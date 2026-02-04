2026 NFL Free Agency: Predicting the highest-paid free agent at every position

Daniel Jones should lead the pack at quarterback: The free agent quarterback market for the 2026 cycle features limited options for quarterback-needy franchises looking for a high-upside signal caller, which bodes well for Jones, as he profiles well above the rest of the group in terms of experience and upside.

Breece Hall should outearn the rest of the free-agent running backs: At just 25 years old, Hall is projected to be the most sought-after backfield centerpiece in a free agent class that includes some strong options.

As franchises look for their next key roster acquisitions in pursuit of a championship, lucrative contracts will undoubtedly be the topic of conversation around NFL circles come March. Every season sees new heights reached in free agent spending due to players signing exorbitant deals.

Here are the names to expect to sign the highest-paying free agent deals of the 2026 offseason at every position.

Note: Check out more players who deserve to get paid here: Offense | Defense. All projected contract values are courtesy of Spotrac

Offense

Projected contract: Four years, $174.39 million

The free agent quarterback market for the 2026 cycle features limited options for quarterback-needy franchises looking for a high-upside signal caller, which bodes well for Daniel Jones, as he profiles well above the rest of the group in terms of experience and upside.

While a season-ending Achilles injury will likely influence his potential earnings, there is precedent for passers signing lucrative contracts despite suffering the same injury. During the 2024 offseason, Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract ($100 million guaranteed), just over four months after suffering a torn Achilles. Cousins was also 35 years old at the time of signing, while Jones will be 29 entering next season.

Both Jones and the Colts have expressed interest in running it back in 2026. Understandable, given each brought the best out of the other. Under Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen, Jones earned his fifth season with a 70.0-plus PFF grade, while also leading the Colts to league-leading marks in EPA per play while healthy.

Offensive EPA per play (Week 1-13)

Running Back: Breece Hall

Projected contract: Four years, $41.56 million

At just 25 years old, Breece Hall is projected to be the most sought-after backfield centerpiece in a free agent class that includes some strong options like Kenneth Walker III, Travis Etienne Jr. and Javonte Williams. As the youngest of the running back group, Hall also maintains the most decorated grading profile, as his 83.5 PFF grade this season ranked eighth among qualifying backs.

Unfortunately for the rest of the NFL, the Jets aren’t keen on letting the dynamic back hit free agency. Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, “the Jets could've moved Hall at the Nov. 4 trade deadline, but they retained him for a reason: They would like to work out a long-term deal.”, continuing on to suggest Hall could be a candidate for the franchise (~$14.5 million) or transition (~$11.7 million) tags, if an extension isn’t able to be reached.

Projected contract: Four years, $122.42 million

A cursory glance at his 2025 stats, tape and grading profile is all it takes to understand why George Pickens is projected to sign the largest contract by a non-quarterback this offseason. Entering his age-25 season, Pickens has more than proven to be capable of stepping in as a franchise’s WR1. His 90.4 PFF receiving grade against man coverage ranked fourth among qualifying receivers this season, buoyed by his ability to haul in contested catches (22; second).

As mentioned during our look at players that deserve to get paid, Pickens’ contract projection would place him inside the top-10 receivers in average annual value, which may push Dallas towards hitting him with the franchise tag — projected to be roughly $28 million for wide receivers in 2026. The Cowboys are no strangers to wielding the tag. Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, they’ve exercised that right six times since 2018.

Receiving yardage leaders (WR)

Projected contract: Four years, $43.32 million

Kyle Pitts ended the year showing flashes of the talent that made him a top-five pick in the 2021 draft. His 91.8 PFF receiving grade from Week 13 through the end of the regular season ranked as the third-highest mark in the NFL. Even in a small sample, that level of talent is something NFL general managers crave when shopping for a dynamic weapon to bolster an offense.

Considering the tight end market features a variety of quality options, including names such as David Njoku, Isaiah Likely, and Dallas Goedert, Pitts’ best opportunity to reach a high-profile contract offer may be in the hands of his old teammate and the Atlanta Falcons’ new president of football operations, Matt Ryan. Pitts generated a career-best 81.1 PFF grade while playing with Ryan, which may benefit the 25-year-old tight end’s extension talks within the Falcons’ facility.

A potential contract structure for Pitts could take a similar shape as Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s four-year, $50 million extension signed last summer.

Projected contract: Four years, $81.14 million

The former seventh-round pick has performed far above the expectations of his draft stock. Over his three seasons as the Green Bay Packers’ starting left tackle, Walker has earned above a 69.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in each. Although his run blocking requires improvement, his ability as a pass blocker is noteworthy and will attract teams in need of consistency at tackle.

With former first-round pick Jordan Morgan likely to step into the left tackle role, Walker’s return to Green Bay is unlikely. With the tackle position being one of the highest-paid in the NFL, Walker could receive lucrative offers elsewhere. His value on the open market could vary in the range of Los Angeles Rams’ tackle Alaric Jackson’s three-year, $56.3 million extension and Tennesse Titans tackle Dan Moore’s four-year, $82 million contract, both of which were signed last offseason.

