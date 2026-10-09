The 10 best NFL player matchups to watch in Week 5

Cameron Heyward and Quenton Nelson meet once more: The two potential Hall of Famers will square off in Pittsburgh for the fifth straight season.

Garrett Wilson vs. Denzel Ward: The Jets‘ top receiver collides with one of the league's best cover corners in 2026.

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The NFL delivered tons of dramatic finishes and wild results in Week 4. While the performance of overarching units is always chief, how one player fares against another can also drive results — especially when the two are among the game’s best. Consider Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb catching four passes for 82 yards against Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr. in a close-knit Dallas victory.

The Week 5 schedule presents several fascinating games, which also include some of the league’s top players competing for four quarters. Here are the 10 best battles to keep an eye on throughout all the action this weekend.

The Steelers and Colts meet for the fifth straight season when they clash on Sunday. That means another edition of this series between one of the game’s best defensive linemen and guards.

Heyward has begun his age-37 season with a slightly slower start for his standards, although his overall PFF grade sits at a 73.9 through Week 4. While the All-Pro has generated only eight pressures through the early going, he’s coming off an elite performance against the Browns that ended in an 89.0 overall mark.

Meanwhile, Nelson has been his traditionally stout self for Indianapolis. His 84.1 overall PFF grade ranks sixth among qualified guards, reaching an 83.3 PFF run-blocking grade and letting up just four pressures so far.

Heyward has faced Nelson 226 times since 2019, the second-most reps accrued against the All-Pro guard since 2019. Nelson has had the upper hand, allowing only 12 pressures and one sack against Heyward over 153 pass-rushing matchups. A repeat outing for Nelson would be a boost for the Colts as they look to move to 3-2.

Two weeks ago, this Sunday night matchup didn’t seem all that appealing. Now, it presents a high-level collision between the gaudy Ravens and the resurgent Falcons. In particular, watch these two studs on the perimeter.

No matter who’s thrown him the football, London has excelled in Atlanta, and that’s remained true in 2026. His 90.4 PFF receiving grade is the fourth-highest among qualified wideouts, while his 3.98 yards per route run are second.

Humphrey has helped anchor an improved Baltimore defense to start the year. His 73.2 PFF coverage grade ranks ninth among qualified cornerbacks, and his 15% forced incompletion rate sits in the 72nd percentile. At the same time, Humphrey has allowed 65% of passes thrown his way to be caught.

Since Michael Penix Jr. returned under center in Week 3, he’s averaged 1.12 EPA per play when targeting London, the fifth-best among any quarterback-pass-catcher duo. Humphrey and teammate Nate Wiggins will look to slow down their chemistry in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The NFL’s fourth international game of the young season is one between two aspirational teams in the Eagles and Jaguars. It also happens to include this tilt between two of the better players at their positions.

Hines-Allen is one of the league’s most underrated defensive players, having secured 50-plus pressures in five straight seasons — including a capstone 100 last year. However, he hasn’t been exceptional yet in 2026, racking up just 10 pressures on a 63.6 PFF pass-rush grade through Week 4.

In light of Lane Johnson’s retirement and more reshuffling, Mailata is now easily the most decorated player left along the Eagles’ offensive line. He’s been as dominant as expected in 2026, earning an 83.6 overall PFF grade while relenting only six pressures and no sacks.

Mailata was inactive the last time these two teams met in 2024, and he played just four snaps vs. Jacksonville in 2022 as well. Hopefully the third time will be the charm in a 60-minute battle from London.

The unlikely Browns look to move to 4-1 against the Jets this weekend, while New York hopes to stop an early skid. In order for the Jets to prevail, they’ll need Wilson to do what few if any have against Ward.

As usual, Wilson has been the Jets’ best skill-position player, even on a new-look offense. He’s produced an 80.0 PFF receiving grade with 2.16 yards per route run so far. Additionally, he’s gained 14 first downs, tied for the 10th-most at the position.

Ward has hardly let up anything in coverage this year. His 90.4 PFF coverage mark is tied for first among qualified corners, and his 58 yards surrendered are the fifth-fewest.

This season, the Browns have run man coverage on 47.8% of looks, easily the most in the NFL. That means we should see tons of Wilson on Ward, where the receiver will look to extend his early contested catch success — hauling in 8-of-9 tries to start the season. This week’s game will also be a rematch of last November, where Ward and Wilson matched up only two times in a game tainted by injury for the receiver.

It’s hard to find a better game than Bills-Rams on Monday night. Plenty of impressive players will take the field in SoFi Stadium, although extra attention is warranted for this showdown.

Coleman entered the 2026 campaign in dire need of success, and he’s obtained it. His 81.0 PFF receiving grade is the 13th-highest among receivers with at least 15 targets, compiling 2.38 yards per route run. Coleman’s 87.5% catch rate on targets is also tied for third in the group, showcasing that he’s been effective when Josh Allen has thrown in his vicinity.

On the other side lurks McDuffie, who’s started his Rams career looking like his prototypical All-Pro self. His 90.4 PFF coverage grade is tied with Ward atop the totem pole, and his 28% forced incompletion rate is third as well. McDuffie has allowed a preposterous 21.1 passer rating into his coverage thus far.

