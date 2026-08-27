Fantasy Football 2026: Must-draft quarterbacks for home leagues

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: Prescott can lead the NFL in most passing total statistics this season.

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: Herbert should benefit from Mike McDaniel's quick-passing system.

QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: Goff is in play to pace the NFL in passing touchdowns.

Elite dual-threat NFL quarterbacks justifiably warrant early-round selections in fantasy football drafts. Talented passing-oriented quarterbacks playing in smartly schemed offenses, occasionally aided by soft schedules, make for sharp mid-round draft picks.

The article below details two top-tier pocket passers primed for mid-to-high QB1 seasons, plus one underrated dual-threat quarterback available later than his counterparts.

Over the past two seasons, there have been 12 single-season instances in which a quarterback has averaged 20.0-plus fantasy points per game in Weeks 1-17. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott accomplished the feat in 2025, averaging 20.2 fantasy points per game en route to the overall QB5 finish (323.1) and an 85.4 PFF passing grade, ranking fourth among 37 NFL quarterbacks with at least 245 dropbacks in 2025. His 6.12, QB9 Yahoo! average draft position (ADP) and 6.11, QB9 ESPN ADP allow fantasy managers to draft him at a bargain.

Prescott should contend for the league lead in passing attempts this season. Cowboys second-year offensive coordinator Klayton Adams helped head coach Brian Schottenheimer maintain his elite offensive plays-per-game average while increasing the play-action rate from 17.3% to 27.2% and the shifts and motion rate from 58.8% to 67.0%. Both tactics increase yards-per-play output, boding positively for Prescott’s fantasy-scoring outlook. The Dallas offense can be expected to perform even more efficiently and explosively in Adams’ second season.

Among 37 NFL quarterbacks with at least 245 dropbacks in 2025, Prescott tied for 13th in big-time throw rate (4.8), 11th in turnover-worthy play rate (2.7%), eighth in yards per passing attempt (7.6) and ranked 10th in pressure-to-sack rate (13.3%).

His 2025 passing performance supported two WR1s and one TE1 in both half-point-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR points per game. Prescott is a mid-to-high QB1 with high-end QB1 upside.

NFL wide receivers, running backs and tight ends score fewer points in half-PPR than in PPR, increasing the quarterback position’s fantasy-scoring impact in half-PPR formats. In late-June best ball drafts, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was, perhaps surprisingly, being drafted via a 7.04, QB11 DraftKings (PPR) ADP and a 7.09, QB9 Underdog Fantasy (half-PPR) ADP. The dynamic is reversed in late-August managed re-draft leagues, where Herbert is being drafted via a 6.09, QB8 Yahoo! ADP and a 9.01, QB14 ESPN ADP.

Herbert’s Yahoo! ADP is reasonable. His ESPN ADP makes for an exceptionally low buying opportunity.

The Chargers’ underrated dual-threat quarterback thrives in quick-passing scenarios and arguably received 2026’s single most impactful offensive play-caller upgrade for fantasy purposes.

Herbert’s 78.0 PFF offense grade placed 11th among 37 NFL quarterbacks with at least 245 dropbacks in 2025. A high-end QB1 finish is firmly within his range of potential outcomes.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s 10.09, QB17 Yahoo! ADP and 11.11, QB16 ESPN ADP make him the latest-drafted contender for the overall QB1 finish. As detailed extensively this offseason, Goff is an elite pocket passer who thrives on first-read passes, produces fantasy points via next-read and check-down passes at a positive-outlier level while playing in a smartly schemed, fantasy-friendly offense. He also stands to benefit from facing PFF’s third-softest quarterback schedule.

The Athletic’s Robert Mays recently revealed that the Lions are retaining their verbiage, plus Goff’s and head coach Dan Campbell’s preferred offensive tactics, under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Goff reportedly spent “multiple weeks” teaching Petzing “the offense” after the organization brought aboard the former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator earlier this offseason.

Goff is assisted by his fantasy-friendly schedule, featuring 11 dome games in Weeks 1-17. Two outdoor games occur in Week 4 or earlier. The Lions' outdoor away game in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins creates no cause for concern.

Goff’s 78.6 PFF passing grade ranked ninth among 37 NFL quarterbacks with at least 245 dropbacks in 2025. He should have an extremely productive season, contending for the league lead in passing touchdowns.