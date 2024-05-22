Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Quarterback top 40

• Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen remain on top: Both quarterbacks have averaged at least 21 fantasy points per game in each of the last three seasons.

• C.J. Stroud reaches the top five: Stroud was a top-12 fantasy quarterback as a rookie despite constant injuries at wide receiver. As a sophomore, he gains Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon and hopefully better health on offense.

Here are my tiered top-40 quarterback rankings for redraft leagues. PPR rankings for all positions combined can be found here, superflex here, dynasty rankings here and dynasty superflex here.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 22nd