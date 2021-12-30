NFL Week 17 Injury Report: All 16 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
Editor's note: For an up-to-date look at every NFL team's COVID situation, check out PFF's Week 17 COVID-19 tracker
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
TB @ NYJ | LV @ IND | LAR @ BAL | JAX @ NE | KC @ CIN | ATL @ BUF |
MIA @ TEN | NYG @ CHI | PHI @ WFT | ARZ @ DAL | DEN @ LAC | HOU @ SF | CAR @ NO | DET @ SEA | MIN @ GB | CLE @ PIT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Jets (+13)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|TB
|Ankle
|WR4
|20.7
|LP
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|NYJ
|Calf
|12.3
|DNP
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|TB
|NIR – Rest
|11.5
|LP
Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts (-6.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Derek Carr
|QB
|LV
|Ribs
|QB18
|19.1
|FP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|LV
|Ribs
|RB16
|14.6
|FP
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|LV
|Abdomen
|TE14
|9.4
|FP
|Jack Doyle
|TE
|IND
|Knee/Ankle
|TE40
|5.9
|DNP
|Daniel Helm
|TE
|LV
|Knee
|1.8
|FP
Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens (+3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BLT
|Ankle
|QB16
|23.2
|LP
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|BLT
|Knee
|1.6
|DNP
Jacksonville Jaguars @ New England Patriots (-15.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|NE
|Thigh
|WR39
|12.8
|LP
|Damien Harris
|RB
|NE
|Hamstring
|RB15
|9.7
|LP
|Nick Folk
|K
|NE
|Left Knee
|K1
|8.5
|LP
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|NE
|Concussion
|8.0
|DNP
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|NE
|Knee
|RB41
|7.3
|LP
|James O'Shaughnessy
|TE
|JAX
|Hip
|TE27
|6.1
|DNP
|N'Keal Harry
|WR
|NE
|Hip
|WR68
|2.7
|LP
Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals (+5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|CIN
|Right Finger
|QB11
|22.0
|FP
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|KC
|Shoulder
|0.0
|DNP
Atlanta Falcons @ Buffalo Bills (-14.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|BUF
|Ankle
|RB21
|15.4
|FP
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|BUF
|Knee
|WR52
|0.0
|LP
Miami Dolphins @ Tennessee Titans (-3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|MIA
|Knee
|4.0
|FP
|Phillip Lindsay
|RB
|MIA
|Ankle
|RB62
|0.0
|FP
New York Giants @ Chicago Bears (-6)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Justin Fields
|QB
|CHI
|Ankle
|QB15
|18.2
|LP
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|Ankle
|RB28
|15.9
|DNP
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|CHI
|Ankle
|WR24
|11.8
|FP
|Cairo Santos
|K
|CHI
|Ribs
|K18
|8.6
|FP
|Graham Gano
|K
|NYG
|Illness
|K10
|8.0
|DNP
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|NYG
|Shoulder
|WR47
|7.7
|DNP
|Kyle Rudolph
|TE
|NYG
|Ankle
|TE43
|4.4
|DNP
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|CHI
|NIR – Rest
|TE47
|2.4
|DNP
|Collin Johnson
|WR
|NYG
|Hamstring
|1.5
|DNP
|Andy Dalton
|QB
|CHI
|Groin
|0.8
|FP
|Gary Brightwell
|RB
|NYG
|Neck
|0.1
|DNP
|Cullen Gillaspia
|RB
|NYG
|Shin
|0.0
|LP
|John Ross
|WR
|NYG
|Knee/COVID Ramp Up
|0.0
|LP
Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Football Team (+3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|PHI
|Ankle
|QB7
|23.4
|LP
|Taylor Heinicke
|QB
|WAS
|Knee
|QB29
|18.2
|FP
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|WAS
|Hip
|RB23
|16.9
|LP
|Jordan Howard
|RB
|PHI
|Stinger
|RB24
|7.7
|DNP
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|PHI
|Ankle
|RB58
|4.2
|LP
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|WAS
|Hamstring
|2.4
|LP
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|PHI
|Hand
|0.0
|DNP
Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys (-5.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|DAL
|Knee
|RB18
|15.0
|0
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|ARZ
|Back
|RB12
|10.3
|LP
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|ARZ
|Hamstring
|TE7
|10.2
|LP
|James Conner
|RB
|ARZ
|Heel
|9.4
|DNP
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|DAL
|Foot
|RB33
|8.0
|FP
|Malik Turner
|WR
|DAL
|Calf
|1.1
|LP
|Demetrius Harris
|TE
|ARZ
|Shoulder
|0.6
|DNP
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|ARZ
|Ankle
|0.0
|DNP
Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Drew Lock
|QB
|DEN
|Ankle
|QB25
|17.5
|LP
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|DEN
|Knee
|RB14
|11.9
|LP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|DEN
|Thumb/Hip
|RB25
|9.4
|LP
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|LAC
|Shoulder
|TE48
|3.2
|FP
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|DEN
|Concussion
|2.0
|DNP
Houston Texans @ San Francisco 49ers (-12.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|SF
|Knee
|RB17
|13.7
|LP
|Chris Conley
|WR
|HST
|Knee
|WR89
|8.6
|LP
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|SF
|Right Thumb
|QB36
|1.8
|DNP
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|HST
|NIR
|0.0
|DNP
Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints (-7)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Tre'Quan Smith
|WR
|NO
|Chest
|WR86
|10.1
|DNP
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|NO
|Ankle
|TE34
|5.7
|LP
Detroit Lions @ Seattle Seahawks (-7)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|DET
|Shoulder
|16.5
|FP
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|SEA
|Foot
|WR22
|15.7
|DNP
|Rashaad Penny
|RB
|SEA
|Groin
|RB19
|14.3
|FP
|Jared Goff
|QB
|DET
|Knee
|QB22
|11.4
|DNP
|Freddie Swain
|WR
|SEA
|Ankle
|WR87
|5.6
|FP
|Alex Collins
|RB
|SEA
|Abdomen
|2.3
|LP
|Jason Cabinda
|RB
|DET
|Knee
|0.6
|DNP
Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers (-6.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|GB
|Toe
|QB3
|24.9
|DNP
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|GB
|Knee
|RB10
|17.8
|LP
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|MIN
|Illness
|RB6
|15.6
|LP
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|MIN
|Hamstring
|TE16
|7.8
|DNP
|C.J. Ham
|RB
|MIN
|Hamstring
|2.3
|LP
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|MIN
|Hamstring
|RB64
|0.4
|LP
|Dominique Dafney
|TE
|GB
|Ankle
|0.3
|LP
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+3)
Injury report not yet posted…
