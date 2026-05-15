Ranking every 2026 NFL “Sunday Night Football” matchup

Chiefs–Seahawks tops the list: Week 7's game features four of the last seven Super Bowl winners, plus Patrick Mahomes against an elite defense.

Rams at Broncos could be a doozy: Last year's conference runner-ups have loaded up going into 2026, pitting the sport's best offense against maybe its best defense.

Less love for Cowboys–Giants: Dallas has dominated the recent rivalry, and each team has big questions to answer.

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

The 2026 NFL schedule has finally arrived. Although teams’ opponents were known as soon as the regular season concluded, understanding travel patterns, late-season games and matchup time slots are vital pieces of information.

While pretty much any NFL contest is inherently worthwhile, there’s something extra special about turning the channel to NBC and watching “Sunday Night Football” every week. Often, those clashes pit some of the sport’s brightest stars and best teams against one another with lots on the line.

The 2026 “Sunday Night Football” lineup yet again looks stacked, and certain games stand above the rest. Here’s a preseason ranking of every matchup based on current anticipation.

1. Chiefs at Seahawks (Week 7)

Chiefs-Seahawks should be one of the better games of the entire year, and it’s only fitting that it tops this list.

This game has a slew of fascinating storylines. The best is new Chiefs star Kenneth Walker III returning to Seattle, where he compiled the second-best PFF rushing grade (94.2) in his four years and helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl.

Beyond that, we should see Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid clash with Mike Macdonald, pitting one of the sport’s best offensive minds against a defensive wizard. Further, Kansas City and Seattle have combined to win four of the last seven Super Bowls, matching up two dynastic franchises against one another.

The big question mark in this one is whether or not the Chiefs will return to their dominant ways after a lackluster 2025 followed by a transformative offseason. If they do meet those expectations, then this showdown will be a doozy.

2. Eagles at 49ers (Week 17)

Any playoff rematch presents natural intrigue, but this one is heightened given how elite these franchises have been over the last decade.

Last year didn’t go as planned for the 2024 Super Bowl champions, with the Eagles bowing out to the 49ers after a wild-card collapse. Philadelphia still has a potential A.J. Brown trade looming, but its roster is retooled with players like Jonathan Greenard, Makai Lemon and Riq Woolen. New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion seeks to better a group that ranked just 21st in success rate.

Meanwhile, the 49ers also lurk as contenders after signing Mike Evans and trading for Osa Odighizuwa. San Francisco also returns most of a core that fomented the 15th overall PFF grade by team, but questions continue to populate about a defense that was just 24th in EPA per play.

Matching up these titans this late in the calendar will almost indubitably offer major stakes in the NFC playoff race, with a possible second act coming two weeks thereafter.

3. Bills at Packers (Week 14)

Two of the winningest teams in the last decade who also boast elite quarterbacks? It’s tough to ask for much more.

The Bills still failed to reach the Super Bowl in 2025, but their overall season was a strong one with the team sitting ninth in overall PFF grade. The league’s second-best offense by both EPA per play and success rate brings back its foundation under new head coach Joe Brady, plus adds receiver D.J. Moore. On defense, Buffalo will look to better its 13th-ranked EPA-per-play finish under nascent defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

The Packers’ campaign may be best summed up with a What if? following Micah Parsons’ season-ending ACL tear in Week 15, but he and a star-studded roster will be back. Green Bay experienced departures in defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and several contributors on both sides, but the team can benefit from additions like Javon Hargrave and Brandon Cisse.

Over the last four seasons, Josh Allen and Jordan Love rank as two of the nine highest-graded quarterbacks in pro football. Watching them throw dimes from a cold, potentially snowy Lambeau Field will naturally prompt Super Bowl preview discussions.

4. Rams at Broncos (Week 3)

This was a matchup that almost constituted Super Bowl 60, and it’s one that remains very much alive for Super Bowl 61.

The Rams enter the season as arguable title favorites after bringing back the bulk of their highest-graded offensive core — including Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua — while acquiring cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson from the Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Broncos also retain most pieces from a defense that placed fifth in EPA per play, and their receiving room is much better after trading for star Jaylen Waddle.

The reigning MVP against one of the top defenses in football. Nacua guarded by Pat Surtain II. Waddle against McDuffie in a duel between touted trade pieces. This game being in Week 3 knocks it a little, but it should still reveal plenty about each leviathan.

5. Cowboys at Packers (Week 6)

Cowboys-Packers often makes for an entertaining matchup, and that should be very true in 2026.

Dallas has compiled one of the better offseasons in football by focusing its attention on the defensive side of the ball. Hiring new play-caller Christian Parker was the first step for a unit that was dead last in EPA per play; he’ll now coach additions Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, Rashan Gary and Jalen Thompson. Offensively, the Cowboys should still be very formidable after placing fourth in success rate.

Beyond matching up two NFC contenders, this game also features another shot at revenge for Parsons. The All-Pro terrorized his former team in primetime last year, racking up 10 pressures on a season-high 94.2 overall PFF grade.