Interior Offensive line: Tyler Linderbaum

Projected contract: Four years, $70.89 million

Across his four seasons, Tyler Linderbaum has proven to be one of the NFL’s premier run blockers on the interior, earning above a 78.0 PFF run-blocking grade in each season. Over that span, he’s proven to be elite regardless of scheme ranking in the 85th percentile or better in both gap and zone concepts.

The recent rookie extensions of Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (four-year, $72 million) and Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (four-year, $68 million) will be the likely starting point for any team looking to acquire Linderbaum. Yet, given the need for quality blocking on the interior for many franchises, Linderbaum could quickly jump to the top of the list, becoming the highest-paid center in the NFL.

Defense

Projected contract: Two years, $50.89 million

After a long impasse last offseason regarding Trey Hendrickson’s contract, the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a revised deal that affords the All-Pro pass-rusher the opportunity to enter the open market this offseason. While various lesser offers were made to retain Hendrickson, the issues stemming from a lack of long-term security and guaranteed money prevailed. Those issues will likely be a focal point of his desires when fielding offers in March.

At 31 years old and coming off an injury that limited his showing in 2025, some teams may be more hesitant to offer long-term deals. Which could lead to a shorter-term deal — with a large guarantee attached — for a team that aims to contend.

When on the field, Hendrickson is undoubtedly one of the NFL's most effective pass-rushers. He stands as one of just six edge rushers to record a pass-rush win rate above 20% over the past three seasons while also ranking in the top three in sack production despite missing a majority of last season. Regardless of age, Hendrickson has more left in the tank and will elicit many lucrative free agent offers.

Projected contract: Two years, $19.4 million

The market on the defensive interior lacks a true franchise cornerstone this cycle. Veterans such as Calais Campbell (barring retirement) and David Onyemata will draw some attention, but many names warrant potential investment as complementary pieces. One such player to watch among the list is John Franklin-Myers, who has produced well during his time with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.

Over the past two seasons in Denver, Franklin-Myers has showcased his talent as a pass-rusher, posting 14.5 sacks and ranking in the 96th percentile among interior defenders in both PFF pass-rush grade (78.4) and pass-rush win rate (15.1%). Undoubtedly, he should draw the attention of teams in need of a strong contributor on the interior of the defense.

Projected contract: Three years, $60.43 million

As offenses have become more creative with how they manipulate defenses with personnel and disguise, the necessity to have an all-around talent at linebacker, capable of being effective on an every-down basis, has become vital. Devin Lloyd is just that.

The former first-round pick posted above a 75.0 PFF overall grade in each of the past three seasons, culminating in a 2025 campaign where he produced a career-best 89.1 mark, the second-highest among qualifying linebackers. The second-team All-Pro stood out as the only linebacker to earn an 80.0-plus grade as a run defender, pass rusher, and in coverage.

As a multifaceted piece to build a defense around, there will be no shortage of offers for his services, likely driving up the price. His deal will likely come just short of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner’s three-year, $63 million extension signed last offseason.

Highest-graded LBs (2025)

Projected contract: Three years, $44.0 million

This prediction runs counter to the belief that Nahshon Wright — the projected highest-paid free agent cornerback — will garner a contract worth upwards of $16.6 million annually. While Wright’s breakout in 2025 is worthy of investment, general managers generally aren’t willing to dish out significant offers to players with a single season of production as a starter.

Along with a deeper body of work and tape to draw from, we see some metrics that project more favorably for Watson to be viewed as the top cornerback on the market this offseason. His 74.3 PFF coverage grade at outside cornerback over the last three seasons ranks 17th out of 112 qualifiers. As well, Watson has a strong track record of consistently sticky coverage ranking above the 77th percentile in lockdown percentage each of the last two seasons, as his 56.5% lockdown rate in 2024 ranked in the top-12.

Watson’s $12.4 million AAV projection at Spotrac would likely sit on the lower end of the scale, with potential to reach upwards of $16 million annually, comparable to that of Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed’s contract and Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum’s extension, both of which sit at three-year, $48 million.

Projected contract: Three years, $43.0 million

Coby Bryant struggled to find his footing entering the NFL, primarily manning the slot cornerback role for Seattle. With Mike Macdonald taking over at the helm, that all changed. Bryant moved to the backend of the secondary at free safety and flourished, posting a PFF coverage grade above 62.0 in each season under Macdonald.

The safety market includes a variety of players that will likely draw interest from franchises in search of an injection of talent in the secondary. Along with Bryant, names like Bryan Cook, Kamren Curl and Jaylinn Hawkins will also be on team radars. Bryant, however, should be considered among the leading candidates to headline the safety class, with potential to earn upwards of $15 million annually.