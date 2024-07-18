Pittsburgh Steelers: Best players of the PFF era

• Ben Roethlisberger is the clear option at QB: He earned a PFF overall grade above 80.0 in nine of the 12 seasons between 2007 and 2018.

• James Harrison was a ferocious talent off the edge: He also owns five of the top-10 seasons for the Steelers at the position in terms of PFF grade, more than any other player on the team.

PFF has collected football data since the 2006 NFL season. That allows us to look back at almost two decades of grades and numbers and pick out the best seasons at each position.

Here are the top players at each position for the Pittsburgh Steelers in that span, and some key takeaways from the data.

QB: Ben Roethlisberger, 2015, 90.6 PFF Grade

RB: Le’Veon Bell, 2014, 80.8 PFF Grade

WR: Antonio Brown, 2015, 92.6 PFF Grade

WR: Hines Ward, 2007, 89.7 PFF Grade

WR: Santonio Holmes, 2007, 84.7 PFF Grade

TE: Heath Miller, 2011, 88.2 PFF Grade

LT: Kelvin Beachum, 2014, 83.9 PFF Grade

LG: Alan Faneca, 2007, 85.2 PFF Grade

C: Maurkice Pouncey, 2016, 78.1 PFF Grade

RG: David DeCastro, 2017, 90.1 PFF Grade

RT: Willie Colon, 2009, 86.4 PFF Grade

EDGE: T.J. Watt, 2019, 92.0 PFF Grade

EDGE: Alex Highsmith, 2023, 90.2 PFF Grade

DI: Cameron Heyward, 2019, 91.6 PFF Grade

DI: Javon Hargrave, 2019, 83.5 PFF Grade

LB: Lawrence Timmons, 2012, 87.7 PFF Grade

LB: Ryan Shazier, 2017, 82.2 PFF Grade

CB: Cortez Allen, 2012, 84.3 PFF Grade

CB: William Gay, 2008, 83.6 PFF Grade

Slot CB: Mike Hilton, 2017, 83.1 PFF Grade

S: Troy Polamalu, 2008, 90.8 PFF Grade

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, 2019, 84.4 PFF Grade

K: Chris Boswell, 2023, 85.9 PFF Grade

P: Jordan Berry, 2017, 75.6 PFF Grade

K/PR: Antonio Brown, 2013, 82.5 PFF Grade

ST: Cameron Heyward, 2015, 90.6 PFF Grade

*minimum 500 snaps except for running back (minimum of 100 carries)

BEN ROETHLISBERGER LEADS THE WAY AT QUARTERBACK

It has been all about Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback for the Steelers in the PFF era. He earned a PFF overall grade above 80.0 in nine of the 12 seasons between 2007 and 2018. He struggled in the final three years of his career, but the team has yet to have a quarterback break that 80.0 PFF grade mark since his retirement. Pittsburgh will hope to have fixed the position with the acquisitions of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason.

ANTONIO BROWN DOMINATES AT WIDE RECEIVER

Antonio Brown will likely be remembered for how his career ended, but in his prime he looked like a certain future Hall-of-Famer. Between 2013 and 2017, Brown’s 94.5 PFF receiving grade trailed, barely, only Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons. Brown also averaged 2.65 yards per route run in that span, again trailing only Jones.

JAMES HARRISON MISSES OUT BUT OWNS FIVE OF THE TOP 10 STEELERS’ SEASONS AT EDGE DEFENDER

The most surprising “omission” on defense was James Harrison’s 2008 Defensive Player of the Year campaign. His 59.2 PFF run-defense grade that year dented his overall grade slightly, though he still led all edge defenders with an 86.6 PFF overall grade that season and his 91.3 PFF pass-rush grade was the best of all defenders.

Harrison's 2008 season overall does trump Alex Highsmith’s 2023 campaign despite the poor run-defense grade, and he also owns five of the top-10 seasons for the Steelers at the position in terms of PFF grade, more than any other player on the team.