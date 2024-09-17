PFF Numbers Don’t Lie: Monarc’s robotic quarterback is revolutionizing offenses

Data from PFF shows that Monarc, a sports robotics company, is ushering in an unprecedented era of offensive output.

Nearly half of the Power Four conference teams and eight of the AP’s current top 10 have been using the Seeker, dubbed the world’s first robotic quarterback.

The Seeker, developed by Chicago-based sports robotics company Monarc, is the first football training tool that automates practice and allows players to train independently.

The tool has a touchscreen interface and can emulate passes, punts and kicks at any predefined point on the field. It also tracks athletes' movements, providing unlimited game-like reps without adding extra physical strain on quarterbacks.

Monarc partnered with PFF, an industry leader in football performance data and analytics, to conduct an objective multi-year evaluation of The Seeker’s impact. Data collected across 33 categories shows that teams using Monarc's technology experience significantly improved on-field performance compared to those that don't.

“It’s intuitive that more game-like reps would lead to better performance,” said Monarc co-founder Bhargav Maganti. “Our athletes frequently mention that the Seeker has helped them improve their game. PFF’s data validates that impact at scale — our teams are developing better talent, scoring more, and winning more.”

Monarc customers outperform their peers

In 2023, teams utilizing the Seeker showed a remarkable 854.6% increase in passing EPA (expected points added) per play.

Monarc users also demonstrated:

10.2% increase in receptions 15.4% receiving yards 29.1% receiving touchdowns 20.7% increase in explosive plays of 15 or more yards



“First-year implementations show an immediate, measurable improvement,” added Maganti.

New Monarc customers see a rapid improvement

Teams with a minimum of 10,000 reps using The Seeker showed the following average one-year improvements:

28.1% increase in reception touchdowns

15.4% increase in passing touchdowns

14.6% increase in receptions that resulted in a first down

8% improvement in WR rating (the passer rating when a specific receiver is targeted)

130.9% increase in EPA per play

“The data speaks for itself. The Seeker is significantly increasing offensive output. The most impressive aspect was how increased usage clearly correlated with production,” said Tyler Phillips, Business Development Lead at PFF. “We were eager to collaborate with Monarc when we heard of a new technology helping to improve player development and performance.”

About Monarc

Monarc is at the forefront of sports robotics, developing innovative technology that enhances athletic performance. Its products are trusted by teams and athletes nationwide to simulate game-like scenarios and optimize training outcomes. For more information, visit www.monarcsport.com.

About PFF

PFF is the global leader in American football performance data and analytics. Founded in 2006, PFF is trusted by all 32 NFL teams, over 200 Division 1 college football programs and countless media outlets for its comprehensive and detailed analysis.

PFF’s data-driven approach helps teams and fans understand the game more deeply. For more information about PFF, please visit PFF's B2B page.