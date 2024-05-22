Fantasy News & Analysis

Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Quarterback top 40

By Nathan Jahnke

Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen remain on top: Both quarterbacks have averaged at least 21 fantasy points per game in each of the last three seasons.

C.J. Stroud reaches the top five: Stroud was a top-12 fantasy quarterback as a rookie despite constant injuries at wide receiver. As a sophomore, he gains Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon and hopefully better health on offense.

Here are my tiered top-40 quarterback rankings for redraft leagues. PPR rankings for all positions combined can be found here, superflex here, dynasty rankings here and dynasty superflex here.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 22nd
Rank Name Team Tier
1 Jalen Hurts Eagles 1
2 Josh Allen Bills 1
3 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 2
4 Lamar Jackson Ravens 2
5 C.J. Stroud Texans 3
6 Anthony Richardson Colts 3
7 Joe Burrow Bengals 3
8 Dak Prescott Cowboys 3
9 Jordan Love Packers 4
10 Kyler Murray Cardinals 4
11 Brock Purdy 49ers 4
12 Jayden Daniels Commanders 4
13 Caleb Williams Bears 5
14 Kirk Cousins Falcons 5
15 Justin Herbert Chargers 5
16 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 5
17 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 5
18 Jared Goff Lions 5
19 Matthew Stafford Rams 6
20 Aaron Rodgers Jets 6
21 J.J. McCarthy Vikings 6
22 Drake Maye Patriots 6
23 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 6
24 Deshaun Watson Browns 6
25 Will Levis Titans 6
26 Geno Smith Seahawks 6
27 Bryce Young Panthers 6
28 Bo Nix Broncos 7
29 Derek Carr Saints 7
30 Daniel Jones Giants 7
31 Russell Wilson Steelers 7
32 Gardner Minshew II Raiders 7
33 Justin Fields Steelers 7
34 Sam Darnold Vikings 8
35 Zach Wilson Broncos 8
36 Michael Penix Jr. Falcons 8
37 Aidan O'Connell Raiders 8
38 Drew Lock Giants 8
39 Jarrett Stidham Broncos 8
40 Jake Browning Bengals 8
