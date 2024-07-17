Cleveland Browns: Best players of the PFF era

• Hall-of-Famer Joe Thomas and Myles Garrett headline for the Browns: Garrett is fresh off a Defensive Player of the Year-winning campaign, and Thomas was elected as a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer in 2023.

PFF has collected football data since the 2006 NFL season. That allows us to look back at almost two decades of grades and numbers and pick out the best seasons at each position.

Here are the top players at each position for the Cleveland Browns in that span, and some key takeaways from the data.

QB: Baker Mayfield, 2020, 86.0 PFF Grade

RB: Nick Chubb, 2022, 90.4 PFF Grade

WR: Jarvis Landry, 2020, 84.8 PFF Grade

WR: Andrew Hawkins, 2013, 83.6 PFF Grade

WR: Josh Gordon, 83.0 PFF Grade

TE: Steve Heiden, 2008, 80.9 PFF Grade

LT: Joe Thomas, 2009, 94.1 PFF Grade

LG: Joel Bitonio, 2021, 93.6 PFF Grade

C: Alex Mack, 2013, 86.3 PFF Grade

RG: Wyatt Teller, 2020, 92.8 PFF Grade

RT: Jack Conklin, 2020, 84.1 PFF Grade

EDGE: Myles Garrett, 2023, 94.2 PFF Grade

EDGE: Za'Darius Smith, 2023, 85.3 PFF Grade

DI: Danny Shelton, 2016, 82.1 PFF Grade

DI: Sheldon Richardson, 2019, 73.9, PFF Grade

LB: Karlos Dansby, 2014, 86.3 PFF Grade

LB: D’Qwell Jackson, 2011, 80.8 PFF Grade

CB: Joe Haden, 2010, 82.3 PFF Grade

CB: Sheldon Brown, 2012, 79.5 PFF Grade

CB: Denzel Ward, 2018, 78.9 PFF Grade

S: T.J. Ward, 2013, 83.5 PFF Grade

S: Sean Jones, 2006, 81.1 PFF Grade

K: Dustin Hopkins, 2023, 84.4 PFF Grade

P: Corey Bojorquez, 79.0 PFF Grade

K/PR: Marlon Moore, 2014, 84.8 PFF Grade

ST: Jordan Kunaszyk, 2022, 90.1 PFF Grade

*minimum 500 snaps except for running back (minimum of 100 carries)

2023 WAS A HIGH POINT AT EDGE DEFENDER

Both spots on the Browns’ “Team of the PFF Era” at edge defender come from this past season. Myles Garrett earned a 93.9 PFF overall grade in his Defensive Player of the Year-winning 2023 season, including a 94.7 PFF pass-rushing grade after registering 89 total pressures on 522 pass-rushing snaps.

Opposite him, Za’Darius Smith had the best season by a Browns edge defender not named Garrett, earning an 86.8 PFF pass-rushing grade and racking up 61 quarterback pressures from 402 pass-rushing snaps.

STRUGGLES ON THE DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

The Browns' biggest defensive weakness in terms of PFF grades in 2024 looks set to be on the interior of their defensive line, a common theme since PFF began grading. Dating back to 2006, the Browns have just one interior defender who has earned a PFF grade above 75.0 in a single season. That was Danny Shelton in 2016, with just three other players playing 500 snaps and earning a PFF grade above 70.0.

EXCELLENCE ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE

The Browns have had good offensive linemen since PFF began grading. It started with left tackle Joe Thomas, who earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 80.0 in 11 straight seasons and was above 90.0 in each of his final five years in the NFL. Guard Joel Bitonio has been a standout on the interior, too, with his best season coming in 2021, when he earned a 92.5 PFF run-blocking grade and allowed 17 total pressures on the season.