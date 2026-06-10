Justin Herbert primes an elite efficiency leap: Under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Herbert is positioned to dramatically elevate his production after posting an 80.8% adjusted completion rate on quick first-read throws last season.

Miami and Houston set the absolute pace for quick-strike volume: The Dolphins dominated efficiency metrics by generating a league-high 8.23 yards per play on short throws, while the Texans maximized point per reception floors by pacing the NFL with 225 quick-game completions.

Christian Watson anchors a crucial role in Green Bay's quick game: Watson emerged as a vital focal point for the Packers' high-speed passing offense, leading the current pass-catching corps with a strong 28.9% target rate and a 79.3 PFF receiving grade on qualifying targets.

As detailed in my piece on emerging blitz trends and scheme rates, NFL defenses are blitzing more often out of both base and nickel packages while becoming increasingly effective when they do. Offensive coordinators have responded with a familiar counter: getting the ball out faster than ever.

The league's best quick-passing attacks can turn aggressive defensive tendencies into explosive gains. The analysis below examines which quarterbacks and offenses excelled in that area during the 2025 season.

Among the 38 NFL quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks in 2025, the top 12 in average time to throw released the ball between 2.46 and 2.64 seconds. Only Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (2.46) and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (2.49) averaged under 2.50 seconds. Rodgers earned an 80.1 PFF passing grade on those throws, while Tagovailoa posted a 77.5 grade.

NFL quarterbacks attempted 18,340 passes last season. Of those attempts, 7,303 were first-read throws released within 2.5 seconds of the snap.

As blitz rates continue to rise, offenses capable of consistently winning in the quick game gain a meaningful advantage. Identifying those offenses — and the fantasy-relevant players who benefit from them — should be an important part of evaluating the 2026 season.

Quick first-read pass data from 2023-25 NFL Offenses 2025 2024 2023 Yards Per Pass Play 6.71 6.87 6.70 Completions 154.97 156.50 169.34

Although average yards per pass attempt on these throws have remained relatively stable, completion volume has declined. Offenses that can continue generating above-average completion rates in the quick passing game provide additional fantasy value, particularly in PPR and half-PPR formats.