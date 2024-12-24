Week 16 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Packers topple Saints in first shutout of season

• Josh Jacobs leads Green Bay before being pulled: Jacobs was on pace for a monstrous outing, but his night was cut well short due to it being a blowout.

• Packers convert on all four red-zone drives: Green Bay punched the ball in every time it entered the red zone, including on the team's first three drives of the game.

The Green Bay Packers clinched the playoffs on Monday Night Football, winning 34-0 against the New Orleans Saints in Week 16.

Green Bay Packers 34, New Orleans Saints 0

