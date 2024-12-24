All
Week 16 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Packers topple Saints in first shutout of season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

By Timo Riske

Josh Jacobs leads Green Bay before being pulled: Jacobs was on pace for a monstrous outing, but his night was cut well short due to it being a blowout.

• Packers convert on all four red-zone drives: Green Bay punched the ball in every time it entered the red zone, including on the team's first three drives of the game.

Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Green Bay Packers clinched the playoffs on Monday Night Football, winning 34-0 against the New Orleans Saints in Week 16.

Green Bay Packers 34, New Orleans Saints 0

Game Summary
Passing Summary
Receiving Summary
Rushing Summary
