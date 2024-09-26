All
Week 4 Advanced Coverage Grade Report: Best defenders in PFF's advanced coverage grade

2WB4M23 Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) is congratulated by linebacker Von Miller, center, after intercepting a pass thrown by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By PFF.com

Christian Benford is quickly developing into an elite corner: Benford boasts the highest advanced coverage grade in the league through three weeks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. And to find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

This week, we're introducing a metric called “Advanced Coverage Grade,” which adds even more context to PFF's traditional coverage grade.

What is Advanced Coverage Grade?

Advanced coverage grade uses machine learning to map the separation allowed on a play to the expected PFF coverage grade the player would have earned had they been targeted. This system also factors in the difficulty of the assignment and situation when making that assessment.

The variables considered for assignment and situation include play position, player assignment within coverage, overall coverage scheme, safety rotation, press coverage, route depth and play action.

Going old school, this is a +/- grading system, though 0 doesn't necessarily represent expected or average results.

Advanced coverage grade through two weeks of the 2024 NFL season (min. 25 snaps)

Rank Player Team Advanced coverage grade
1 Christian Benford Buffalo Bills 4.7823
2 Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens 3.8738
3 Trent McDuffie Kansas City Chiefs 3.6205
4 Denzel Ward Cleveland Browns 3.4047
5 D.J. Reed New York Jets 3.009
6 Zyon McCollum Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2.8241
7 Kristian Fulton Los Angeles Chargers 2.7942
8 Kenny Moore II Indianapolis Colts 2.7636
9 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks 2.672
10 Ja'Quan McMillian Denver Broncos 2.6069
11 Jourdan Lewis Dallas Cowboys 2.5683
12 Kool-Aid McKinstry New Orleans Saints 2.4891
13 Andru Phillips New York Giants 2.4127
14 Garrett Williams Arizona Cardinals 2.3801
15 Sauce Gardner New York Jets 2.2082
16 Riley Moss Denver Broncos 2.1761
17 Jonathan Jones New England Patriots 2.1386
18 Mike Jackson Carolina Panthers 2.1305
19 Nate Hobbs Las Vegas Raiders 2.1292
20 Ja'Sir Taylor Los Angeles Chargers 2.0984
21 Ja'Marcus Ingram Buffalo Bills 2.0493
22 Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears 1.9779
23 Brandon Stephens Baltimore Ravens 1.9584
24 Jalen Pitre Houston Texans 1.8865
25 Jalen Ramsey Miami Dolphins 1.8824
26 Jaire Alexander Green Bay Packers 1.8685
27 Troy Hill Carolina Panthers 1.6767
28 Quinyon Mitchell Philadelphia Eagles 1.6758
29 Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers 1.6574
30 Jamel Dean Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1.6563
31 Noah Igbinoghene Washington Commanders 1.6488
32 Amik Robertson Detroit Lions 1.5924
33 Marcus Jones New England Patriots 1.5834
34 Isaac Yiadom San Francisco 49ers 1.5708
35 Carlton Davis III Detroit Lions 1.5261
36 Jack Jones Las Vegas Raiders 1.4767
37 Stephon Gilmore Minnesota Vikings 1.473
38 Mike Hilton Cincinnati Bengals 1.4277
39 Tre Brown Seattle Seahawks 1.427
40 Deommodore Lenoir San Francisco 49ers 1.4209
41 Alontae Taylor New Orleans Saints 1.358
42 Darius Slay Philadelphia Eagles 1.344
43 Roger McCreary Tennessee Titans 1.3326
44 Avonte Maddox Philadelphia Eagles 1.3295
45 A.J. Terrell Atlanta Falcons 1.2626
46 Paulson Adebo New Orleans Saints 1.2397
47 Pat Surtain II Denver Broncos 1.2323
48 Tre'Davious White Los Angeles Rams 1.1955
49 Jarrian Jones Jacksonville Jaguars 1.119
50 Kamari Lassiter Houston Texans 1.1098
51 Ronald Darby Jacksonville Jaguars 1.0925
52 Kyler Gordon Chicago Bears 1.0617
53 Charvarius Ward San Francisco 49ers 1.0517
54 Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys 1.0215
55 Rasul Douglas Buffalo Bills 1.0044
56 Jaylen Watson Kansas City Chiefs 0.9974
57 Marshon Lattimore New Orleans Saints 0.9629
58 Chidobe Awuzie Tennessee Titans 0.9536
59 Tykee Smith Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0.9476
60 Deonte Banks New York Giants 0.9168
61 Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 0.8196
62 Dee Alford Atlanta Falcons 0.8136
63 Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks 0.8106
64 Starling Thomas V Arizona Cardinals 0.8046
65 Mike Hughes Atlanta Falcons 0.7893
66 Shaquill Griffin Minnesota Vikings 0.7493
67 Eric Stokes Green Bay Packers 0.7307
68 Jaycee Horn Carolina Panthers 0.6678
69 Keisean Nixon Green Bay Packers 0.6644
70 Cam Taylor-Britt Cincinnati Bengals 0.6417
71 Derek Stingley Jr. Houston Texans 0.6264
72 Dax Hill Cincinnati Bengals 0.6248
73 Jaylon Jones Indianapolis Colts 0.5903
74 Tyrique Stevenson Chicago Bears 0.5684
75 Kendall Fuller Miami Dolphins 0.5652
76 Montaric Brown Jacksonville Jaguars 0.5317
77 Beanie Bishop Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers 0.4694
78 Greg Newsome II Cleveland Browns 0.34
79 Quentin Lake Los Angeles Rams 0.2793
80 Asante Samuel Jr. Los Angeles Chargers 0.2621
81 Michael Carter II New York Jets 0.2497
82 Jakorian Bennett Las Vegas Raiders 0.2036
83 Donte Jackson Pittsburgh Steelers 0.1472
84 Christian Gonzalez New England Patriots 0.1365
85 Mike Sainristil Washington Commanders 0.0051
86 Cor'Dale Flott New York Giants -0.2187
87 Sean Murphy-Bunting Arizona Cardinals -0.267
88 Caelen Carson Dallas Cowboys -0.3276
89 Byron Murphy Jr. Minnesota Vikings -0.3931
90 L'Jarius Sneed Tennessee Titans -0.4107
91 Terrion Arnold Detroit Lions -0.453
92 Cobie Durant Los Angeles Rams -0.5466
93 Kader Kohou Miami Dolphins -0.6862
94 Martin Emerson Jr. Cleveland Browns -0.9063
95 Nate Wiggins Baltimore Ravens -1.4066

 

