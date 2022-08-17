Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: Offensive line rankings for every NFL team

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) prepares to block against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Aug 17, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the fantasy football offensive line rankings with a quality player at all five positions.

The Cincinnati Bengals added three free agent offensive linemen to help them move up the ranks, with Joe Mixon being one of the biggest beneficiaries.

The Dallas Cowboys lost two of their best offensive linemen, while their All-Pro players aren’t getting any younger. This could be bad news for Ezekiel Elliott.

• Become the smartest player in your fantasy draft with the PFF+ Fantasy Draft Guide.

While offensive lines don’t score any fantasy points, they help skill players score fantasy points more than most realize.

Today, we’ll examine an offensive line's impact on fantasy points and rank each offensive line to see which players might see a change in their performance based on their team's offensive line changes from free agency and the draft.

All PFF+ subscribers now have access to our revamped fantasy football draft guide, which has all the streamlined and intuitive features you’ll need to dominate your draft this season. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR PFF+ AND TRY IT FREE TODAY

Run blocking

The relationship between an offensive line and rushing performance is straightforward — the better the offensive line blocks, the more holes that open up for the running back to make big plays and the less often the running back is hit in the backfield.

PFF's research and development team introduced the idea of perfectly blocked runs and passes last December. They viewed it in terms of EPA and success rate, but the relationship is the same for fantasy points.

This relationship between quality offensive line play and fantasy points remains true on a larger scale as well as on an individual play basis.

The 2021 trend was clearly positive — a 0.50 correlation coefficient between team offensive line run block grade and rushing fantasy points. The Los Angeles Chargers had one of the worst run-blocking offensive lines in 2020 but improved to become one of the better lines in 2021 — an improvement that helped Austin Ekeler become the second-best fantasy running back last season. The Green bay Packers offensive line went from top-10 to bottom-10, and similarly, Aaron Jones went from top-five fantasy running back to outside of the top-10.

There were clear outliers, such as Jonathan Taylor, who became the top fantasy running back not just because of a strong offensive line but also his talent. The Houston Texans didn’t have a strong backfield option when running the ball, which was going to be a problem regardless of the line's play.

Pass blocking

The relationship is similar on pass plays. The better the offensive line performs in pass protection, the better opportunities the quarterback has to get the ball to his receivers. The relationship isn’t as strong because a quarterback can overcome a poor block or throw poorly even with perfect blocking.

It’s worth noting that it’s incredibly rare for more than three offensive linemen to receive a negative grade on a play, so the sample sizes at four and five are very small. This relationship between pass blocking and wide receiver performance remains true on the team level.

The relationship exists, but it’s not as strong as run blocking. Teams with good quarterback play, effective receivers and a bad pass blocking line are much better than a team with a good pass blocking line but not as competent quarterback play or receivers.

Offensive line rankings

These offensive line rankings will differ from our rankings in June for two main reasons. First, some teams have made changes to their offensive line in the last two months. For example, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost center Ryan Jensen for a significant period of time, resulting in the Buccaneers falling down the rankings. 

Subscribe to PFF+ to continue reading

Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

You've got the first pick with your finances. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Fantasy Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

  • Expected Fantasy Points

    PFF's Fantasy Football Expected Points tool is primarily used for identifying potential over and undervalued players.

    Available with

  • Fantasy Stats

    Research past fantasy performance with sortable player stats including PFF-exclusives like aDOT and fantasy points per opportunity.

    Available with

  • Fantasy Strength of Schedule

    PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock all tools and content including Player Grades, Fantasy, NFL Draft, Premium Stats, Greenline and DFS.

$9.99 / mo
$79.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2022 PFF - all rights reserved.