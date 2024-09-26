PFF Grades and Data: Key insights for every NFL Week 4 game

• A drop in productivity in Dallas: In 2023, under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the Dallas Cowboys led all teams with a 44.1% pressure rate and a 35.4% quick pressure rate (in 2.5 seconds or less). However, under Mike Zimmer this season, those numbers have dropped. The Cowboys are now generating pressure on 36.3% of opponents’ dropbacks, ranking 12th overall, with quick pressures down to 20.9%, placing them 22nd through the first few weeks.

Ahead of NFL Week 3, our media team has dived deep into the numbers to deliver key insights for every NFL matchup, highlighting the hidden storylines and standout performances that shape each game.

In 2023, under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the Dallas Cowboys led all teams with a 44.1% pressure rate and a 35.4% quick pressure rate (in 2.5 seconds or less). However, under Mike Zimmer this season, those numbers have dropped. The Cowboys are now generating pressure on 36.3% of opponents’ dropbacks, ranking 12th overall, with quick pressures down to 20.9%, placing them 22nd through the first few weeks.

A key factor in this decline is the reduced use of stunts. Last season, Dallas led the NFL with a 38.2% pass stunt rate, which boosted their pressure rate to 53.9% when used. This year, the Cowboys have decreased their pass stunt usage to 30.6%, ranking 10th in the league.

Meanwhile, Dexter Lawrence has been dominant at the nose tackle position over the past few seasons. Since the start of 2022, no defensive player has come close to Lawrence’s 89 total pressures when lined up directly over or shading the center. The next closest players have managed just 16 total pressures in the same alignment.

The Saints' pass protection started strong in Week 1 but has since declined. They posted an 88.5 pass-blocking grade in Week 1, the highest among all teams. However, in Week 2 against the Cowboys, their grade dropped to 60.6, ranking 22nd overall.

Last week, facing the Eagles' pass rush, New Orleans ranked last with a 22.6 pass-blocking grade. Line shuffling has contributed to the disruption in pass protection, and the Saints will need to improve to keep Derek Carr protected moving forward.

During his time with the Bears, Justin Fields struggled with turnover-worthy plays, posting a 3.8% turnover-worthy play rate from 2021-2023, the fifth-highest among 32 NFL quarterbacks.

Now, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields has yet to commit to a turnover-worthy play. Among the 32 quarterbacks with the most dropbacks this season, he is one of only three QBs (alongside Aaron Rodgers and Malik Willis) who have yet to record a turnover-worthy play, with Fields leading in dropbacks.

While Fields is off to a strong start with the Steelers, Anthony Richardson has faced challenges. His 48.1 PFF passing grade ranks 30th out of 32 quarterbacks, and his 8.1% turnover-worthy play rate is the highest in the NFL this season. Accuracy was a key concern for Richardson entering the season, and so far, only 46.9% of his passes have been charted as “accurate,” the lowest among the top 32 quarterbacks in the league.

The Jaguars defense has struggled to open the season, ranking 28th in EPA per play allowed. Their 53.3% scoring drive rate is the third-highest in the league, behind only the Rams and Commanders. To make matters worse, Foyesade Oluokun, who holds an 81.1 overall grade (second-best among Jaguars defenders), could be sidelined with a foot injury.

On the other side, C.J. Stroud has been one of the most impressive young quarterbacks in recent memory. He has excelled against zone coverage, boasting an 85.2 PFF passing grade since 2023, second only to Matthew Stafford. However, Stroud has been less effective against man coverage, with a 66.4 PFF passing grade, ranking 18th.

Up next is a Jaguars defense that plays Cover 1 on 47.3% of snaps, over five percentage points higher than any other team in the league.

Sam Darnold leads all quarterbacks this season with 238 passing yards on attempts of 20-plus yards downfield, completing 6-of-9 such passes, including two touchdowns.

Over the past two weeks with Malik Willis as their starter, Green Bay has posted the third-most EPA per play on pass plays in the league. In 46 dropbacks across those two starts, Willis has not recorded a single turnover-worthy play for the Packers.

Joe Burrow has been charted with 57.1% accuracy on pass attempts traveling 10 or more yards downfield this season, tying him for second-best among 32 qualifying quarterbacks.

In his first start of the season last week, Andy Dalton became just the second QB this year to throw for 300-plus yards and three touchdowns, joining Burrow, who achieved the same in Week 3 against Washington.

Dalton's 2.01-second average time to throw last week was the fastest of any quarterback for a single game this season.

Rookie teammates Jared Verse and Braden Fiske rank first and second in total pressures among this year’s draft class. Verse leads with 13 total pressures, while Fiske follows closely with 11.

Caleb Williams has struggled under pressure, posting a 13.7 passer rating, the second-lowest among 32 qualifying quarterbacks. When kept clean, however, Williams has an 83.3 passer rating through the first three games of his career.

The Denver defense currently ranks third in sending six-plus pass rushers this season, doing so on 11.0% of pass plays, trailing only Minnesota (13.0%) and Las Vegas (12.5%).

Among 59 running backs with 10 or more rushing attempts in 2024, Braelon Allen ranks sixth overall in yards after contact per attempt, averaging 4.1 yards.

With Kellen Moore as the Eagles' new offensive coordinator, there has been a noticeable increase in motion in Philadelphia's offense. From 2020-2023, the Eagles ranked last in the league with a 36% motion rate. This season, with Moore calling the plays, they are using motion on 53% of their snaps. When using motion, Hurts and the Eagles have achieved the second-highest explosive pass percentage in the league at 21.7%.

