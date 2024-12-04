Fantasy Football Pass/Run Funnel Report: Defenses to exploit in Week 14

• Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Pass and Run Funnel: New York struggles to cover all three fantasy-relevant pass-catcher positions.

• Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams Pass and Run Funnel: Buffalo’s physicality poses problems for the error-prone Rams.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative re-draft and daily fantasy sports (DFS) roster constructions, particularly when a plus matchup is not readily apparent. The article below breaks down three NFL defenses that profile as either a pass funnel, run funnel or both for Week 14 by using the defensive expected points added (EPA) allowed per play graphic below as a baseline. These exploitable matchups should be targeted in both half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats unless otherwise stated.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Pass and Run Funnel

The New York Jets defense ranks 25th in EPA allowed per pass play (0.155) and 27th in EPA allowed per run play (-0.005) among NFL teams in Weeks 9-13. New York’s 3-9 record serves as a hefty counterweight to five-time second-team All-Pro linebacker C.J. Mosley’s bid to return from a herniated disc in his neck. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will likely test Mosley, if active, and Miami tight end Jonnu Smith’s 22 targets in Weeks 12-13 tie for fifth among NFL pass catchers during that span and running back De’Von Achane’s 13 targets rank first among NFL running backs during that span. Smith (84.2 PFF receiving grade) and Achane (81.1 PFF receiving grade) are the two-highest-graded pass catchers among Miami players. New York’s run defense notably allows the 13th-highest explosive run-play rate (12.7%) among NFL teams in Weeks 9-13.