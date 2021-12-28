NFL Week 17 COVID-19 Tracker: An up-to-date look at the COVID-19 situation for all 32 NFL teams

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the NFL.
, a record 106 players landed on the league's COVID-19 list on Monday, including a daily record 96 players who tested positive on Monday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero
Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the list on the list Tuesday, joining superstars such as Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Ryan Ramczyk.
Here is a list of all the players who have entered COVID-19 protocols ahead of
. NFL Week 17 Last Updated: Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 4:15 p.m. EST
Vaccinated players who test positive will be excused from team activities for at least five days. Unvaccinated players who test positive will be excused from team activities for a minimum of 10 days and must undergo daily testing.
In order to return, players will need either:
Two PCR tests that are either negative or produce a
CT value of 35 or greater One PCR test that is either negative or produces a
CT value of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result within 24 hours of the PCR test. Two negative Mesa tests
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Markus Golden
LB
72.8
Sean Harlow
G
55.5
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Brandon Copeland
LB
47.4
Tyeler Davison
DT
46.3
Tajae Sharpe
WR
55.1
James Vaughters
LB
57.1
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Tyus Bowser
DI
73.3
Ar’Darius Washington
CB
63.7
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Ike Boettger
G
60.2
Cameron Lewis
DB
76.4
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Brian Burns
DE
60.4
Marquis Haynes
DE
68.9
Phil Hoskins
DT
44.6
Daviyon Nixon
DT
67.5
Matt Paradis
C
66.2
Shaq Thompson
LB
72.1
Brandon Zylstra
WR
68.6
Sam Tecklenburg
C
61.6
N/A
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Brandon Allen
QB
54.4
Darius Phillips
DB
62.8
N/A
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Francis Bernard
LB
48.5
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Andre Mintze
LB
59.3
Mike Purcell
NT
65.1
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Josh Reynolds
WR
66.7
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Ben Braden
G
56.9
Tipa Galeai
DE
63.1
Shemar Jean-Charles
DB
46.9
Kevin King
DB
67.6
Amari Rodgers
WR
64.0
Ty Summers
LB
26.6
N/A
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Carson Wentz
QB
72.2
N/A
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Kyle Long
G
38.0
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Marcus Mariota
QB
67.6
Bryan Edwards
WR
64.0
Casey Hayward
CB
76.0
Cory Littleton
LB
47.2
Denzel Perryman
LB
59.3
KJ Wright
LB
59.6
Patrick Onwuasor
LB
59.9
Darius Philon
DI
56.6
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Mike Williams
WR
75.5
Nasir Adderley
S
62.4
Michael Davis
CB
58.4
Chris Harris Jr.
CB
68.1
Alohi Gilman
S
57.0
Senio Kelemete
OL
40.0
Andrew Brown
DI
55.8
Emeke Egbule
ED
53.8
N/A
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Roderick Johnson
T
64.5
Adam Pankey
G
60.0
Jordan Scarlett
RB
N/A
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Rashod Hill
T
42.2
Sean Mannion
QB
N/A
Oli Udoh
T
53.2
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Brian Hoyer
QB
85.6
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Taysom Hill
QB
71.7
Trevor Siemian
QB
65.1
Ryan Ramczyk
OT
82.6
Demario Davis
LB
73.3
Kwon Alexander
LB
48.7
Kaden Elliss
LB
73.2
Malcolm Jenkins
S
59.8
J.T. Gray
S
60.5
Jeff Heath
S
72.5
Adam Trautman
TE
63.5
Juwan Johnson
TE
70.3
Carl Granderson
DE
63.6
Jalyn Holmes
DE
59.7
Christian Ringo
DT
67.9
Malcolm Roach
DT
44.9
Jordan Mills
OT
48.1
James Carpenter
OG
65.4
Jerald Hawkins
OT
N/A
Dwayne Washington
RB
64.1
KeiVarae Russell
CB
N/A
Deonte Harris
WR
86.6
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Julian Love
DB
56.8
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Freedom Akinmoladun
DE
45.2
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Derek Barnett
DE
62.5
Andre Chachere
DB
60.1
Tarron Jackson
DE
67.6
N/A
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Mitch Wishnowsky
P
60.1
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
L.J. Collier
DE
52.2
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Mike Evans
WR
70.5
Jamel Dean
DB
80.6
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Julio Jones
WR
71.5
Bud Dupree
ED
53.0
Buster Skrine
CB
67.2
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
WR
67.4
Caleb Farley
CB
45.7
N/A