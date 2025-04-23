Fantasy Football: Ideal IDP rookie landing spots

Jihaad Campbell is set to make an immediate IDP impact: Pairing Campbell with 2024 LB1 Zaire Franklin in Indianapolis creates a formidable IDP duo.



Nick Emmanwori is the ideal scheme fit for the Washington Commanders defense, and he would thrive in that role for IDP.

It’s NFL draft week, which means we’ll finally get landing spots for all the rookies we’ve been evaluating over these past few months.

However, before things become official, we get one more opportunity to hope and put some ideal fantasy scenarios out into the ether before the NFL either crushes those dreams or makes them come true. Let's identify some ideal fantasy landing spots for the NFL draft’s top defensive prospects.

It no longer looks likely that the Browns are going to take Carter with the second overall pick, as Travis Hunter appears locked to go there now, but that doesn’t change the fact that this would be an excellent spot for Carter to hit the ground running in the NFL. And to be clear, he has the talent and metrics coming out of college to do so, regardless of where he lands, but stepping into an immediate high-volume workload next to Myles Garrett every week only increases the potential for immediate production.