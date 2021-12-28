 NFL Week 17 COVID-19 Tracker: An up-to-date look at the COVID-19 situation for all 32 NFL teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NFL Week 17 COVID-19 Tracker: An up-to-date look at the COVID-19 situation for all 32 NFL teams

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks to pass Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

By PFF.com
Dec 28, 2021

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the NFL.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, a record 106 players landed on the league's COVID-19 list on Monday, including a daily record 96 players who tested positive on Monday.

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the list on the list Tuesday, joining superstars such as Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Ryan Ramczyk.

Here is a list of all the players who have entered COVID-19 protocols ahead of NFL Week 17.

Last Updated: Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 4:15 p.m. EST
Vaccinated players who test positive will be excused from team activities for at least five days. Unvaccinated players who test positive will be excused from team activities for a minimum of 10 days and must undergo daily testing.
In order to return, players will need either:
  • Two PCR tests that are either negative or produce a CT value of 35 or greater
  • One PCR test that is either negative or produces a CT value of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result within 24 hours of the PCR test.
  • Two negative Mesa tests
JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WFT

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Markus Golden LB 72.8
Sean Harlow G 55.5

ATLANTA FALCONS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Brandon Copeland LB 47.4
Tyeler Davison DT 46.3
Tajae Sharpe WR 55.1
James Vaughters LB 57.1

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Tyus Bowser DI 73.3
Ar’Darius Washington CB 63.7
BUFFALO BILLS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Ike Boettger G 60.2
Cameron Lewis DB 76.4

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Brian Burns DE 60.4
Marquis Haynes DE 68.9
Phil Hoskins DT 44.6
Daviyon Nixon DT 67.5
Matt Paradis C 66.2
Shaq Thompson LB 72.1
Brandon Zylstra WR 68.6
Sam Tecklenburg C 61.6

CHICAGO BEARS

N/A

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Brandon Allen QB 54.4
Darius Phillips DB 62.8

CLEVELAND BROWNS

N/A

DALLAS COWBOYS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Francis Bernard LB 48.5

DENVER BRONCOS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Andre Mintze LB 59.3
Mike Purcell NT 65.1

DETROIT LIONS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Josh Reynolds WR 66.7
GREEN BAY PACKERS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Ben Braden G 56.9
Tipa Galeai DE 63.1
Shemar Jean-Charles DB 46.9
Kevin King DB 67.6
Amari Rodgers WR 64.0
Ty Summers LB 26.6

HOUSTON TEXANS

N/A

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Carson Wentz QB 72.2

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

N/A

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Kyle Long G 38.0

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Marcus Mariota QB 67.6
Bryan Edwards WR 64.0
Casey Hayward CB 76.0
Cory Littleton LB 47.2
Denzel Perryman LB 59.3
KJ Wright LB 59.6
Patrick Onwuasor LB 59.9
Darius Philon DI 56.6

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Mike Williams WR 75.5
Nasir Adderley S 62.4
Michael Davis CB 58.4
Chris Harris Jr.  CB 68.1
Alohi Gilman S 57.0
Senio Kelemete OL 40.0
Andrew Brown DI 55.8
Emeke Egbule ED 53.8

LOS ANGELES RAMS

N/A

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Roderick Johnson T 64.5
Adam Pankey G 60.0
Jordan Scarlett RB N/A

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Rashod Hill T 42.2
Sean Mannion QB N/A
Oli Udoh T 53.2
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Brian Hoyer QB 85.6

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Taysom Hill QB 71.7
Trevor Siemian QB 65.1
Ryan Ramczyk OT 82.6
Demario Davis LB 73.3
Kwon Alexander LB 48.7
Kaden Elliss LB 73.2
Malcolm Jenkins S 59.8
J.T. Gray S 60.5
Jeff Heath S 72.5
Adam Trautman TE 63.5
Juwan Johnson TE 70.3
Carl Granderson DE 63.6
Jalyn Holmes DE 59.7
Christian Ringo DT 67.9
Malcolm Roach DT 44.9
Jordan Mills OT 48.1
James Carpenter OG 65.4
Jerald Hawkins OT N/A
Dwayne Washington RB 64.1
KeiVarae Russell CB N/A
Deonte Harris WR 86.6

NEW YORK GIANTS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Julian Love DB 56.8

NEW YORK JETS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Freedom Akinmoladun DE 45.2

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Derek Barnett DE 62.5
Andre Chachere DB 60.1
Tarron Jackson DE 67.6

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

N/A

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Mitch Wishnowsky P 60.1

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
L.J. Collier DE 52.2

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Mike Evans WR 70.5
Jamel Dean DB 80.6

TENNESSEE TITANS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Julio Jones WR 71.5
Bud Dupree ED 53.0
Buster Skrine CB 67.2
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 67.4
Caleb Farley CB 45.7

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

N/A

