Measuring fourth-down aggressiveness: Where every NFL team stands after Week 3

2WA6PW8 Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts reacts during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By PFF.com

• The “Tush Push” is back in Philly: The Philadelphia Eagles have been the most aggressive team on fourth downs this season.

• The Chargers are playing with three downs: The Los Angeles Chargers are the only team in the league that has yet to go for it on fourth down.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

After introducing several new and innovative metrics last week, we're now unveiling a fourth-down aggressiveness metric, measuring how frequently and willingly teams attempt to convert on fourth down.

Here is how the league's teams have fared through three weeks of action, with a look back at 2023 included for historical context.

How PFF's fourth-down aggressiveness metric works

This metric focuses on how often teams go for it on fourth down, based on how much more (or less) frequently a team opts to go for it compared to traditional norms. It’s not a measure of whether the decision was correct but rather an assessment of how a team's aggressiveness compares to historical tendencies. Instead of simply counting how many times a team attempts a fourth-down conversion, this metric accounts for the varying opportunities teams have during a game.

As noted, a team could consistently make the best choices on fourth down throughout an entire season and still have a low aggressiveness rating. Conversely, a team could make poor decisions yet earn a high aggressiveness rating. This metric is not about right or wrong decisions—it highlights how often a team goes for it on fourth down relative to what is typically expected.

To calculate this, we’ve built a model using data from every regular and postseason game since 2006. The model evaluates every fourth-down scenario, considering factors like field position, score margin, time remaining, timeouts, and yards to go. It estimates how often a team would traditionally go for it in each situation. The result shows how much more or less frequently a team goes for it, expressed as a percentage compared to historical norms.

Teams are then categorized into six levels of aggressiveness: Daring, bold, resolute, hesitant, cautious and conservative.

Fourth-down aggressiveness through Week 3

Rank Team Attempts Aggressiveness Tier
1 PHI 7 1.494034 DARING
2 BUF 5 1.152469 DARING
3 LA 7 1.127455 DARING
4 JAX 9 0.836247 DARING
5 MIA 10 0.785312 DARING
6 IND 5 0.767634 DARING
7 DET 7 0.60349 DARING
8 MIN 2 0.586289 DARING
9 WAS 5 0.552123 BOLD
10 ATL 6 0.526332 BOLD
11 CLV 11 0.525692 BOLD
12 CIN 4 0.415754 BOLD
13 SF 4 0.40145 BOLD
14 TEN 4 0.310394 BOLD
15 DAL 4 0.288814 RESOLUTE
16 NYG 6 0.274789 RESOLUTE
17 HST 7 0.183102 RESOLUTE
18 LV 5 0.175605 RESOLUTE
19 GB 1 0.133455 RESOLUTE
20 CHI 9 0.125666 RESOLUTE
21 TB 2 0.095535 RESOLUTE
22 ARZ 3 0.049804 RESOLUTE
23 DEN 6 0.028207 RESOLUTE
24 SEA 2 -0.01387 HESITANT
25 NO 1 -0.09295 HESITANT
26 BLT 3 -0.09963 HESITANT
27 CAR 6 -0.13944 HESITANT
28 NYJ 1 -0.16048 HESITANT
29 KC 5 -0.18682 HESITANT
30 NE 3 -0.19554 HESITANT
31 PIT 1 -0.56393 CONSERVATIVE
32 LAC 0 -1 CONSERVATIVE

Fourth-down aggressiveness in 2023

Rank Team Attempts Aggressiveness Tier
1 DET 48 0.857079754 DARING
2 PHI 32 0.710594366 DARING
3 CLV 38 0.550997426 BOLD
4 DAL 27 0.491104095 BOLD
5 MIA 33 0.464190704 BOLD
6 ARZ 38 0.425417749 BOLD
7 GB 28 0.375509687 BOLD
8 BUF 20 0.356295192 BOLD
9 CAR 49 0.344948199 BOLD
10 JAX 31 0.315246398 BOLD
11 SF 17 0.306362878 BOLD
12 LAC 33 0.284223226 RESOLUTE
13 MIN 29 0.223248263 RESOLUTE
14 CHI 26 0.204870377 RESOLUTE
15 IND 32 0.185374843 RESOLUTE
16 TEN 21 0.183405976 RESOLUTE
17 KC 25 0.183079661 RESOLUTE
18 NO 19 0.17504629 RESOLUTE
19 NYJ 32 0.16743252 RESOLUTE
20 HST 24 0.131214329 RESOLUTE
21 TB 24 0.130938315 RESOLUTE
22 DEN 22 0.104479102 RESOLUTE
23 ATL 20 0.099692629 RESOLUTE
24 SEA 19 0.088414719 RESOLUTE
25 LA 22 0.08081253 RESOLUTE
26 NYG 39 0.077005527 RESOLUTE
27 LV 23 0.059838663 RESOLUTE
28 WAS 31 0.024101527 RESOLUTE
29 BLT 19 0.01973123 RESOLUTE
30 CIN 20 0.013116114 RESOLUTE
31 NE 25 -0.002215116 HESITANT
32 PIT 20 -0.063269913 HESITANT
