NFL Week 13 Injury Recap & Analysis: Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker III, Treylon Burks and more

• QB Lamar Jackson's knee: The Baltimore Ravens quarterback exited in the second quarter with a potential PCL sprain and/or bone bruise. He could miss a few weeks depending on the severity.
• RB Kenneth Walker III's ankle: The Seattle Seahawks running back appeared to suffer a low ankle sprain. The typical return-to-play timeline for a Grade 1 sprain is one to three weeks.
Estimated Reading Time: 3 mins
An NFL player's injury status can have a significant effect in both real-life football and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries heavily influence fantasy football rankings and start/sit decisions.
BUFFALO BILLS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Toward the end of the game, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers entered the blue medical tent to be checked for a concussion. If it is confirmed, then he will enter the five-step protocol and would have to be cleared to play in Week 14.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ ATLANTA FALCONS
N/A
DENVER BRONCOS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS
Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a hamstring in the first half. A Grade 1 strain would have a return-to-play of typically one to three weeks, and a Grade 2 strain is four to six weeks.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his knee in the second quarter. I believe he suffered a PCL sprain and/or a bone bruise. The return-to-play timeline for a Grade 1 sprain is typically one to three weeks, but a bone bruise would complicate and lengthen his recovery.
GREEN BAY PACKERS @ CHICAGO BEARS
N/A
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ DETROIT LIONS
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered what originally seemed to be a horrible injury in the first half. The mechanism looked like a meniscus, MCL and/or ACL injury, but he miraculously avoided anything serious and returned in the second half.
CLEVELAND BROWNS @ HOUSTON TEXANS
Browns wide receiver David Bell injured his hand in the first quarter. He will undergo further testing Monday to determine the severity.
NEW YORK JETS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS
N/A
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS @ NEW YORK GIANTS
N/A
TENNESSEE TITANS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a head injury during a stellar touchdown catch early in the game. He will enter the five-step protocol, and if he can clear it in time, he will play in Week 14.
Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder in the third quarter. I believe he suffered an AC joint sprain. The Grade 1 sprain return-to-play timeline is typically one to two weeks, the Grade 2 timeline is two to four weeks and the Grade 3 timeline is four to six weeks.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS
Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter. I believe he suffered a low ankle sprain. The return-to-play timeline for a Grade 1 sprain is typically one to three weeks.
MIAMI DOLPHINS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an ankle injury toward the end of the game. I believe he suffered a mild sprain and will be ready for Week 14.
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off in the second quarter due to a foot injury. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst injured his calf in the second quarter. The Grade 1 strain return-to-play timeline is typically one to three weeks.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
N/A
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS @ DALLAS COWBOYS
N/A