Fantasy football waiver wire targets: NFL Week 17

• Chig Okonkwo keeps catching passes: Okonkwo has recorded 17 receptions over the past two weeks, the most among tight ends.

• Monitor the injury report: Kenneth Walker III and James Conner suffered new injuries this week and several others have lingering injuries, which could have a major impact on the running back landscape for Week 17.

Another week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books. Here are the players you should be targeting in your fantasy football leagues, including targets in smaller leagues and deeper leagues, as well as players to avoid.

Quarterback

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (Rostered in 44.0% of leagues on ESPN)

The Bears keep falling behind in games, leading to Williams passing a lot in second halves and compiling a lot of fantasy points. He completed 26 of 40 passes in Week 16 for 334 yards and two touchdowns while adding 34 yards on six carries. Williams had a stretch of games with no touchdowns in late October and November, but he’s thrown at least two in four of his past five games. He has also run the ball at least four times throughout the stretch.

Bears have a home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 17. The Seahawks just allowed Sam Darnold to score three touchdowns, and while they did a great job against quarterbacks early in the season, they’ve allowed at least 200 yards and two touchdowns in nine of their past 12 games. Williams can be a fine quarterback streamer this week.

The only problem is that most fantasy managers looking for a quarterback this week are likely worried about Jalen Hurts. The Eagles play Sunday, so we might not know Hurts' status in time to make a decision about Williams. However, Williams could be a better alternative to a borderline fantasy starter in a bad matchup.