Meanwhile, under Tampa Bay's new offensive coordinator Liam Coen, the Buccaneers appear to be focusing on getting the ball to Chris Godwin on wide screens, a tactic used sparingly last season. In 2023, Godwin was targeted just seven times on wide screens. This season, he has already been targeted five times, catching all five for 62 yards. Since entering the league in 2017, Godwin leads all players with 107 total targets on wide screens.

Since the start of the 2023 season, among 52 running backs with 25 or more targets, Brian Robinson leads all running backs in yards after catch per reception (11.7). His current teammate, Austin Ekeler, ranks second (11.2).

At the tight end position, Trey McBride has more contested catches than any other tight end, with 14 since the start of 2023. This season, McBride is tied for the lead among tight ends with three contested catches.

The Patriots have struggled significantly in pass protection this season, allowing pressure on 45.8% of dropbacks—the highest rate in the NFL. Among offensive linemen with 50 or more pass-protection snaps, Vederian Lowe (13.0%) and Layden Robinson (11.5%) rank second and third, respectively, for the highest pressure rates.

While much of the focus in the 49ers' wide receiver room has been on Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings has quietly emerged as the team's leading pass-catcher. He has been one of the most efficient receivers in the league this season. Among WRs with 50-plus snaps, Jennings ranks second in the NFL with 3.29 yards per route run, trailing only Justin Jefferson.

The absence of David Njoku has significantly impacted the Browns' passing game, which traditionally relies on the tight end position. In 2023, Browns tight ends were targeted on 25% of routes run, the fourth-highest rate in the league. This season, that figure has dropped to just 12%, ranking fifth-lowest among tight end groups. However, opportunities for tight ends to get involved could arise against a Rams defense that has allowed 10.4 yards per target (third-most) and five receptions of 15-plus yards (tied for second-most) to opposing tight ends this season.

Injuries have plagued the Rams' offensive line, which ranks last in the NFL with a 28.7 PFF pass-blocking grade. A league-high 10 different Rams linemen have allowed multiple pressures this season, three more than any other team.

They will face a tough test against the Browns' formidable pass rush, led by Myles Garrett. The Browns defense generates pressure in an average of 2.29 seconds (the fastest in the NFL), and they lead the league in quick pressures (within 2.5 seconds) on 33% of pass-rush snaps.

In response to the rise of two-high safeties, the Chiefs' passing offense has increasingly relied on yards after the catch in recent seasons. This year, 69.3% of Patrick Mahomes' passing yards have come after the catch, the second-highest rate among the top 32 quarterbacks.

His average depth of target (5.4 yards) is the lowest in the league. Screen passes have been crucial for the Chiefs, but this week may pose a challenge. The Chargers have allowed only 6.1 yards after the catch per screen pass completion, the second-lowest in the NFL, behind only the Broncos.

Jim Harbaugh has made the Chargers' offensive mentality clear three games into the season. On first and second downs, the Chargers have run the ball 60.2% of the time, the second-highest rate in the league, trailing only the Packers.

This is a stark shift from 2020-2023, when they ran the ball on early downs just 39.6% of the time, the second-lowest rate, ahead of only the Chiefs.

The Ravens have been explosive on the ground this season, with Lamar Jackson leading all quarterbacks with nine runs of 10-plus yards. The Ravens are also tied for the NFL lead with 19 explosive runs overall.

This could pose a significant challenge for the Bills, whose defense struggled against explosive runs last season and continues to do so this year. The Bills allowed an explosive run on 15% of carries last season (second-worst in the NFL) and are allowing one on 19% of carries this season, ranking third worst.

On the other side, the Bills' passing game has leaned heavily on yards after the catch (YAC), with 63% of their passing yards coming after the catch (third-highest in the NFL) and an average of 7.3 YAC per completion (second-most).

The Ravens defense has been vulnerable in this area, as missed tackles in coverage have led to big gains. They have 17 missed tackles on pass plays (sixth-most) and have allowed 453 yards after the catch (second-most) so far this season.

Former teammates Tyreek Hill and L’Jarius Sneed are set for a key matchup, with both excelling in one-on-one situations. Hill ranks second in the NFL with nine receiving touchdowns against single coverage since the start of 2023, while Sneed has logged 332 snaps in man coverage without allowing a touchdown, the most in the league.

On the defensive side, while the Dolphins have been effective in generating pressure—posting a 42% pressure rate, fourth-best in the NFL—it hasn’t translated into high sack production. They rank seventh-lowest with a 17% pressure-to-sack conversion rate.

Sacks, however, have been a significant issue for Will Levis and the Titans. Levis has taken 15 sacks (second-most among quarterbacks), four of which are attributed to his own decision-making (tied for second-most).

Jared Goff was PFF’s fourth-highest-graded passer on throws of 10-plus yards downfield in 2023, but he has struggled in that area to start this season. Among 32 qualifying quarterbacks, Goff's 43.6 PFF passing grade and 45.6 passer rating on throws of 10-plus yards rank fourth-lowest. Meanwhile, under Mike MacDonald, the Seahawks boast PFF’s second-highest-graded coverage unit against such throws, allowing a 40.0 passer rating, the second-best mark in the league.

Third-year offensive lineman Charles Cross is PFF’s top-graded offensive tackle this season, excelling in pass protection. Among 31 left tackles with 50 or more pass-blocking snaps, Cross's 2.6% pressure rate allowed ranks third-best.

However, the Lions' star pass-rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, has been particularly disruptive when lined up outside the left tackle, leading all pass-rushers with a 41% pass-rush win rate this season.