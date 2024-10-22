Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 7

• Ja’Marr Chase moves up to the second spot: Chase has three top-10 finishes in the last five weeks. He is the highest-scoring fantasy wide receiver of the last few weeks.

• Brock Bowers is the new top tight end: The Las Vegas Raiders rookie can maintain a historic target share over the rest of the season now that Davante Adams is with the New York Jets

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

These rest of season rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22