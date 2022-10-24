NFL Week 7 Injury Recap & Analysis: Breece Hall and D.K. Metcalf suffer potentially serious knee injuries

• RB Breece Hall‘s knee: The New York Jets running back suffered a potentially serious knee injury that could end his season.

• RB Chuba Hubbard‘s ankle: The Carolina Panthers running back has what is considered to be a minor ankle sprain.

• WR D.K. Metcalf‘s knee: The Seattle Seahawks wideout suffered a potentially serious knee injury that could end his season.

Browns tight end David Njoku injured his ankle in the third quarter and did not return. He was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot, but likely just for precaution. I believe he is dealing with a Grade 1 sprain, with the return-to-play timeline being typically one to three weeks.

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a hamstring strain in the fourth quarter. The Grade 1 strain return-to-play timeline is typically one to three weeks.

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard suffered an ankle sprain, but it is considered minor. He could have come back into the game if needed. I do not expect him to miss Week 8.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a concussion in the first quarter. He will enter the five-step protocol, and his availability will depend on his progress.

Colts quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter. Although he was spotted in a walking boot, it is considered minor. He has a shot at playing next week.

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter. The mechanism of injury is unclear. He will undergo more testing on Monday.

Jets superstar rookie running back Breece Hall suffered potentially a serious knee injury in the second quarter. I fear he tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. Wide receiver Corey Davis suffered a knee injury in the second quarter. I believe he is dealing with an MCL sprain, which has a Grade 1 return-to-play timeline of one to two weeks and a Grade 2 timeline of two to four weeks.

Broncos running back Mike Boone suffered a foot injury in the second quarter. X-rays were negative, but he could miss time.

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins suffered a groin injury in the second half. The Grade 1 strain return-to-play timeline is typically two to three weeks.

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered potentially a serious knee injury in the first quarter. I fear that he suffered a torn ACL, which would end his season. The hope is that he escaped with just an MCL sprain.

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a potentially serious ankle injury in the fourth quarter. I believe he suffered a high-ankle sprain at minimum. The hope is that he did not sustain a fracture to the fibula as well. The average return-to-play timeline is four to six weeks. If this is a Grade 2 sprain, then he could miss six to 12 weeks.

