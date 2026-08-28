Fantasy Football 2026: Must-draft bench stashes

WR Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs: Allen has immense upside after rapidly climbing the Chiefs’ depth chart this summer.

WR Ja’Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens: Lane can lead his team in receiving touchdowns this season.

While established stars warrant early-round draft capital, fantasy managers can find impactful starters in the late rounds that often begin the season as a forgotten bench stash. The article below breaks down five must-draft bench stash players who could return standalone fantasy value on a weekly basis this year.

Denver Broncos fourth-round rookie running back Jonah Coleman was identified as “the best post-catch producer in the 2026 class” pre-draft. He has drawn rave reviews from beat reporters and the coaching staff ever since.

Coleman is built to handle a three-down workload and is likely being considered as the team’s potential long-term starter. Coleman is a must-draft bench stash this season and can be drafted conveniently via a 16.01, RB50 Yahoo! ADP and an 18.03, RB53 ESPN ADP.

Among 103 NFL rookie running backs with at least 20 offensive snaps in 2026, Coleman’s 82.8 PFF offense grade ranks fourth.

Coleman could offer standalone flex value as a rookie. He would rise to RB2 status or higher as the starter.

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks enters the upcoming season healthy for the first time in his three-year NFL career after undergoing a second ACL reconstruction following a failed first attempt. Panthers coaches reportedly hope to see Brooks graduate from an early-season committee to a featured backfield role in-season.

Brooks has earned a 56.7 PFF rushing grade and a 65.6 PFF receiving grade in preseason play. His 7.04, RB33 Yahoo! ADP is too pricey for a speculative stash play, but his 9.10, RB31 ESPN ADP is reasonable.

Panthers incumbent running back Chuba Hubbard is expected to recover from his Aug. 13 hamstring strain in time to play in Week 1, though re-injury risks are present. He produced a 73.6 PFF rushing grade and a 60.0 PFF receiving grade last year.

Brooks entered the NFL as an intriguing three-down prospect in 2024. If he can return to form for the first time since his final college season, he has a chance to work his way into the RB2 ranks this season.

WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns first-round rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion was previously identified as one of the incoming rookie class’ best all-around wide receivers, capable of lining up on the perimeter and in the slot. He thrives with the ball in his hands as a receiver and was a prolific rusher and returner in college as well.

Concepcion has registered a 77.7 PFF offense grade in preseason play thus far and should be expected to compete for the team lead in targets right away. His 14.03, WR55 Yahoo! ADP and his 12.08, WR53 ESPN ADP make him a must-draft bench stash.

Through two preseason games, Concepcion has totaled five targets, one highlight-reel rushing attempt and one punt return.

Tough road games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could yield a helpful quarterback switch ahead of a Week 3 home game against the Carolina Panthers. Concepcion could return weekly WR3 value early in the season.

WR Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs fifth-round rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen’s outstanding spring and summer performances with the first-team offense have been extensively chronicled since early May. Allen’s ability to separate from man coverage and earn targets over the middle of the field makes him a candidate to take over as the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver in-season. Despite this, Allen is going undrafted on Yahoo! and now qualifies as just an 18th-round pick on ESPN.

Allen has performed to a 59.2 PFF receiving grade in two preseason games. Expect Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to give Allen a small number of first-read opportunities leading up to Kansas City’s Week 5 bye. Should Allen perform well pre-bye, he will take on a larger workload in Week 6-onward.

WR Ja’Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

In-house hopes have been high for Baltimore Ravens third-round rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, particularly as a red zone receiving weapon. His spring and summer performances have not disappointed.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote, “in 27 years of covering the Ravens, I’m not sure I’ve seen a rookie have a training camp quite like wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane.” The 6-foot-4, 200-pound jump-ball specialist is quietly in play to operate as the Ravens’ No. 2 pass-catcher from Week 1-on and lead the team in receiving touchdowns this season. He is available via a 13.05, WR52 Yahoo! ADP and a 16.02, WR63 ESPN ADP.

Lane’s 73.7 PFF receiving grade ranks 18th among 123 NFL rookie wide receivers with at least 40 offensive snaps in the 2026 preseason. Lane is a WR3/flex candidate in Year 1.