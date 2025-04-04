Fantasy Football: TE Elijah Arroyo's 2025 NFL Draft player profile

• Elijah Arroyo is a speedy tight end: While Arroyo didn’t have a lot of production over his entire college career, he showed enough big-play ability to get excited about what he could do in the NFL.

• A dynasty manager may need to be patient: Anyone drafting Arroyo in the NFL is likely picking him for his long-term potential value rather than giving him a significant role in his rookie season.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, April 4

Player Performance

Elijah Arroyo started his collegiate career in 2021 as Miami’s No. 2 tight end behind Will Mallory. In 2022, Arroyo received a boost in playing time and had a better receiving grade than Mallory over the first four weeks. An ACL tear cut his 2022 short, and he missed most of 2023. His only true season with a significant role was last season.