Can Coleman continue to prove he’s legit, especially for a Bills team that may be without D.J. Moore? Or will McDuffie continue to be the Rams’ lockdown ace on one of the league’s top defenses? Whoever wins this meeting will definitely give their team an edge in what figures to be a close affair.

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Any time the 49ers and Seahawks collide, it’s always a doozy, and the stakes couldn’t be higher entering Week 5. The trench warfare will be especially high-level in this game when the 49ers have the ball.

Williams hasn’t missed much of a beat in remaining a game wrecker up the middle for Seattle. His 75.1 overall PFF grade is the 10th-highest among qualified interior defenders, and his 15 pressures generated are tied for fifth at the position.

After a disappointing sophomore campaign, Puni has returned to his tremendous rookie shape. His 70.5 overall PFF grade places 15th among guards, but he’s been especially apt in pass protection — allowing only four pressures over 129 pass-blocking snaps. That’s good for a positional-best 84.2 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Puni has faced off with Williams more than any other player in his young career, going toe-to-toe 90 total times. The results have been very favorable for the guard, letting up only five pressures and one sack on 66 pass-rushing matchups. If Puni can replicate his success, San Francisco’s dynamic offense will be in better shape against one of the league’s most feared defenses.

Philadelphia’s soul-searching offense against Jacksonville’s stout defense isn’t the only showdown to watch in London. Indeed, the slot is also home to this battle between two rising stars.

Washington continues to improve with every new season. His 82.7 PFF receiving grade is the sixth-highest among wideouts with 25 or more targets, and his 103.4 passer rating when targeted also places 12th. The fourth-year receiver is swiftly becoming not only Trevor Lawrence’s most trusted option, but also one of the better players at his position.

On the other hand, DeJean has experienced some troubles early in 2026, playing to a career-low 57.8 overall PFF grade. Yet the former first-team All-Pro has still been solid in slot coverage, with his 91.0 passer rating when targeted on the inside the 11th-highest among qualified slot defenders.

Washington has played slightly more in the slot (50.0%) vs. out wide (48.2%) this season. In turn, he should get a multiplicity of one-on-one opportunities with DeJean — who made Matthew Stafford pay in Week 4.

Giants-Commanders is already a significant game in what figures to be a close NFC East race, where 3-1 New York eyes more separation from 1-3 Washington. If the Commanders are to turn things around, Robertson will have to proliferate his hot start.

In returning from a torn ACL, Nabers has displayed signs of recovering well. He’s produced a 75.8 PFF receiving grade with 2.04 yards per route run this season, both of which rank 12th among qualifiers. Nabers was at his best last week against the Cardinals, hauling in six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown on a gaudy 88.5 overall PFF grade.

The Commanders’ pass defense has remained shaky, but it’s not Robertson’s fault. The ex-Lion has been an impactful game-changer for Washington, earning an 86.4 PFF coverage grade over four games. Likewise, Robertson’s 30% forced incompletion rate paces all cornerbacks.

Robertson has been up to the challenge of guarding several of the league’s best already, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Nabers will try to end Robertson’s streak of not letting up 53 or more yards in any game this year.

It’s hard to get enough of Kyle Shanahan’s offense vs. Mike Macdonald’s defense, two of the game’s premier units led by elite playcallers in a certified chess match. The matchup also includes Evans vs. Pritchett on the outside.

Some doubted Evans’ abilities after arriving in San Francisco this offseason, but he’s looked like his vintage self. His 90.4 PFF receiving grade is tied for fifth among receivers with 20-plus targets, and his 15 first downs gained tie for eighth among counterparts.

The Seahawks needed an unsung player to fill Tariq Woolen’s void this year, and Pritchett has accomplished exactly that. The 25-year-old has been sharp as Macdonald’s understudy, notching a 76.5 PFF coverage grade that ranks sixth among qualified corners.

Evans has been limited in practice by a rib injury this week, leaving his status somewhat in doubt for Sunday afternoon. If he does go, we’ll get to see a rising great corner in Pritchett against one of the sport’s best for a long time.

The Vikings aim to remain undefeated as they head to New Orleans to face the reeling Saints. The story of Minnesota has been its defense, which Olave & Co. will try to foil.

Fresh off a big extension, Olave has remained a game-bending talent. His 90.0 PFF receiving grade is eighth among qualified receivers, and his 25 first downs gained tie for second as well.

It’s hard enough handling the Vikings’ unrelenting blitzes, but Rodgers has applied the clamps too. His 85.6 PFF coverage grade is fourth out of qualified cornerbacks, allowing only a 45.8 passer rating into his coverage. Rodgers has also rarely surrendered big plays, permitting just 5.1 yards per reception with no catch exceeding eight yards.

This meeting will be fun all afternoon, but especially in the contested catch department. Olave’s eight such grabs tie for the league lead, while Rodgers sports a 90.2 coverage grade against those attempts. How much Tyler Shough looks in Olave’s direction against Rodgers will be fascinating.