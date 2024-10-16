All
Fantasy Football Pass/Run Funnel Report: Defenses to exploit in Week 7

By Nic Bodiford

Carolina Panthers @ Washington Commanders Run and Pass Funnels: Washington’s suspect defense lost a key defensive lineman last week.

New England Patriots @ Jacksonville Jaguars Pass Funnel: Jacksonville’s faltering pass defense boosts New England’s passing game.

Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative re-draft and daily fantasy sports (DFS) roster constructions, particularly when a plus matchup is not readily apparent. The article below breaks down three NFL defenses that profile as either a pass funnel, run funnel or both for Week 6 by using the defensive expected points added (EPA) allowed per play graphic below as a baseline. These exploitable matchups should be targeted in both half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats unless otherwise stated.

Carolina Panthers @ Washington Commanders Run and Pass Funnels

