Week 14 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Bengals sneak past Cowboys after wild blocked punt

• A muffed, blocked punt? What seemed like a positive play for the Cowboys quickly turned into a nightmare, as the Bengals recovered the punt and won thanks to Ja'Marr Chase‘s 40-yard touchdown catch.

• Bengals suffered from poor third-down play: Cincinnati generated -0.49 EPA per play on third downs but used a solid early-down performance to power its win.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-20 against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the Bengals were the better team, even though the game was close in the fourth quarter and they ultimately needed a muffed punt to win the game. The Bengals mostly suffered from an unusually bad performance on third down but were dominant on early downs.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary