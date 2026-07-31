Fantasy Football 2026: Rookie training camp status checks

Jeremiyah Love shouldn’t slip despite coaches’ comments: Love’s status as the current No. 2 running back creates a buy-low opportunity.

Keep an eye on Cyrus Allen: The Chiefs fifth-round pick is opening eyes in training camp and could emerge as a real contributor.

Caleb Douglas has a chance to shine fast: The Dolphins’ wide receiver depth chart is wide open.

NFL training camps are underway. Rookies typically report days before veterans, giving fantasy managers early indications as to which players are ahead of their 2026 NFL Draft counterparts.

Although many rookies gradually become fantasy-relevant in-season, often as late as December, the groundwork is laid during the summer months, and early-season contributions are possible. The article below breaks down need-to-know information and recommended storylines to track in the coming weeks.

Arizona Cardinals training camp opened on July 22 for both rookies and veterans. Cardinals free-agent signee running back Tyler Allgeier is the first player up in team drills, while No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love has rotated in behind him with the first-team offense.

Old-school Cardinals offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett expressed excitement over backup running back James Conner (ankle), who is currently sitting out team drills, while downplaying Love’s status on the team. Meanwhile, presumed Cardinals No. 4 running back Trey Benson’s social media activity could imply a desire to be traded.

Love’s college career-best 93.1 PFF offense grade, earned in 2025, towers over Allgeier's (71.5 PFF offense grade), Conner's (63.7 PFF offense grade) and Benson’s (62.3 PFF offense grade) 2025 PFF offense grades, as does his fully guaranteed $53 million contract.

Love’s career-high 93.7 PFF rushing grade and 72.6 PFF receiving grade closely trail current Las Vegas Raiders and former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty’s top college marks with a 96.6 PFF rushing grade and 91.6 PFF receiving grade. However, Love’s best ball consensus 3.02, RB13 ADP is far cheaper than Jeanty’s 2025 1.11, RB5 ADP.

As Arizona attempts to spin Love’s first-team, backup involvement as a make-him-earn-it move, fantasy managers should continue drafting him at his current ADP, and pick him more aggressively if his ADP dips.

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

As detailed in “2026 NFL Draft: 3 early-down running backs for fantasy football,” Seattle Seahawks No. 32 overall pick, running back Jadarian Price, is an undersized, yet talented rusher and decorated returner. He caught just 15-of-18 passes for 162 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns via a 9.0% target rate while averaging just 0.81 yards per route run (YPRR) and earning a 61.5 PFF receiving grade.

According to the Tacoma News Tribune’s Gregg Bell, the Seahawks are “maximizing” Price’s practice reps by having him play with the first-, second- and third-team offenses while frequently targeting him in passing game drills.

Price may be able to return RB2 value as a run-centric committee leader. Passing game involvement would significantly increase his fantasy point-scoring potential. Track Price’s training camp development closely.

San Francisco 49ers second-year running back Jordan James operated as the No. 2 running back throughout spring practices. 49ers third-round rookie running back Kaelon Black rotated in behind him in the No. 3 role. This usage remained constant through the 49ers’ first training camp practice, and partway through the second, but James “didn't do much of anything for the second half of the session.” It is unclear whether his departure was injury-related, or whether the team wanted to give Black more reps.

James, 22, received positive reports in training camp last year, but knee and finger injuries impacted his early-season availability. He logged 17 regular-season snaps and earned a 75.0 PFF rushing grade.

Black is a 24-year-old rookie whose receiving production petered out after transferring from James Madison (2021-23) to Indiana (2024-25). During the Hoosiers’ College Football Playoff championship run, Black rushed 186 times for 1,034 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns while averaging 0.16 missed tackles forced per rushing attempt, 3.5 yards after contact per rushing attempt and 5.6 yards per rushing attempt and earning an 85.1 PFF rushing grade.

Monitor this training camp battle.

Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick, wide receiver Makai Lemon (hamstring), said he will be “100.0%” healthy when the team reports for training camp on July 28. Assuming the hamstring recovery was successful, Lemon will begin his quest to establish himself as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver. The 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner posted a 90.8 PFF offense grade last year.

Kansas City Chiefs fifth-round rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen generated dynasty-darling buzz in spring rookie drafts. He has stood out among Chiefs rookies, working with quarterback Patrick Mahomes since July 24, and received one-on-one coaching from head coach Andy Reid.

Allen fared well at the 2026 Senior Bowl, with talent identifiers touting his separation skills. Internally, his

route-running, explosiveness, ball skills, hands and smarts at Chiefs spring practices drew praise.

Allen, 23, played for three different colleges. He posted career highs in target rate (25.3%), slot-target rate (22.3%), YPRR (2.42), catch rate (71.0%), missed tackles forced (eight), receptions (49) and receiving touchdowns (12) in his final college season at Cincinnati. His 715.2 PFF receiving grade from last year is also a career high.

Allen must be rostered across all dynasty formats and could earn the Chiefs’ No. 4 wide receiver role in training camp. Ascending to the No. 3 role in-season is possible.

WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins third-round rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas is a dark horse candidate to start for his new team this year. After two unproductive seasons at Florida, he transferred to Texas Tech, where he turned in two 90-plus-target seasons before declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Among 30 Power Four wide receivers with at least 150 targets from 2024-25, Douglas ties for fifth in targets (189), ranks 16th in receptions (113), sixth in receiving yards (1,730), ties for 10th in receiving touchdowns (13), ranks 25th in target rate (20.6%) and YPRR (1.88), first in deep-target rate (27.5%), ties for 17th in missed tackles forced (18), ranks 12th in yards after the catch per reception (5.7) and 26th in first downs per route run (0.08).

Respectably, Douglas earned a 72.4 PFF receiving grade during that span. Volatile stable metrics are present, creating a risk-reward profile. He stands 6-foot-3.5, 206 pounds, possessing 4.39-second 40-yard-dash speed. Securing the Dolphins’ X-receiver role is possible.