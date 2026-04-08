2026 NFL Draft: Top 3 receiving running back prospects for fantasy football

RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State: Singleton has ranked among the top four at his position in passing production over the past three seasons.

FB Eli Heidenreich, Navy: Heidenreich is the top receiving back in this class.

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NFL running backs with passing-game involvement hold a significant fantasy-scoring edge over their positional competition. Therefore, identifying incoming rookie running backs capable of commanding receiving usage in year one is critical for gaining leverage over less studious fantasy managers.

This article identifies the top three running backs in the 2026 class with NFL-ready receiving skill sets. Unless otherwise noted, the sample includes qualifying players from the top 26 running backs and fullbacks on the 2026 PFF Big Board.

Washington running back Jonah Coleman is the best post-catch producer in the 2026 class, fares well in pass protection and profiles as a three-down back. His 82.1 PFF offense grade ranks 15th among 73 qualifying FBS running backs and fullbacks with at least 68 offensive snaps in 2025, and his 5-foot-8, 220-pound fire hydrant frame yields a 33.4 body mass index (BMI) rating.

Coleman operates almost exclusively as a receiver out of the backfield, earning just two targets on flat routes from the slot. Despite his behind-the-line usage, he produces yardage efficiently. He is the only qualifying player to average at least 10.8 yards after contact per reception.

He recorded at least 23 receptions in three of his four college seasons. Across his college career, Coleman caught 88 of 109 targets for 825 receiving yards and three touchdowns while averaging 1.22 yards per route run and earning a 75.1 PFF receiving grade.

Coleman suffered a leg injury in Week 11 of the 2025 season on a roll-up play and missed one game. The injury has been described as a PCL sprain, though this type of mechanism often results in MCL or high ankle sprains.

Jonah Coleman's receiving data (among 17 qualifying FBS running backs and fullbacks with at least 25 targets in 2025).

Metric Value and Rank PFF Receiving Grade 71.8 (No. 6) Targets 34 (T-No. 9) Target Rate 17.0% (No. 13) Yards Per Route Run 1.73 (No. 4) Average Depth Of Target -1.1 (No. 16) Yards Per Reception 11.2 (No. 3) Catch Rate 91.2% (No. 1) Missed Tackles Forced 8 (T-No. 4) Yards After Catch Per Reception 12.3 (No. 1) Explosive Pass Plays 6 (T-No. 3) Yards After Contact 122 (No. 3) Yards After Catch 383 (No. 1)

Coleman earned a 71.1 PFF pass-blocking grade across 182 pass-protection snaps in his two seasons at Washington. He also earned a PFF rushing grade of at least 83.8 in each of his four college seasons.

The Penn State running back lost his starting role in 2025 but remained involved as a featured offensive weapon. As noted in PFF’s 2026 Big Board, his playing style includes “inconsistent patience and creativity,” occasionally producing boom-or-bust results in the run game. NFL coaches may look to develop his decision-making as a runner by easing him into a rotation.

Singleton's receiving ability could still earn him a primary role in that phase early in his career. His 77.6 PFF overall grade ranks 23rd among 73 qualifying FBS running backs and fullbacks with at least 68 offensive snaps in 2025.

He underwent surgery in early February 2026 after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during a Jan. 29 Senior Bowl practice, which prevented him from participating in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Singleton’s 6-foot, 219-pound frame yields a body mass index of 29.7, and his receiving production matches that build. He recorded at least 24 receptions in three of his four college seasons and has ranked among the top four Power Four receiving backs over the past three seasons.

Nicholas Singleton’s receiving data (among 12 Power Four running backs with at least 85 targets from 2023-2025).

Metric Value and Rank PFF Receiving Grade 76.9 (No. 4) Targets 111 (No. 4) Target Rate 19.4% (No. 4) Deep-Target Rate 4.5% (No. 3) Slot-Target Rate 4.5% (No. 3) Yards Per Route Run 1.58 (No. 3) Average Depth Of Target 0.8 (No. 4) Yards Per Reception 9.9 (No. 4) Catch Rate 82.0% (No. 7) Missed Tackles Forced 14 (T-No. 11) Yards After Catch Per Reception 9.8 (No. 5) Explosive Pass Plays 22 (No. 2) Yards After Contact 266 (No. 6) Yards After Catch 892 (T-No. 2)

Navy fullback Eli Heidenreich has a chance to carve out a role as a receiving specialist in the NFL. The 22-year-old also offers value as a rusher, but his production as a receiver stands out. He is the top receiving back in the 2026 class. His 93.1 PFF overall grade ties for first among 73 qualifying FBS running backs and fullbacks with at least 68 offensive snaps in 2025, while his 747 offensive snaps rank second.

Heidenreich measures 6 feet, 198 pounds, with a body mass index of 26.9. His frame may limit his projection as a high-volume ball carrier.

Across his college career, Heidenreich caught 109 of 172 targets for 1,994 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 4.36 yards per route run and earning a 97.0 PFF receiving grade. He earned an 86.1 PFF rushing grade last season, the highest of his three NFL seasons.

Eli Heidenreich’s receiving data (among 17 qualifying FBS running backs and fullbacks with at least 25 targets in 2025).