Last season’s game was compelling, yet it ended in a 40-40 tie. This year’s iteration should be close as well, although maybe not quite ending in the exact same result.

6. Steelers at Bengals (Week 10)

Some might be surprised in having this divisional game this high, but it’s one that’s consistently delivered over the last few years.

The Steelers confront lingering uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers, but all signs point to him ultimately returning despite playing to a 68.0 overall PFF grade in 2025. No matter what happens under center, Pittsburgh bettered its roster by adding Jamel Dean, Michael Pittman Jr. and Max Iheanachor for new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Although the Bengals missed the playoffs for the third straight season last year, the team has been more aggressive this spring. Cincinnati has completed major renovations to the league’s fourth-lowest-graded defense by bringing in Dexter Lawrence, Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe and others. Plus, any primetime chance to watch Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins rarely disappoints.

Even without Burrow, the Bengals still bested the Steelers 33-31 in a Thursday night thriller in 2025. The last four Steelers-Bengals games in Cincinnati have each been decided by one score, and an encore could be on the docket.

Click here to access Burrow's full PFF profile!

7. Patriots at Chargers (Week 12)

Another wild-card rematch on the slate that features a wonderful quarterback matchup can’t fall too far on the list.

The Patriots are looking to avoid a Super Bowl hangover after an accelerated 2025 season, but their nucleus remains strong with Drake Maye, Christian Gonzalez and Will Campbell. New faces like Alijah Vera-Tucker, Kevin Byard and Gabe Jacas can also help offset regression worries.

Even though the Chargers scored just three points during a miserable January day in Foxboro, the team is on the upswing in hiring Mike McDaniel as its offensive coordinator. Pair him with the returns of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, plus first-round rookie Akheem Mesidor, and Los Angeles looks dangerous again.

Herbert and Maye are on track to be two of the premier quarterbacks of the decade, and any clash between them should be savored. Their third tangle should be more entertaining than their prior two.

8. Texans at Steelers (Week 13)

Lo and behold, one more wild-card reunion is on the schedule — and it’s a further matchup with implications in the AFC playoff race.

Houston’s defense looks nearly unparalleled going into the 2026 season as it brings back extension recipients Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter and Azeez Al-Shaair, plus adds second-round run-stuffer Kayden McDonald (nation-best 91.0 PFF run-defense grade). More questions abound for the Texans’ inconsistent offense, although general manager Nick Caserio continued fortifying his offensive line with Keylan Rutledge, Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller.

What obscures this matchup is that Pittsburgh was clobbered by Houston in the playoffs, continuing its lengthy losing streak with a 30-6 defeat. In that showdown, Rodgers netted only a 57.3 PFF passing grade, including a miserable 31.1 mark under pressure. McCarthy’s offense will aim to have better answers to DeMeco Ryans’ defensive conundrum this time around, or else it could be a lopsided affair one more time.

9. Lions at Panthers (Week 4)

Two playoff candidates meeting in an early-season litmus test is traditionally a worthwhile primetime game.

The Lions were one of the biggest underachieving teams of 2025, although they still earned the third-best overall PFF grade. Culprits included an injured defense that fell to 18th in EPA per play, plus an offensive line that regressed to 11th in overall PFF grade. First-round pick Blake Miller, Cade Mays and other new presences will hope to mend those weaknesses.

Carolina ended last year ahead of schedule, playing a competitive wild-card round with the Rams after winning the NFC South. The Panthers ended an inconsistent year 23rd in overall grade, but the team looks better after making two free-agent splashes in Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips.

It’s still unknown just how good either of these squads will turn out to be next year, but this game should provide some clarity.

10. Vikings at Lions (Week 15)

The Lions’ second “Sunday Night Football” matchup is another with few concretes going in, other than what’s often a good rivalry.

Minnesota declined last season, placing 19th in overall PFF grade behind a quarterback room that posted the second-worst PFF passing grade. The Vikings addressed that by tabbing Kyler Murray in free agency, and they introduce other new contributors like Caleb Banks, Jauan Jennings and James Pierre.

In 2025, Kevin O’Connell’s group swept the Lions, including downing them 23-10 on Christmas in a coal-stuffed showing for Detroit. In the last two seasons, this NFC North rivalry is split at 2-2. The stakes will be elevated this late in the year for teams that look at least solid, although the question is which (if either) side will be among the league’s best.

11. Jaguars at Cowboys (Week 16)

Any late-year primetime game gets magnified, although this one may be counting on improved performance.

The Jaguars burst onto the scene in Liam Coen’s first season, making their first playoff appearance since 2022 behind growth from Trevor Lawrence (career-high 83.7 overall PFF grade) and a stifling defense that was sixth in EPA per play allowed. There are still many reasons to believe in Jacksonville as a contender going into 2026, but the losses of Lloyd and Travis Etienne loom.

Dallas has the makings of a division winner, but the team has been effectively eliminated by this point in the season over the last two campaigns. There’s a decent chance that at least one of these participants doesn’t meet the preseason hype.

12. Giants at Cowboys (Week 1)

It’s tough to dislike an old-fashioned rivalry to open the season, especially one breaking in a new era. But both teams must prove themselves, unlike lots of others on this list.

