Two wide receivers get selected in the top-10: Carnell Tate went fourth overall to the Tennessee Titans and Jordyn Tyson eighth to the New Orleans Saints, both higher than most expected.

Jadarian Price sneaks into the first round: The Seattle Seahawks added Price with the final pick in the first round, giving him a strong chance to be a Week 1 starter.

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The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Anyone with a top-six pick will be happy with their options, but beyond that, the draft did not lend itself well to dynasty managers. Only three running backs were selected in the first three rounds. Some of the teams most in need of receivers, such as the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, selected two early, while others waited to address the position. Several teams prioritized run-blocking tight ends over receiving options.

These dynasty rookie rankings are for single-quarterback leagues.

Last updated: 8:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25

Love is a top-five player on PFF's predictive big board and was picked third overall, the highest draft position for a running back since Saquon Barkley. Running backs selected in the top 10 have generally found immediate fantasy success. When a team spends a pick that high on a running back, it typically gives him significant volume in his rookie season, regardless of efficiency.

Ashton Jeanty, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are the only running backs selected within the first 20 picks over the past five seasons, and all three finished in the top 12 as rookies. Other first-round picks include Najee Harris, who finished as RB3 in his rookie season, as well as Omarion Hampton and Travis Etienne, who dealt with injuries as rookies.

One reason Love stands out is his receiving ability. While others have compiled larger raw totals, Love ranks second among the top 20 running backs in PFF receiving grade (79.2). That skill set will benefit both his NFL team and his fantasy value.

The Cardinals weren’t an ideal landing spot, with strong options in Tyler Allgeier, James Conner and Trey Benson. Arizona also ranked among the bottom 10 teams in points scored. Its 55.3 run-blocking grade ranked fourth-lowest in the NFL last season. However, Love’s talent, combined with the draft capital spent on him, is enough to overcome the situation and keep him as the top player in dynasty rookie drafts.

Tate was expected to be a top-10 pick, but it was a surprise that the Titans selected him in the top five. The best-case scenario is that he ends up like Ja’Marr Chase or Malik Nabers, both of whom were top-six options at their position in their rookie seasons. Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson and Tetairoa McMillan were other recent top-10 wide receivers who immediately worked out to be fantasy starters.

Tate joins Tennessee, where he should be the Titans’ top outside receiving option. Tennessee restructured Calvin Ridley, who will likely be the other outside receiver, while Wan’Dale Robinson was a big-name free agent addition to line up in the slot. In 2024, Robinson had Nabers as a rookie, and he generated the second-highest target rate at 29.8%. There is a chance Tate could be among the top-10 wide receivers in target share as a rookie.

Tate’s fantasy production in his rookie season will largely depend on how much better Cam Ward plays. The two will be tied together for the foreseeable future, but Ward’s 56.4 passing grade last season was the fifth-lowest among those with at least 150 dropbacks.

Lemon is a unique receiver in that he spent most of his college career in the slot. Several wide receivers selected in the top 20 of recent drafts also played significant snaps in the slot, including Drake London, Treylon Burks, Malik Nabers and Emeka Egbuka. All four transitioned to playing more on the outside in the NFL, but they were also bigger than Lemon.

Lemon lands with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he should be their primary slot receiver. The Eagles are very likely to trade A.J. Brown. While DeVonta Smith has played well in the slot earlier in his career, Smith received an 89.9 receiving grade when lined up out wide last season, compared to 62.9 in the slot. We can expect Smith outside, Lemon in the slot, and some combination of Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown as the other outside receiver.

Considering the Eagles are a run-heavy team, and Lemon will be their second receiving option, his fantasy value could be limited unless he excels immediately. Brown and Smith both finished among the top-20 fantasy wide receivers in two of the last three seasons, so he may accomplish this again.