NFL Week 13 Injury Recap & Analysis: Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker III, Treylon Burks and more

• QB Lamar Jackson's knee: The Baltimore Ravens quarterback exited in the second quarter with a potential PCL sprain and/or bone bruise. He could miss a few weeks depending on the severity.

• RB Kenneth Walker III's ankle: The Seattle Seahawks running back appeared to suffer a low ankle sprain. The typical return-to-play timeline for a Grade 1 sprain is one to three weeks.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 mins

An NFL player's injury status can have a significant effect in both real-life football and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries heavily influence fantasy football rankings and start/sit decisions.

Toward the end of the game, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers entered the blue medical tent to be checked for a concussion. If it is confirmed, then he will enter the five-step protocol and would have to be cleared to play in Week 14.

N/A

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a hamstring in the first half. A Grade 1 strain would have a return-to-play of typically one to three weeks, and a Grade 2 strain is four to six weeks.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his knee in the second quarter. I believe he suffered a PCL sprain and/or a bone bruise. The return-to-play timeline for a Grade 1 sprain is typically one to three weeks, but a bone bruise would complicate and lengthen his recovery.

N/A

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered what originally seemed to be a horrible injury in the first half. The mechanism looked like a meniscus, MCL and/or ACL injury, but he miraculously avoided anything serious and returned in the second half.

Browns wide receiver David Bell injured his hand in the first quarter. He will undergo further testing Monday to determine the severity.

N/A

N/A

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a head injury during a stellar touchdown catch early in the game. He will enter the five-step protocol, and if he can clear it in time, he will play in Week 14.

Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder in the third quarter. I believe he suffered an AC joint sprain. The Grade 1 sprain return-to-play timeline is typically one to two weeks, the Grade 2 timeline is two to four weeks and the Grade 3 timeline is four to six weeks.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter. I believe he suffered a low ankle sprain. The return-to-play timeline for a Grade 1 sprain is typically one to three weeks.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an ankle injury toward the end of the game. I believe he suffered a mild sprain and will be ready for Week 14.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off in the second quarter due to a foot injury. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst injured his calf in the second quarter. The Grade 1 strain return-to-play timeline is typically one to three weeks.

N/A

N/A