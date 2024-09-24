NFL Week 3: Fantasy Football IDP report

• Micah Parsons dominates again but was held without a sack for the second-straight week: IDP managers shouldn’t panic after Parsons put up some of the best pass-rush metrics at the position to go along with ideal playing time.

• Trenton Simpson’s concerning usage: The Baltimore Ravens scale back Simpson’s snap share once again this week, furthering the case that he is not a carbon-copy replacement for last year’s Patrick Queen in this defense.

LB Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions: Campbell played 100% of his team’s defensive snaps this week while Alex Anzalone was out due to a concussion. Anzalone is likely to return next week, but Campbell could still hold value in deeper leagues with Barnes likely to miss more time after leaving this game with an injury.

LB Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars: Lloyd is the most likely player to see a snap increase should Foyesade Oluokun miss time, however, he’s unlikely to avoid the natural rotation of linebackers in Ryan Nielsen’s defense, which will keep him from being an every-down player. For that reason, he’s only going to be an option in deeper formats.

LB Luke Masterson, Las Vegas Raiders: With Divine Deablo (oblique/concussion) out this week, Masterson stepped into his sub-package role, playing 70% of the snaps. Masterson would be a deep league add only if Deablo were to miss more time.

LB Anthony Walker Jr., Miami Dolphins: Walker stepped into a full-time role once David Long left the game, making him one of the top waiver targets should Long miss any time.

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, Minnesota Vikings: With Ivan Pace (quad/ankle) out of this game, Kamu Grugier-Hill played the secondary linebacker role, though not quite as much of a snap share as Pace would typically have. Neither are full-time players, but with Grugier-Hill’s snap share being so low, there isn’t much urgency in adding him outside of the deepest IDP formats.

LB Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints: Werner played a near full-time role this week, and if Demario Davis ’ injury causes him to miss more time, Werner is the obvious next man up to play a full-time role in his absence.

S Nick Scott, Carolina Panthers: Should Jordan Fuller (hamstring) miss time, Scott would be the next man up to play a potential full-time role for the Panthers at safety. The Panthers’ safeties usage isn’t overly IDP-friendly, so he’d only be a waiver option for deeper leagues where starting safeties carry value.

S Isaiah Pola-Mao, Las Vegas Raiders: Pola-Mao moved into a full-time role with Epps out and can be added in deeper leagues where starting safeties carry value.

CB Cor’Dale Flott, New York Giants: With Andru Phillips out of the game and the Giants playing on a short week, Flott stepped in as the primary nickel corner, which could lead to a similarly productive game in Week 4 after leading the team in tackles (nine) in Week 3.

EDGE Josh Paschal, Detroit Lions: Paschal, a former second-round pick, is the likely next man up to absorb much of Marcus Davenport ’s ED2 snaps across from Aidan Hutchinson . Paschal has just one pressure on the season and not much else to his credit, so he would be a desperation deep league option only, depending on volume to return IDP value.

EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, Los Angeles Chargers: Given Joey Bosa ’s inability to stay on the field, Tuli Tuipulotu should be a solid volume-dependant option to target off waiver wires for teams in need of edge help.

DI Tim Settle, Houston Texans: Settle led the Texans' interior defensive linemen in snap share this week, which has not been the case in previous weeks. It’s possible that this was a one-time instance. Settle can be added speculatively in DT-required leagues, but expecting him to deliver a performance like this again is where there’s less confidence, though not impossible.

DI Bryan Bresee, New Orleans Saints: Bresee delivered a two-sack performance in this game, bringing him to three on the year, while also leading this Saints defensive tackles in snap share. Bresee has now played over 60% of the team’s defensive snaps in all three games this season after never exceeding that mark once in 2023 as a rookie. Bresee should be rostered in DT-required leagues.

EDGE Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers: Perhaps one of the top waiver targets of the week, Herbig stepped into a workhorse edge role once Alex Highsmith left the game, playing 100% of the defensive snaps in the second half and landing two sacks. Herbig should continue to play a high volume of snaps if Highsmith misses time, and his 95.4 pass-rush grade from this week should provide all the encouragement needed to trust him in lineups for those able to add him.