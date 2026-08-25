Fantasy Football 2026: Week 3 preseason rookie status checks

WR Caleb Douglas and WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins: Douglas could be the team’s No. 1 wide receiver in Week 1.

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks: Price is ramping up his activity as he returns from a lower-body issue.

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NFL training camps have been underway since late July, and preseason Week 2 concluded on Sunday. Although many rookies gradually become fantasy-relevant in-season, often as late as December, the groundwork is laid during the summer months, and early-season fantasy football contributions are possible.

The article below breaks down need-to-know information and recommended storylines to track in the coming weeks regarding 2026 NFL rookies.

WRs Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins third-round rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas was previously identified as a dark-horse candidate to start for his new team right away. His preseason Week 1 usage and results further this notion.

Douglas was the only Dolphins wide receiver to play 14-of-14 first-team-offense snaps on the first drive in Miami’s preseason Week 1 game. He was then subbed out for the rest of the night, along with the rest of the established starters.

Douglas’ 75.6 PFF receiving grade earned on the first drive ranks first among 14 NFL rookie wide receivers who played on their team’s respective preseason Week 1 initial possession.

He caught 1-of-2 passes for 28 receiving yards, making an impressive one-handed grab while fighting off contact. Douglas technically caught his other target for what should have been an explosive gain, but lost track of his field spacing and stepped out of bounds in the process. The youngster must avoid these gaffes in the future, but he currently has a shot to not only assume a starting role, but also to quickly become the Dolphins’ No. 1 wide receiver.

Fellow Dolphins third-round rookie wide receiver Chris Bell was activated from the non-football injury list. He suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 13, 2025 at Louisville. He generated an 83.3 PFF receiving grade and a 29.4% target rate while averaging 2.55 yards per route run in his final college season.

If Bell can get up to speed, he will challenge Douglas for the top target-earning share.

WR Cyrus Allen and RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

As detailed by PFF’s Nathan Jahnke, the Kansas City Chiefs rested their top-two wide receivers in preseason Week 1. Fifth-round rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen started in the slot before transitioning to the perimeter in 12 personnel packages. He then returned to the slot for the two-minute drill.

While resting with the established starters would have been an ideal positive signal for Allen, Jahnke helpfully provides context for Allen’s current status on the roster. Per Jahnke, it is “rare for a fifth-round rookie to already be held in [such] high regard after one preseason game. It was good to see Kansas City use Allen in different roles on offense, suggesting the team could see him play multiple roles in the regular season.” Allen continued playing in the third quarter, which could reflect his developmental state. That can reasonably be viewed as just the second strike against him through the spring and summer, with the first, now non-issue, being his summer shin bruise.

Allen has produced a 64.5 PFF receiving grade thus far. He notably secured a leaping catch against the Los Angeles Rams after finding a soft spot in zone coverage.

Allen is already a safe bet to assume No. 4 wide receiver duties at worst this season. Chiefs No. 3 receiver Tyquan Thornton was back in pads after leaving practice on with a hamstring injury. Thornton’s speed-reliant play renders him almost irrelevant in re-draft formats. Track his status closely. He played to a 68.4 PFF receiving grade last year.

Fellow Chiefs fifth-round rookie, running back Emmett Johnson, ran with the fourth-string offense for most of training camp. Johnson rushed 12 times for 59 yards against the Rams, securing a 71.7 PFF rushing grade.

Johnson was running as the team’s No. 2 running back at a recent practice. Johnson produced an 84.8 PFF offense grade from 2024-25. He possesses a three-down skill set and should be treated as a high-end bench stash at this time.

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Last week, Seattle Seahawks first-round rookie running back Jadarian Price participated in his team’s non-contact practice. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta declared it “the most significant work he has gotten in 11 days since he was sidelined with what the team called lower-body soreness.” Seattle has danced around the exact ailment, but a report from last week zeroed in on his upper leg.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald declined to disclose when Price will resume full-contact participation.

Seattle’s run-centric free-agent signee, running back Emanuel Wilson, strained a hamstring last week.

Projecting Price’s depth-chart status sans preseason play requires estimation. If healthy, he should be treated as the top candidate to lead the team in rushing attempts right away.

Price earned a 79.9 PFF rushing grade in his final college season. Meanwhile, Wilson sat at a 73.9 PFF rushing grade last year.