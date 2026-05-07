Commanders' backfield in flux: Jacory Croskey-Merritt faces a major threat from sixth-round pick Kaytron Allen, who earned an 89.5 PFF grade at Penn State in 2025.

Bengals search for a new No. 3: Andrei Iosivas has averaged just 0.81 yards per route run over the last three seasons, and fourth-round rookie Colbie Young (76.3 PFF grade) is primed to take over the primary blocking and slot role.

Giants' speed niche disappearing: Darius Slayton's declining deep-target rate and 58.3 PFF receiving grade have put him on the hot seat following the arrival of Malachi Fields, a jump-ball specialist with superior per-route efficiency.

Every year, the NFL draft reshapes depth charts across the league. While some veterans benefit from improved supporting casts or a lack of added competition, others see their roles immediately threatened by incoming rookies. Players with limited or specialized skill sets are especially vulnerable, as even modest upgrades in versatility or athleticism can shift workloads.

The article below breaks down four NFL veterans on the hot seat following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters drafted one of the draft class' best early-down rushers in Round 6, selecting former Penn State running back Kaytron Allen and putting second-year running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt on the hot seat.

Croskey-Merritt was efficient last season but made just seven starts. While his profile is intriguing, the coaching staff may prefer to keep him in a rotational rushing role. Among the 40 NFL running backs who played at least 400 snaps in 2025, Croskey-Merritt ranked 29th in PFF grade (69.6). Among the 45 Power Four running backs who played at least 400 snaps in college last season, Allen ranked tied for third in PFF grade (89.5).

Croskey-Merritt also earned a 43.4 PFF receiving grade and a 44.3 PFF pass-blocking grade, which likely caps his ceiling on passing downs.