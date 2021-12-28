NFL Week 17 COVID-19 Tracker: An up-to-date look at the COVID-19 situation for all 32 NFL teams

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the NFL.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, a record 106 players landed on the league's COVID-19 list on Monday, including a daily record 96 players who tested positive on Monday.

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the list on the list Tuesday, joining superstars such as Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Ryan Ramczyk.

Here is a list of all the players who have entered COVID-19 protocols ahead of NFL Week 17.

Last Updated: Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 4:15 p.m. EST

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props Tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Best Bets Tool

Vaccinated players who test positive will be excused from team activities for at least five days. Unvaccinated players who test positive will be excused from team activities for a minimum of 10 days and must undergo daily testing.

In order to return, players will need either:

Two PCR tests that are either negative or produce a CT value of 35 or greater

One PCR test that is either negative or produces a CT value of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result within 24 hours of the PCR test.

Two negative Mesa tests

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WFT

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Markus Golden LB 72.8 Sean Harlow G 55.5

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Brandon Copeland LB 47.4 Tyeler Davison DT 46.3 Tajae Sharpe WR 55.1 James Vaughters LB 57.1

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Tyus Bowser DI 73.3 Ar’Darius Washington CB 63.7

Related content for you:

Fantasy Football Utilization Report: Week 17 waiver and drop candidates

Via Dwain McFarland

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Ike Boettger G 60.2 Cameron Lewis DB 76.4

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Brian Burns DE 60.4 Marquis Haynes DE 68.9 Phil Hoskins DT 44.6 Daviyon Nixon DT 67.5 Matt Paradis C 66.2 Shaq Thompson LB 72.1 Brandon Zylstra WR 68.6 Sam Tecklenburg C 61.6

N/A

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Brandon Allen QB 54.4 Darius Phillips DB 62.8

N/A

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Francis Bernard LB 48.5

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Andre Mintze LB 59.3 Mike Purcell NT 65.1

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Josh Reynolds WR 66.7

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Ben Braden G 56.9 Tipa Galeai DE 63.1 Shemar Jean-Charles DB 46.9 Kevin King DB 67.6 Amari Rodgers WR 64.0 Ty Summers LB 26.6

N/A

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Carson Wentz QB 72.2

N/A

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Kyle Long G 38.0

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Marcus Mariota QB 67.6 Bryan Edwards WR 64.0 Casey Hayward CB 76.0 Cory Littleton LB 47.2 Denzel Perryman LB 59.3 KJ Wright LB 59.6 Patrick Onwuasor LB 59.9 Darius Philon DI 56.6

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Mike Williams WR 75.5 Nasir Adderley S 62.4 Michael Davis CB 58.4 Chris Harris Jr. CB 68.1 Alohi Gilman S 57.0 Senio Kelemete OL 40.0 Andrew Brown DI 55.8 Emeke Egbule ED 53.8

N/A

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Roderick Johnson T 64.5 Adam Pankey G 60.0 Jordan Scarlett RB N/A

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Rashod Hill T 42.2 Sean Mannion QB N/A Oli Udoh T 53.2

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Brian Hoyer QB 85.6

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Taysom Hill QB 71.7 Trevor Siemian QB 65.1 Ryan Ramczyk OT 82.6 Demario Davis LB 73.3 Kwon Alexander LB 48.7 Kaden Elliss LB 73.2 Malcolm Jenkins S 59.8 J.T. Gray S 60.5 Jeff Heath S 72.5 Adam Trautman TE 63.5 Juwan Johnson TE 70.3 Carl Granderson DE 63.6 Jalyn Holmes DE 59.7 Christian Ringo DT 67.9 Malcolm Roach DT 44.9 Jordan Mills OT 48.1 James Carpenter OG 65.4 Jerald Hawkins OT N/A Dwayne Washington RB 64.1 KeiVarae Russell CB N/A Deonte Harris WR 86.6

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Julian Love DB 56.8

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Freedom Akinmoladun DE 45.2

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Derek Barnett DE 62.5 Andre Chachere DB 60.1 Tarron Jackson DE 67.6

N/A

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Mitch Wishnowsky P 60.1

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade L.J. Collier DE 52.2

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Mike Evans WR 70.5 Jamel Dean DB 80.6

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade Julio Jones WR 71.5 Bud Dupree ED 53.0 Buster Skrine CB 67.2 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 67.4 Caleb Farley CB 45.7

N/A