The Giants endured a disastrous 2025, placing 27th in overall PFF grade and no better than 22nd in success rate on either side of the ball. It’s true that optimism is palpable after the hire of John Harbaugh as well as drafting both Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa. However, New York is relying on seeing more from Jaxson Dart (64.2 PFF passing grade) and must overcome the loss of Dexter Lawrence.

The elephant in the room here is that the Cowboys have crushed the Giants of late, claiming nine of the last 10 matchups. Harbaugh will look to change the tide, but that also drops this game’s standing. There were probably better choices for Week 1, such as Bills-Texans.

13. Vikings at 49ers (Week 11)

A rare “Sunday Night Football” game being played internationally is always festive, but the quality of this contest isn’t a guarantee.

It’s unwise to bet against O’Connell fielding a good offense two years in a row, but last year was an unmitigated nightmare for Minnesota: The Vikings were 23rd in success rate and 25th in scoring drive rate. Even starting Murray isn’t a surefire improvement over J.J. McCarthy given that Murray has earned a sub-70.0 PFF passing grade in three of his last four seasons. Plus, his strengths as a passer may require time to mesh with O’Connell’s system.

Minnesota’s defense has finished seventh or better in EPA per play in both of the last two seasons, which means that we’ll at least be treated to a chess match between Kyle Shanahan and Brian Flores. However, there’s a shot that San Francisco has the far better record by this point.

14. Buccaneers at Bears (Week 9)

The Buccaneers and Bears are two tough teams to pinpoint entering this season, which shrouds this showdown.

Tampa Bay fell well short of expectations in 2025, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The struggles of Baker Mayfield (64.8 PFF passing grade) were an issue, but so was a defense that ended 14th in EPA per play. The Buccaneers did make nifty additions with Rueben Bain Jr. and Alex Anzalone, but it’s no definitive thing this team looks much better in 2026.

The Bears were one of the league’s darlings last season, securing an elusive playoff berth in Ben Johnson’s first year as a head coach. Caleb Williams (76.9 overall PFF grade) should only continue to improve, but Chicago must mitigate the losses of Drew Dalman and Moore. Likewise, the team’s defense is slightly better but may still struggle after slotting 26th in pressure rate, with questions surrounding its defensive line.

If all goes well, this matchup will be a proving ground for two explosive offenses looking to play deep into January. But the reverse would be an underwhelming game between a pair of teams sorting things out — and that feels possible.

15. Ravens at Falcons (Week 5)

This showdown will likely be a battle between former first-round picks at quarterback, but that doesn’t necessarily make it an excellent one.

Baltimore slid to 14th in overall PFF mark last season, finishing 8-9 as Lamar Jackson played just 702 snaps. Outside of the two-time MVP, the Ravens’ defense was liable by ranking 16th in EPA per play. Baltimore should return to contention in 2026 after hiring Jesse Minter as well as adding Trey Hendrickson, Olaivavega Ioane and Jaylinn Hawkins.

The Falcons are the bigger uncertainty in this affair. Atlanta replaced Raheem Morris with Kevin Stefanski after going 8-9 for the second straight season, but the team’s QB1 is wide open after signing Tua Tagovailoa. The Falcons still boast real talent like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts and A.J. Terrell, but the roster is also without Kaden Elliss and others.

Getting to watch Jackson and Derrick Henry on Sunday night seldom disappoints, but the Falcons will also have to hold up their end of the stick — and they haven’t done that reliably since 2017, when they last reached the postseason.

16. Chiefs at Colts (Week 2)

Another early-season primetime slot for the Chiefs, although this one doesn’t quite have the same pizzazz.

The Colts are in an intriguing spot entering 2026 following a Jekyll and Hyde season. Indianapolis hopes it can get back to pre-Week 14 form, when the team led the league in offensive EPA per play, by re-signing both Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce. Yet the Colts’ defense looks worrisome after already ranking 20th in EPA per play last year, plus suffering personnel losses.

Another factor in this game is the health of both starting quarterbacks. Will Mahomes and Jones both be back on the field after suffering major lower-leg injuries in Week 14 or later? Week 2 may be too early for their returns — which could make for a rather uninspiring Justin Fields vs. Anthony Richardson matchup.

17. Eagles at Commanders (Week 8)

Unlike the other rivalries documented here, this one hasn’t been nearly as close. Add in a poor last season for Washington, and it looks like the worst game on the “Sunday Night Football” schedule.

The Commanders fell flat after reaching the 2024 NFC Championship, notching the fourth-worst overall PFF grade as Jayden Daniels missed considerable time with injuries. The good news for Washington is that Daniels should now be healthy, and that its defense is better at all three levels with players like Odafe Oweh, Sonny Styles, Leo Chenal and Nick Cross. At the same time, Dan Quinn ushers in two new coordinators who have lots of work ahead of them.

On top of that, the Eagles have claimed eight of the last 11 head-to-head duels between these NFC East foes. Washington should improve this year, but its overarching concerns and difficulty against Philadelphia diminish this game.