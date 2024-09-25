Measuring fourth-down aggressiveness: Where every NFL team stands after Week 3

• The “Tush Push” is back in Philly: The Philadelphia Eagles have been the most aggressive team on fourth downs this season.

• The Chargers are playing with three downs: The Los Angeles Chargers are the only team in the league that has yet to go for it on fourth down.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

After introducing several new and innovative metrics last week, we're now unveiling a fourth-down aggressiveness metric, measuring how frequently and willingly teams attempt to convert on fourth down.

Here is how the league's teams have fared through three weeks of action, with a look back at 2023 included for historical context.

How PFF's fourth-down aggressiveness metric works

This metric focuses on how often teams go for it on fourth down, based on how much more (or less) frequently a team opts to go for it compared to traditional norms. It’s not a measure of whether the decision was correct but rather an assessment of how a team's aggressiveness compares to historical tendencies. Instead of simply counting how many times a team attempts a fourth-down conversion, this metric accounts for the varying opportunities teams have during a game.

As noted, a team could consistently make the best choices on fourth down throughout an entire season and still have a low aggressiveness rating. Conversely, a team could make poor decisions yet earn a high aggressiveness rating. This metric is not about right or wrong decisions—it highlights how often a team goes for it on fourth down relative to what is typically expected.

To calculate this, we’ve built a model using data from every regular and postseason game since 2006. The model evaluates every fourth-down scenario, considering factors like field position, score margin, time remaining, timeouts, and yards to go. It estimates how often a team would traditionally go for it in each situation. The result shows how much more or less frequently a team goes for it, expressed as a percentage compared to historical norms.

Teams are then categorized into six levels of aggressiveness: Daring, bold, resolute, hesitant, cautious and conservative.

Fourth-down aggressiveness through Week 3

Rank Team Attempts Aggressiveness Tier 1 PHI 7 1.494034 DARING 2 BUF 5 1.152469 DARING 3 LA 7 1.127455 DARING 4 JAX 9 0.836247 DARING 5 MIA 10 0.785312 DARING 6 IND 5 0.767634 DARING 7 DET 7 0.60349 DARING 8 MIN 2 0.586289 DARING 9 WAS 5 0.552123 BOLD 10 ATL 6 0.526332 BOLD 11 CLV 11 0.525692 BOLD 12 CIN 4 0.415754 BOLD 13 SF 4 0.40145 BOLD 14 TEN 4 0.310394 BOLD 15 DAL 4 0.288814 RESOLUTE 16 NYG 6 0.274789 RESOLUTE 17 HST 7 0.183102 RESOLUTE 18 LV 5 0.175605 RESOLUTE 19 GB 1 0.133455 RESOLUTE 20 CHI 9 0.125666 RESOLUTE 21 TB 2 0.095535 RESOLUTE 22 ARZ 3 0.049804 RESOLUTE 23 DEN 6 0.028207 RESOLUTE 24 SEA 2 -0.01387 HESITANT 25 NO 1 -0.09295 HESITANT 26 BLT 3 -0.09963 HESITANT 27 CAR 6 -0.13944 HESITANT 28 NYJ 1 -0.16048 HESITANT 29 KC 5 -0.18682 HESITANT 30 NE 3 -0.19554 HESITANT 31 PIT 1 -0.56393 CONSERVATIVE 32 LAC 0 -1 CONSERVATIVE

Fourth-down aggressiveness in 2023