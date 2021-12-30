 NFL Week 17 Injury Report: All 16 games | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NFL Week 17 Injury Report: All 16 games

Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) prepares to throw the football during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Dec 30, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

Editor's note: For an up-to-date look at every NFL team's COVID situation, check out PFF's Week 17 COVID-19 tracker

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

 

TB @ NYJ | LV @ IND | LAR @ BAL | JAX @ NE | KC @ CINATL @ BUF |
MIA @ TEN | NYG @ CHI | PHI @ WFT | ARZ @ DALDEN @ LAC | HOU @ SF | CAR @ NO | DET @ SEA | MIN @ GB | CLE @ PIT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Jets (+13)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Antonio Brown WR TB Ankle WR4 20.7 LP
Jamison Crowder WR NYJ Calf 12.3 DNP
Breshad Perriman WR TB NIR – Rest 11.5 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts (-6.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Derek Carr QB LV Ribs QB18 19.1 FP
Josh Jacobs RB LV Ribs RB16 14.6 FP
Foster Moreau TE LV Abdomen TE14 9.4 FP
Jack Doyle TE IND Knee/Ankle TE40 5.9 DNP
Daniel Helm TE LV Knee 1.8 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5.

Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens (+3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Lamar Jackson QB BLT Ankle QB16 23.2 LP
Patrick Ricard RB BLT Knee 1.6 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46.5.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New England Patriots (-15.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Jakobi Meyers WR NE Thigh WR39 12.8 LP
Damien Harris RB NE Hamstring RB15 9.7 LP
Nick Folk K NE Left Knee K1 8.5 LP
Nelson Agholor WR NE Concussion 8.0 DNP
Brandon Bolden RB NE Knee RB41 7.3 LP
James O'Shaughnessy TE JAX Hip TE27 6.1 DNP
N'Keal Harry WR NE Hip WR68 2.7 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 41.5.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals (+5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Joe Burrow QB CIN Right Finger QB11 22.0 FP
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Shoulder 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 50.5.

Atlanta FalconsBuffalo Bills (-14.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Devin Singletary RB BUF Ankle RB21 15.4 FP
Emmanuel Sanders WR BUF Knee WR52 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.

Miami Dolphins @ Tennessee Titans (-3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Adam Shaheen TE MIA Knee 4.0 FP
Phillip Lindsay RB MIA Ankle RB62 0.0 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 40.

New York Giants @ Chicago Bears (-6)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Justin Fields QB CHI Ankle QB15 18.2 LP
Saquon Barkley RB NYG Ankle RB28 15.9 DNP
Darnell Mooney WR CHI Ankle WR24 11.8 FP
Cairo Santos K CHI Ribs K18 8.6 FP
Graham Gano K NYG Illness K10 8.0 DNP
Kadarius Toney WR NYG Shoulder WR47 7.7 DNP
Kyle Rudolph TE NYG Ankle TE43 4.4 DNP
Jimmy Graham TE CHI NIR – Rest TE47 2.4 DNP
Collin Johnson WR NYG Hamstring 1.5 DNP
Andy Dalton QB CHI Groin 0.8 FP
Gary Brightwell RB NYG Neck 0.1 DNP
Cullen Gillaspia RB NYG Shin 0.0 LP
John Ross WR NYG Knee/COVID Ramp Up 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 37.

PFF's new Best Bets Tool allows you to take advantage of the best prop and game betting opportunities for each NFL slate during the 2021 season.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Football Team (+3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Jalen Hurts QB PHI Ankle QB7 23.4 LP
Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Knee QB29 18.2 FP
Antonio Gibson RB WAS Hip RB23 16.9 LP
Jordan Howard RB PHI Stinger RB24 7.7 DNP
Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Ankle RB58 4.2 LP
Curtis Samuel WR WAS Hamstring 2.4 LP
Miles Sanders RB PHI Hand 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.

Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys (-5.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Knee RB18 15.0 0
Chase Edmonds RB ARZ Back RB12 10.3 LP
Zach Ertz TE ARZ Hamstring TE7 10.2 LP
James Conner RB ARZ Heel 9.4 DNP
Tony Pollard RB DAL Foot RB33 8.0 FP
Malik Turner WR DAL Calf 1.1 LP
Demetrius Harris TE ARZ Shoulder 0.6 DNP
Rondale Moore WR ARZ Ankle 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 51.5.

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Drew Lock QB DEN Ankle QB25 17.5 LP
Javonte Williams RB DEN Knee RB14 11.9 LP
Melvin Gordon III RB DEN Thumb/Hip RB25 9.4 LP
Stephen Anderson TE LAC Shoulder TE48 3.2 FP
Teddy Bridgewater QB DEN Concussion 2.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5.

Houston Texans @ San Francisco 49ers (-12.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Elijah Mitchell RB SF Knee RB17 13.7 LP
Chris Conley WR HST Knee WR89 8.6 LP
Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF Right Thumb QB36 1.8 DNP
Deshaun Watson QB HST NIR 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.

PFF’s Fantasy Football Rankings include ranks from our experts, projections and our Strength of Schedule metric. Subscribe today for access…

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints (-7)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Tre'Quan Smith WR NO Chest WR86 10.1 DNP
Nick Vannett TE NO Ankle TE34 5.7 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 38.5.

Detroit Lions @ Seattle Seahawks (-7)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
D'Andre Swift RB DET Shoulder 16.5 FP
D.K. Metcalf WR SEA Foot WR22 15.7 DNP
Rashaad Penny RB SEA Groin RB19 14.3 FP
Jared Goff QB DET Knee QB22 11.4 DNP
Freddie Swain WR SEA Ankle WR87 5.6 FP
Alex Collins RB SEA Abdomen 2.3 LP
Jason Cabinda RB DET Knee 0.6 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5.

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers (-6.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Aaron Rodgers QB GB Toe QB3 24.9 DNP
Aaron Jones RB GB Knee RB10 17.8 LP
Dalvin Cook RB MIN Illness RB6 15.6 LP
Tyler Conklin TE MIN Hamstring TE16 7.8 DNP
C.J. Ham RB MIN Hamstring 2.3 LP
Kene Nwangwu RB MIN Hamstring RB64 0.4 LP
Dominique Dafney TE GB Ankle 0.3 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5.

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+3)

Injury report not yet posted…

The Over/Under for this game is currently 41.

