tillman stuffs the stat sheet: The Stallions edge rusher totaled nine quarterback pressures and two stops in Week 10.
• Siaosi Mariner crosses the century mark to close the regular season: Mariner led the UFL with 3.33 yards per route run in Week 10, turning 33 receiving snaps into seven receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.
QB: Josh Love, Memphis Showboats
RB: C.J. Marable, Birmingham Stallions
WR: Siaosi Mariner, Michigan Panthers
WR: Jontre Kirklin, San Antonio Brahmas
TE: Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades
Flex: WR Tyler Vaughns, Arlington Renegades
LT: Yasir Durant, D.C. Defenders
LG: Steven Gonzalez, St. Louis Battlehawks
C: Alec Lindstrom, Memphis Showboats
RG: Cohl Cabral, Michigan Panthers
RT: Armani Taylor-Prioleau, Birmingham Stallions
EDGE: Dondrea Tillman, Birmingham Stallions
EDGE: Malik Fisher, D.C. Defenders
DI: Walter Palmore, Michigan Panthers
DI: Josiah Bronson, Memphis Showboats
LB: Anthony Hines III, D.C. Defenders
LB: Momo Sanogo, D.C. Defenders
CB: Jimmy Moreland, Houston Roughnecks
CB: Darius Phillips, San Antonio Brahmas
S: Montae Nicholson, D.C. Defenders
S: Scott Nelson, San Antonio Brahmas
Flex: CB Chris Payton-Jones, St. Louis Battlehawks
K: Jonathan Garibay, Arlington Renegades
P: Brad Wing, San Antonio Brahmas
K/PR: Chris Rowland, D.C. Defenders
ST: Kemari Averett, St. Louis Battlehawks
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR SIAOSI MARINER, MICHIGAN PANTHERS
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE DONDREA TILLMAN, BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS
Tillman racked up nine quarterback pressures, including one hit, from 34 pass-rushing snaps in Week 10. He also finished with a pair of tackles resulting in a defensive stop.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS
While they struggled in the run game, the Roughnecks held up well in pass protection, allowing just four quarterback pressures from 43 pass-blocking snaps.